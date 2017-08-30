Cognizant Acquires TMG Health For Government Healthcare Management

The deal combines TMG's large customer base with Cognizant's business process platform, BPaaS, to enable a higher value offering.

Cognizant has completed the acquisition of TMG Health for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Cognizant (CTSH) has announced the close of its previously announced deal to acquire TMG Health from Health Care Service Corporation.

TMG is a major vendor of business process outsourcing services for various healthcare service plans administered by state and federal agencies.

Cognizant aims to combine its business process-as-a-service [BPaaS] system offering with TMG’s state and federal agency customer base to gain greater market share and provide higher value technology solutions instead of lower value service offerings.

Target Company

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based TMG was founded in 1998 to provide business process outsourcing [BPO] services to state and federal government agencies for healthcare services.

Management is headed by President and CEO Susan Molina, who was previously CEO of Florida Health Care Plus, an HMO which Ms. Molina was hired to turn around and where ultimately she discovered fraud and the company was closed.

TMG’s primary offerings include processing services for Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Managed Medicare for 32 client plans and more than 4.3 million members in 50 states.

The firm was acquired by Health Care Service Corporation in 2008 and has offices in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Cognizant didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was apparently for a non-material amount.

Originally announced on June 13, 2017, the acquisition was disclosed in the context of an ‘expansion of Cognizant’s strategic relationship with HCSC.’

As part of the deal, TMG will continue to provide a variety of IT, business process and related services to HCSC’s other business units for a multi-year period.

The combination of TMG and Cognizant promises to better take advantage of the rise in government health spending via Cognizant’s business process-as-a-service [BPaaS] offering to government and public health program operators.

As Cognizant stated in the deal announcement,

A BPaaS model provides insurers with a technology and operational foundation for the efficient management of their government lines of business, enabling them to focus on strategic growth at a predictable cost while aligning quality, standards, risk and compliance across their programs. Building on Cognizant’s 2014 acquisition of healthcare technology provider TriZetto, the addition of TMG Health will extend Cognizant’s market leadership and expand the breadth of its digital transformation solutions for healthcare payers and providers.

About the combination, Cognizant EVP Kaushik Bhaumik added,

Cognizant’s TriZetto Facets and QNXT healthcare claims and administration software and systems process more than 30 percent of the nation’s managed Medicare lives and over 60 percent of the nation’s managed Medicaid lives. The addition of TMG Health’s capabilities and experts to our healthcare portfolio will enable all of our payer clients to embrace new digital opportunities with their growing government business lines, be more competitive and respond quickly to changes in these critical markets with increased efficiency from member enrollment through care management, under a predictable, cost-effective BPaaS model.

So, with the addition of TMG, Cognizant is adding significant government market penetration that it can upsell its BPaaS solutions, to make clients more efficient and to differentiate itself from lower-tech service providers.

Given growing federal and state government administration of health care services in the wake of the Affordable Care Act, the acquisition appears to make sense as Cognizant makes a move to combine its software with a larger customer base.

