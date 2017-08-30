IBM, Food Giants And Blockchain Technology

In my previous article I discussed the important role that International Business Machines (IBM) was playing in the blockchain environment, as well as the contractual world with the largest players. Recently, CNBC released a report stating that IBM has just released more contractual relationships with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Unilever (UN) and Wal-Mart (WMT).

These relationships are not merely general, but used to incorporate blockchain technology and transactions into the everyday world, and trace the source of any food contamination that might be apparent. This digital method of monitoring who buys what and where could mean a new development for health and safety management, and set newer standards for consumer expectations. In other words, will consumers begin to expect increasingly modern technology from the grocery producers, at risk of shopping elsewhere for their own perceived safety?

The World Health Organization has estimated that globally, foodborne diseases account for the deaths of one third of children under five years of age.

This type of statistic is not something that, if pushed by corporations such as IBM, can give the companies that are supporting this type of technology a fighting edge, and be a main competitive differentiating factor.

IBM showed that the cost of these illnesses can range from $55 to 93 billion in the United states, leaving this a very financially beneficial option for those in the food industry. Wal-Mart discusses the encouraging nature of this technology, and the full discussion can be found here.

IBM is not new to managing healthcare. It has been renowned for its artificial intelligence programs and technology, known as Watson. If you have ever typed "Watson medical AI" in on Google, you’ll find that reviews are polarized. Fans discuss the immense potential that this technology has, and those who want to see immediate ability, show that they feel less encouraged by the ability of the technology.

IBM has been a focus for me personally throughout my stock market journey, as they tend to play a considerably longer game than most. While there are peaks and troughs, with some stating that IBM has fallen victim to mere hype, and others displaying their curiosity to the future of doctors through the IBM supercomputer, IBM has been meticulously patenting technology and intellectual property. IBM patented over 1,100 items in 2017, and over 5,200 cloud patents over the last five years.

As my last article discussed, this collection of information is growing to ensure that IBM has a strong hold in the market of tomorrow – perhaps they are not wildly competitive today, but they are exercising their ability to forecast effectively to be within the market of tomorrow.

Now, previously IBM was within sectors that were almost arguably wishy-washy. Highly competitive areas, where IBM would be forced to compete with Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or Microsoft (MSFT) (such as blockchain, or even software as a service/SaaS). These were not markets or even sectors that could easily support a competitive advantage for the near future.

However, now that IBM has entered long-term contracts with some of the largest food suppliers, and managed to forge its own new market segment, this could be the indicator that we were all waiting for - that IBM is coming up fast and strong, and should be watched even more carefully than ever before.

It is likely, in my opinion, that IBM continues to find new and exciting uses for the technology that it has developed. It is unlikely that Watson is forgotten about, as some may suggest, and it is more likely that the artificial intelligence that has been created has learned an immense amount since it was on Jeopardy.

IBM is a long-term investment, and likely to be of value in a few years’ time (I previously estimated in 5-10 years, however with the rate of technological development I would argue sooner, perhaps closer to 3-5 years’ time).

The median PE ratio over the past 10 years has been 13.4, with its current standing at 11.67. This is a good sign. In the last article I wrote, the PE ratio was 11.8, indicating a decrease.