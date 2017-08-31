Sun Communities: A Touch Expensive, But Great Fundamentals

Today, one of the least owned real estate subsectors by small investors is also one of the most compelling. While I personally prefer to chase deep value in beaten-down sectors like mall real estate or healthcare, manufactured housing is a solid play with strong structural fundamentals. While the sector is admittedly not cheap, retail investors seeking safety would do well to consider the business. In my opinion, Sun Communities (SUI) is the best option in the space, and it would behoove income investors to at least consider the company as a potential core income investment at the right price. The company is lightly overvalued in my opinion – but how much so?

Business Overview, Market Fundamentals

Sun Communities is an owner/operator of manufactured home and recreational vehicle communities. The company leases parcels of land with utility access for placement of homes, and also through a subsidiary markets and sells/leases new and pre-owned homes to residents. The company has been an aggressive acquirer, spending more than $4,400M on acquisitions since 2011, which has more than doubled the number of sites and communities under company control. As of the most recently reported quarter, the company held 344 communities on its balance sheet, with more than 120,000 sites. Likely driven by demographic trends, communities tend to lie along coastal states (higher retiree populations). In general, that is reflective of who is looking at manufactured homes as a living situation. The younger crowd, primarily millennials at this point, has faced an economic period of slow wage growth and higher levels of debt (student loans, etc.). Having been hit by the Great Recession during their formative years, as a whole, the group remains deeply suspicious of large cash outlays for a traditional single-family home and is much more likely to be drawn to cheaper, more flexible options like rentals or manufactured homes. On the other side of the age scale, baby boomers looking to downsize see a lot of value in living in manufactured housing communities, particularly those living on fixed incomes (social security, pensions).

I personally love the manufactured housing sector. It is more recession resistant than either multi-family (apartment) or single family (standalone housing) properties; rents have simply been proven to be steadier over the long term. I’m not the only one that has been lured by the business on occasion; the reasons I’m interested are likely the same reasons Warren Buffett was attracted to Clayton Homes, a manufactured housing builder. I don’t foresee those reasons fading with time. It is just a great long term business. Sun Communities has seen positive net operating income (“NOI”) growth for 18 years now, and according to Citi Investment Research, the company’s average same store NOI growth has exceeded the REIT industry average by 180bps and the apartment sector’s average by 160bps over the past fifteen years. Past performance is obviously not a guarantee of future results, but I don’t think anyone can dispute that the manufactured home industry has an excellent track record.

What Makes The Manufactured Home Industry Unique

If there is one facet that I try to push in REIT discussion, it's forcing investors to consider what makes a REIT unique. Without barriers to entry, there is little to no chance of a REIT generating long-term outperformance, especially in today’s market where capital is easy to come by. Funds will naturally flow to real estate ventures with the highest return potential with no restrictions other than cost. Fact of the matter is you simply cannot build manufactured home communities in decent locations today. Real estate is all about location, location, location, and no city is going to approve permits for what they feel could be an eyesore, even if its new construction. New projects continue to be pushed out into the countryside, where many buyers will be turned off due to commute times to essential needs. In many cases, that means no municipal water and sewer access, which adds significant costs to construction as well. Supply is constrained, but interestingly, cap rates remain favorable – mostly in the 7% range. There are pockets of more expensive areas (California, Florida) where the company will see cap rates in the sub 5% range, but overall, these assets remain cheaper than most other forms of real estate. There aren’t a lot of large companies in this business, maybe simply due to stigma or reputational risk, so the opportunities are there for acquisitions.

Once tenants are in a community, they are in for the long haul. On average, it costs $7,000 to move a manufactured home, so for many occupants, it simply doesn’t make sense to move often. According to Sun Communities, the average tenure of residents in their communities is 13 years; a similar rate to studies published by the NAHB on single family homeownership. This leads to extremely predictable recurring revenue and low turnover costs at most facilities, something that the apartment sector cannot claim, or even within traditional single-family home rentals. Coupled with being one of the lowest cost options for housing, and you have a recipe for relatively high occupancy rates, even during slow economic periods.

Potential Risk Factors, Valuation

One area to keep an eye on is Sun Community’s rental program, although it actually has been losing influence over time. Under the program, the company makes the initial investment in a new home, rents it for five years, and sells the home at the end of the period. While management claims a 15% unlevered rate of return, that is predicated upon the company recovering 95% of the original price paid for the home once the asset is sold. I think we’ve all learned to be critical of assumptions of future home prices, and any miss on the sale price assumptions quickly pushes payback below the rates found in the usual business, which is, by comparison, more capital light and less sensitive to economic moves.

Net debt/adjusted EBITDA is a touch high; 6x leverage. This has come down incrementally this year as the company begins to get full contribution from its acquisition of Carefree Communities ($1,700M, closed in Q2 of last year). Substantially all of the company’s debt is held within the company’s collateralized term loans. This type of financing is secured by mortgages encumbering certain communities, comprised of property owned by borrowers. These are, by and large, non-recourse, but Sun Communities has made some minimal guarantees. In the short term, the company has very little in the way of mortgage maturities; less than 3% of outstanding principal comes down between 2018 and 2021. The company could likely bear another $3-500M worth of debt issuance, but has shifted to issuing common stock given the share price. Near the end of May, Sun Communities issued an upsized 4.8M share offering at a gross price of $86/share, raising $409M. The company used the proceeds to pay down the balance on the company’s line of credit and term loan facility, redeem preferred securities, and get the leverage ratio down.

2017 guidance for funds from operations (“FFO”) is for $4.15/share, likely jumping to $4.45/share in the mid-point next year. As a result, Sun Communities isn’t cheap; 22x FFO on 2017 estimates, 20x my 2018 estimate. From a cap rate perspective, investors are paying 5.5% for the entire business. That’s a steep price to pay, even for a highly compelling business, which is why I personally can’t pull the trigger. However, given the company’s history as a long-term compounder, I don’t think there is too much downside, even in a market-wide sell-off. Neither do most other investors, given the miniscule short interest here. Overall, the company gets a solid hold rating from me, and for investors looking for exposure to the industry, it deserves a spot on a watch list if the share price drops materially. I would be interested in the $70/share range personally; in my opinion, the company is trading close to fair value today, but for income investors, the distribution is well-covered, and, given the low payout ratio, has plenty of room to the upside once the company stops retaining cash for growth.

