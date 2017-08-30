Ambarella Q2 Earnings Preview

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA), the video compression and image processing products developer, is set to report Q2 2018 earning on August 31, after market close. AMBA shares are yet to recover from their Q1 earnings sell off and are still down more than 9% since then. Investors were spooked by weak Q2 guidance and declining profit margins. However, AMBA stock is showing signs of revival ahead of Q2 earnings gaining nearly 10% since the beginning of the last week. The big question ahead of the upcoming earnings announcement is: Will the upcoming earnings announcement help Ambarella stock to continue its revival with the recently gathered momentum?

Q2 Earnings Analyst Estimates

Wall Street consensus expects the Santa Clara, California-based company to report an EPS of 44 cents a share on revenue of $70.45 million. The consensus implies a modest 8.1% top line growth and a 10 cents earnings decline over the year ago quarter. The sequential drop in YoY revenue growth over the last 3 quarters is little worrying. On the other hand, the continuous decline in EPS has been a much bigger cause of concern. The 18.51% year over year decline in earnings has hurt the investor sentiment badly. In simpler terms, Wall Street expects revenue growth to deaccelerate and profit margins to contract.

Ambarella Q2 2018 Management Guidance

The Wall Street consensus falls in line with the management's guidance. On the last quarter earnings conference call, George Laplante, CFO of Ambarella, issued the following guidance for Q2 2018. "We expect revenues for our second quarter ending July 31, 2017, to be between $69 million and $72 million representing an increase of between 6% and 10.6% respectively from Q2 of last year." Laplante further added "We estimate Q2 non-GAAP gross margins to be between 62% and 63.5% compared to 64.3% in Q1 of 2018 and 67.1% in Q2 of the prior year. As expected we are anticipating the increase in China security revenues and year-over-year decline in drone revenues to be diluted to margin in the quarter." Ambarella missed the top end of the management guidance in Q1 2018, which was slightly above the Wall Street's Q1 consensus.

AMBA Earnings History

Ambarella has a strong history of outperforming the Wall Street estimates. A per the estimize database, AMBA has delivered an earnings surprise in all of the last 8 reported quarters with an average EPS % beat rate of 23.2%. However, the recent decrease in earnings has made the investors worried.

Source: Estimize

On the revenue front, the company has an equally impressive record of beating estimates and its own guidance, having delivered a beat in all the last 8 quarters. However, the company has a mixed record of trumping the high end of the analyst estimates and its own guidance. As one can see in the image below, the company did miss the high-end of the analyst estimates and its own guidance in some quarters.

Source: Estimize

AMBA Stock Price Post-Earnings Move

Of late, Ambarella stock has a bad record of making big downward moves after the earnings release. Following the last four earnings announcement, the stock has lost 8.15%, on average, in the next trading session following an earnings release.

The company has delivered a beat on both top line and bottom line numbers in the last few quarters, yet the stock tanked. So, an earning beat is not enough for the stock to continue its recovery. In the past, it's been below par guidance and profit margin contractions which have been the culprit for the downward movement in stock price after earnings.

Given the recent earnings history and comparatively lower estimates, we believe that Ambarella will have no trouble delivering an earnings surprise/revenue beat in Q2 2018. The case for an earnings beat is also strengthened by the AMBA Q2 2018 earning whisper number, which at $.48 implies a 4 cent beat, or a 9.09% earnings surprise.

Conclusion

The recovery in AMBA stock could falter if the company fails to deliver an upbeat outlook for Q3 2018 which has tough comps to beat, as Q2 2017 was the record quarter for the company at the time. The recent strong performance of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO), one of its biggest customers, also offers a lot of promise. Ambarella looks set for an earnings surprise. However, investors will also be focused on whether profit margins improve going ahead. The company's profit margins have come under pressure lately and the extension of the sinking profit margin trend will not be taken kindly by investors. The impact of moving toward areas like IP security will also be keenly watched.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Sreekanth Anasa, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post