Diving Into Home Depot

You are going to think that I am completely MAD by tacking on this trade right now.



If you had to pick one sector of the 100 or so that Standard & Poor’s tracks that is universally hated by all traders and investors, it would have to be the retailers.



Widely viewed as headed for the dustbin of history, many retailers are not going to make it to Christmas, let alone stay in business through 2018.



Do any value screen of all listed stocks, and about half of all the bargain stocks are found in the retail industry.



These are the buggy whip manufacturers of 1901, before they got run over by the auto industry.



Of course you can blame Amazon, which is rapidly taking over all sales of everything in the US.



This is thanks to their cutting edge technology and massive economies of scale.



Amazon is probably the number one job destroyer in the US today, with some 5 million retail jobs on the chopping block over the next five years.



However, there is one safe haven that so far seems immune from Jeff Bezos’ intrusion, and that would be Home Depot (HD).





The recent brief sell off in the shares occured 2 weeks ago not because of anything Home Depot did, but because of a weak Q2 earnings report by competitor Lowes (LOW).



Lowes is an inferior operation and their coffee totally sucks. It is a complete apples and oranges comparison.



Worst of all, they lack adequate numbers of customer service people who can discuss in depth the inner workers of a toilet, a crucial shortfall when you have two teenaged girls.



If you don’t do options, buy Home Depot shares outright.



Longer term, I think Home Depot will continue to appreciate, as the housing and remodel boom still has years to run, and possibly decades.

The demand for homing improvement supplies in Houston alone will give credence alone to the neccessity of these type of stores.





If you want to make a safer play, buy the iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB) on this dip, which gives you broader exposure to the real estate recovery.



Baskets of shares always have lower volatility than single stocks, but lower returns as well.



We just have to give the market a chance to have a few more heart attacks before the current correction ends.

In fact, I just took profits on a nice September, 2017 $141-$144 in-the-money vertical BULL CALL spread and my proprietary Trade Alert service is up over 18% in August. I bought the spread at $2.60 and harvested a 34 cent profit when I sold it for $2.94. Remember that time decay is a nice friend with these spreads and the only way to lose money is if the stock blows up which in a time horizon of just 15 days is unlikely.



Home Depot is in a tiny retail niche that has so far avoided the Amazon onslaught. There are many reasons for this.



When you need a particular screw, lighting fixture, or unique plumbing part, calling Amazon will get you absolutely nowhere.



You need Home Depot’s sympathetic, knowledgeable customer service people, usually retired contractors themselves, to point you in the right direction and assist with a few helpful suggestions.



They’ve done this for me a million times.



Home remodel and repair is also an industry where a premium is paid for making parts available NOW! A burst pipe won’t wait for an Amazon priority delivery, nor will a leaky roof or broken sprinkler head.



A lot of independent contractors are not even able to plan supplies weeks or months in advance. They buy what they see.



The home repair and remodel boom will continue, as it is the working man’s solution to high home prices, especially on the coasts, as the profusion of home repair cable TV shows testifies.



Whenever Home Depot's competitors announce disastrous earnings and Home Depot drags down with them, the even becomes a great entry point and a chance to load the boat before you set off to sea.



Tropical Storm Harvey gave Home Depot a nice bump up and any weakness in this stock must be bought because this is a great long term play that isn't affected by the US dollar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.