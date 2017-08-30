PJSC Gazprom's (OGZPY) Management on 1H and Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PJSC Gazprom ADR (OTCPK:OGZPY) 1H and Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Alexander Mikheev

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Please allow me to start this conference call, where we're going to offer to your attention to the financial and operating performance results for Q2 and H1 2017. And similarly, I would like to introduce the participants of today's conference call. We will have a presentation and comments as to the financial results. We'll hear from the member of management board and Chief Financial Officer, Alexey Yankevich. We will hear about the upstream activities by Alexey Urusov, Head of Economics and Investment Directory.

As far as downstream events are concerned, we will hear from Vladimir Konstantinov, who's the Head of Economics and Investment Department, downstream. During the Q&A, we will be joined by the Head of the Strategy Department, Sergey Vakulenko, and our other colleagues from different core streams will be in attendance to answer your questions.

Before we begin the presentation, which is available on our website and the webcast mode, I would like to remind us again that this presentation as well as a lot of the comments pertaining to it and statements which may be made in the course of today's conference call may contain and will contain various outlook statements that the financial performance and operating results of Gazprom's businesses, and so all of the statements apart from the actual factual events could be considered as those which are implied in terms of the future performance that would be applicable to various assumptions and statements referring to the expected risks and uncertainties, which will be further outlined in terms of considerable difference from what may actually happen in the future will differ from these statements you may hear in the course of today's call, so thank you very much.

And now let me pass the microphone over to Alexey Yankevich.

Alexei Viktorovich

Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen. It is with pleasure that I would like to share with you the results of our H1 performance. I would like to say immediately that we're very happy with the results. Based on the H1 results, our operation profit compared to last year grew by 21%. The net profit grew by 23% and these are very good performance results.

Yes indeed, a certain positive contribution was made by the fact that the oil price has somewhat recovered this year compared to the previous year, but as you may be seeing further in the course of our analysis that the bigger contribution here were coming from the activities of the management and the results of the company's performance, in the first place, the successful launch of our new upstream project and the growing output from these projects. And that entails the optimization of our sale structures and growing share of retail sales. In downstream, we see that the retail sales grew by 4.4%. The amount of production also, despite the various limitations, grew by 5.3%.

So overall, as far as hydrocarbons are concerned, one should also note that the first half year was characterized for our company by an irregular kind of events, which was a big maintenance program taking place in our refineries, which to a certain extent was holding back the possibilities of the financial performance improving, but if we were not to take this program this year, the operating profit could have grown by almost 30%. But maintenance is something which is planned in advance and, moreover, we had tried our best to move it towards the period when the demand is not as strong in order to minimize possible losses both from the market and consumers and ourselves under such a condition.

We believe that the results year-on-year are quite good, as far as the quarterly dynamics are concerned. Here also, despite the difficult environment in second quarter in terms of pricing was a little bit worse than the first one, on top of it, there were various limitations coming from OPEC agreement, but under such circumstances, nevertheless we were able to improve our operational profit quarter-on-quarter by almost 9%, but in as far as the net profit dividend is concerned, it's not indicative, because it is related not to operational results but to the effect of the exchange rate differences, which were quite diverse in between the quarters was a positive difference than Q1, the negative one in Q2 and, consequently minus – by plus produced such a strong effect, which in terms of operational results could be covered, but overall, during the half year, the net profit is something that we accept and find acceptable compared to the previous year.

So with that, let me pass the me microphone over to my colleagues. And our first speaker will be Alexey Urusov, who is in charge of the economics of the company, who will be telling us about the upstream performance results due to the fact that in upstream they had an economic function that is not in attendance. And then additionally, you'll hear from Vladimir Konstantinov, who will be telling us about the downstream events. Thank you.

Alexey Urusov

Yes, the first half year in 2017 in upstream was quite rich in events. First, I should note that on June 29, 2017, the company acquired 25% of stock in Yugra and also received the right to increase its share by – to 50%. I would like to say that we are managing the operations on the equity basis, and so Evrotek-Yugra company will be busy with exploration at the Kandinsky area in the [indiscernible] district. As far as Kuyumba project is concerned, I would like to note the completion of the technical part and so the agreement whereby we are joining Transneft as of June 2017. We started the commercial deliveries of oil.

In terms of Badra projects, we would like to draw your attention to the fact that on June 6th, we've launched the first unit in our gas plant, and so we also commissioned into operation the gas pipeline. The injection of the dry commercial gas produced by Badra has started in the end of June, while on July 2nd, we already were able to supply Badra gas. So the gas production unit there is the state-of-the-art and, as far as Iraq is concerned, and will enable us to reduce the consumption of power and will play an important role in providing power to the district in Iraq. As far as the commercial deliveries of oil is concerned, they're running ahead of schedule, which was approved unanimously. As far as Kurdistan project is concerned, I should note that towards the end of June, we started drilling in Sarkala-2, and we're planning to complete it in the end of – in the beginning of 2018.

It should also be noted that in April this year, we signed a protocol of the working group with the Ministry of Energy on joining the Gazprom Neft project to study the – contributing the national status to the Bazhenov's with exploration and production. As far as the oil production is concerned, quarter-on-quarter compare, it looks positive plus 5.6. At the same time, we see that the biggest contribution is coming from Novy Port projects, a new major project as well as the Prirazlomnoye and Messoyakha project. The negative dynamics of the production of oil in the western [indiscernible] project is the consequence of two factors, that's the natural depletion as well as complying with the Ministry of Energy guidelines to limit dark purchase.

As far as our operational expenses are concerned, the zero dynamics in terms of operational cluster is the consequence of two factors. First of all, this is the growth of an average cost in terms of our greenfields, which is coming from the decline of production we just compensated for by the second factor, which is the scaling effect coming from the growing production at our major project.

As far as the development of the resource bases is concerned, we wanted to draw your attention to the fact that on April 20, there occurred two major events. First of all, we've received a license for the exploration and production of the hydrocarbon resources in the tank as well as the Severo-Samburgskiy, which is the Gazprom [indiscernible]. And as you may already heard on January 16, we received the license for the exploration and production of the hydrocarbon resources within the Ayashsky anchorage, which is a solid project.

And on June 17, we already started construction of the first exploration well at that anchorage. We're planning in the fall of this year to complete this particular part of the work. As far as maximization of the utilization of the existing infrastructure in our mature field, we would like to note two major projects. First of all, it's the remote group of fields, which is OGM project, which resources contained 40 million tons at our subsidiary company, which is Gazprom Neft gas is busy with, and as you can see on the slide that we are posting information that the drilling and technical work has been successfully completed.

The second major project is called South Hub. It contains 51 million tons in terms of resources. It belongs to our joint venture, which is joint venture, which is Salym Petroleum Development. There have been successful spudding and drilling of exploration wells and then very positive rate of flow, 56 tonnes a day. We would also like to draw your attention to our future project, which we are busy with already now, which is the Bazhenov Formation development on the April 16, 2017, as was already mentioned.

And the Ministry of Energy approved our application and have given the status of initial project under the name of the establishment of the national technologies complex and high-tech application of the Bazhenov Formation development. As part of the initial project, we are planning for development in just the exploration for the perspective of Bazhenov suite off the bases of the national methodologies, geographic exploration and specialization of core research and hydrological development of the reservoirs.

Now I'm passing the microphone over to Vladimir Konstantinov.

Vladimir Konstantinov

Good evening, dear ladies and gentlemen. For additional information from me about the results of the – where the company was doing in downstream. I will traditionally start with the pricing environment and its effect over the refining efficiency. The oil price in Q2 went down $52.6 per barrel in April to $46.5 in July. This is the event considering our production in sales structure positively affected the refining efficiency. This driver was also playing along with the changing sale structure. And as the result in refining in Q1 and Q2 2017, the company exceeded considerably its result that it had in Q1.

The netback dynamics was also affected by a different ratio of maintenance and active periods, whereas in Q1, our large-scale maintenance and reconstruction renovation almost went through the whole quarter from January to March in Q2. There were no serious maintenance work for the whole period. They took only one month. So we were able to achieve the refining margin at about $8 to $10 per barrel in June, while the average refining margin throughout the whole quarter averaged in between $5 to $6 per barrel.

As far as the oil balance is concerned, we see two serious changes here compared to the first half of 2016. On the one hand, by 80%, we saw the growing sales of oil for exports, on the other hand, a 10% reduction of the crude supplies into refining. These changes are interrelated without doubt.

Some part of the exports volume growth comes from the refining changes, but the main driver was the growing output of crude from our Arctic projects. Now whereas the overall increase of the oil supplies came to about two million tonnes, the export of crude about 4.4 million tonnes.

The next slide, as to the refining volumes, the refining volumes, as I mentioned, is less practically by 10%. The decline in refining volumes first and foremost comes from large-scale efforts in the area of renovation and maintenance. At the Moscow refinery, the refining volume during H1 was almost 30% lower than during the H1 in 2016, and so the also, at the Omsk refinery, also the difference in the maintenance schedules and slightly exceeding the refining volume at YANOS refinery.

As far as the technical efficiency of refining is concerned, the refining depth grew by 0.5 percentage point, which, on the one hand, is the result of many factors. This comes from the maintenance period optimization. This comes from changing the correlation between the darker products related to the methodology of calculating this indicator. For example, in the case of Omsk and YANOS refinery, a certain reduction in the refining depth was the result of the overall structure of the refining product production.

In the case of Moscow refining, the considerable growth in the refining depth is a considerable change in the structure of the dark products output. In terms of the lighter product, what is worth noting is the reduction of the lighter products output at the Moscow refining comes from two factors. Again, on the one hand, from the quality of crude and a reduction of the lighter oils; and on the other hand, the maintenance work that I already referred to.

Now over to sales, the traditional ones, during the past two years correlation between the dynamics of the retail sales of gasoline and diesel in Russia by Gazprom Neft. We, as previously like the case was in Q1 in last year, are ahead of the market as far as these performance indicators are concerned, whereas overall throughout Russia, sales of retail, sales of gasoline was 1.6 – 0.6%. The respective indicators in diesel were 1% and 13%, respectively. The effect comes from the work we did to improve our retail network, where the average sales per location continue to grow. During H1 2017 compared to H1 2016, it grew by 4%, amounting to about 19 tonnes a day per one retail location.

As far as sales of other premium products are concerned, like jet bunkering fuel, lubricants, bitumen. We also note positive improvement in premium sales. In jet fuel, it grew by 7%; and lubricants, 16%; bitumen by 5%. A certain decline of the premium sales in bunkering comes from the lack of logistical advantages when bunkering in the Far East. However, to a large extent, the overall reduction of sales in that region was compensated for by the growing level of sales in the northwest of Russia, where we are continuing to improve our network, which is the core of our premium sales, where we see the number of consumers growing and the operational areas also growing.

And the last thing that I wanted to mention is to share with you information about a very serious event which occurred in downstream in – for Gazprom, and that event is related to the implementation of our efficiency improvement activities in 2017. In May 2017, we started the operation of the center for sales and operational efficiency improvement, where we use the state-of-the-art instrument of the advanced analytics. Amongst such instruments, we employ preventive analytics and the institutional management tool, the whole value-adding chain that building and using the single digital platform for managing value-added chain related to the oil supplies to refinery and sales of products to consumers.

By way of its main activities of this efficiency management center comes from the system of a daily integrated planning 60 days ahead in terms of the inputs coming for processing and management of operational efficiency of production and energy efficiency on the basis of the forecast modeling. And the control of the whole floor for hydrocarbon products from the field to the consumer. So in natural this is equally believed [ph] that in the second quarter, which was the period where downstream really demonstrated its high-efficiency like overall throughout H1 2017. Thank you very much.

Alexey Yankevich

Good day, colleagues. I will finish off this presentation traditionally by financial part, and I guess that I shall abstain from commenting it again. On the quarterly and half yearly financial performance results, which I already mentioned, I guess that it would be more interesting to take a look at Slide Number 19 and Slide Number 22 to understand what were the factors which affected our financial results in this half year and, specifically, in Q2. Next slide, please.

Yes, here you can see what I'm talking about, despite being certain positive contribution made by external environment. I mean, the oil price is recovering comfortably [ph], but nevertheless the internal factors and the action by the management made a bigger contribution. But as I stated, it also has been deterred by a one-off kind of events, which was a large-scale maintenance program, which we launched. We're not expecting to be repeated next year, so if it wasn't for this particular factor, then the result would have been much bigger by additional 50%. But even in this environment of growth, and 21% is something that we believe is very good.

Next slide shows the quarter-on-quarter dynamics. Also, it is positively looking and despite the fact that in this particular case, the external negative dynamics are here, and the oil price are declining and the OPEC limitations from all points of view the second quarter was more difficult. But nevertheless, we were able to persevere. And through a very good quality improvement of the production in upstream and particularly, and as far as greenfield projects are concerned, and similarly through various optimizations in the sales structure downstream to improve our operational income in a quarter-to-quarter comparison.

Particularly, your attention we'd like to draw to this particular slide, which is the cash flow demonstration. We have quite a lot of discussions about when are we going to enter into the positive area in terms of free cash flow. And I promised you, the investors and analysts, that it will happen this year. And so principally, my words are being confirmed that within this half year, we were able to achieve quite a positive free cash flow. In Q1 it was positive, but it was small one, closer to zero, but based on the results of the first half year, is already RUB17 billion. And so we expect overall throughout the year, the positive cash flow as well.

Now in as far as our CapEx dynamics is concerned, it is very consistent. So the overall amount of investments went down because we passed through the most active phase of the development at the greenfields in upstream, and that is why the main decline, basically, either took place as far as the greenfields investment were concerned. As well as brownfields are concerned, here we also were able to optimize our drilling volumes, which were reduced at consequent amount of CapEx also, followed suit. So growth took place only in our investments into the refining, but it is also quite rational because, as I stated, we launched a very active phase in our second upgrading phase aimed at improving the refining depth and also because the refining project gradually are moving into a more active implementation phase.

In conclusion, a few words about our financial policy, which is managing our debt portfolio. And in here I would like to note, the fact that despite the prices falling compared to 2016, because of the operational results improving, we were able to considerably reduce and, principally speaking, improve our financial stability, which is the level of debt-to-EBITDA. And then so this ratio considerably went down to the kind of level, which we're aiming for when prices were high. Because if you recall, we were saying that we will do our best to stay at net debt-to-EBITDA not above 1.5, and so principally, this is the level that we were able to get back to, and so based on the half year results, this is 1.37 as mentioned.

And then in terms of the debt portfolio structure, one can similarly note that the ruble part of it grew and principally speaking our portfolio is becoming more balanced, considering the fact that the market has become more volatile. And so there is a certain share of ruble denominated obligations in the structure, which add stability to this portfolio. Unfortunately, linking us to the country rating is in the way for our credit ratings to look much better, but in terms of the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is something where we definitely can't claim to be at an investment-grade level. Unfortunately, we get it only from one agency, I mean, amongst the international ones.

With respect to the other two, we are – regrettably, are linked to the sovereign ranking level. However, again, from the point of view of our debt indicator, we definitely are at par with investment grade, but that can also be confirmed by the fact that we're receiving new ratings from new agency, and they are quite high. Specifically, we were one of the first ones in the industry to be given the credit rating from the Russian analytical agency, which is ACRA agency AAA, and we made the most out of it immediately, because as you may have heard, a company which is planning to start issuing public debt in rubles in the Russian Exchanges are supposed to be given respective ratings by the Russian Analytical Credit Rating Agency.

So we being the first ones who were given such rating were able to use this good market opportunity. In August, we issued ruble-denominated bonds worth RUB15 billion for seven years, which are very low rate which is 8.19%, which is the rate which is the lowest. It marks the corporate issues during – since 2013, and so it's a very good indicator, because before that, we also came out with some of the good issues, which shows us to be very good borrow. But overall, it gives us certain comforts in terms of our future financial stability.

So with that, I would like to complete my part of the presentation and thank you for your attention. And now we're ready to answer questions.

Olga Danilenko

Thank you very much for the presentation. [Foreign Language] Second question comes from your CapEx On Slide 23 on your presentations. You are showing the CapEx is declining in H1 2017 compared to 2016. As far as I may recall, the expectation throughout the whole year were about 5.8 billion, and so could you please explain whether it was changed, bearing in mind the dynamics of the first half year and some possible results from the agreement with OPEC and what will happen in the second half year. And my next question is about the oil production from Prirazlomnoye. In July, there was some serious decline. Could you please explain what is the reason here and offer any additional details in terms of what one should expect in the future? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Thank you very much, Olga, for your question. I will start by answering the question about the working capital dynamics. And indeed, there are certain one-off factors, which was related to the fact that we have accumulated certain reserves because of the maintenance period, and so in Q2, we were able to dispose of them, that being the start of the season, and so we are currently undertaking a number of various optimization events in terms of increasing our working capital, and so some of these events, we – ran through the second quarter, but I do say that some of them will be also running in Q3 and Q4, but the they – will also be one-off, but it’s difficult to make a prediction, because I do not expect there being a very dramatic negative dynamics. It’s just that out of such straightforward one-off events, I guess, this is the accumulation of reserves.

But on the other hand, we are in the high season right now, and so hardly likely that in Q3, we will be back in accumulating reserves. I would say that this particular level will stay stable. You may have any reverse dynamics – expected reverse dynamics in Q4, rather.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

And as far as the second question was concerned, which was about CapEx and our guidance, and as far as that’s concerned, well, look, here, principally, I’m sure that you have already grown used to seeing many companies typically in our industry, where the first quarter is always lower in terms of CapEx, that – I mean, rather, the H1 is lower than the H2 because the effect here comes from us during Q1, particularly this year, going through some inclement weather, and so we’re not able to do everything we planned.

And overall, usually the contracting practices are done in such a way that the majority of what we spend happens in H2. So there will be a slight adjustment for the bigger result. I mean, to say that in H2, you definitely will see this level higher than in H1. But so far, we’d refrain from giving the guidance, which are different from our business plan. We should aim for what we have in the business plan, which is 5.8 billion that you’ve mentioned, but I do say that, based on the results of nine months, I mean, the results of Q3 we’ll be in a position to give you more specific information about our CapEx guidance.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

And Alexey Urusov, will answer the third question. Alexey Urusov Yes, as far as the production dynamics from Prirazlomnoye is concerned, it should be noted that we started an 90-day maintenance, which will be finished in October this year. This major maintenance, that which is done once in five years’ time, and so that is why it reflects upon the production dynamics.

Operator

[Foreign Language]

Andrey Polischuk

[Foreign Language]

Next question comes from Raiffeisen Bank. It's about the dividends. Due to the fact that you are expecting the positive free cash flow already this year, do you consider going back to the interim dividend payments? Are you having any discussions about it by now? And the second question about the downstream CapEx. Due to the fact that you are moving into the section to upgrading stage to grow your refining there, should we expect this CapEx to grow here? Would you be in a position to give us any guidance about it, please?

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Thank you very much, Andrey, for your questions. So as far as the interim dividends are concerned, I should say that, principally speaking, we would like to make this decision in a very much conscientious way without reconsidering it later on. So something that we are aiming for in the first place is the stabilization of the oil market, and in terms of standard, there are not going to be the fluctuations and, as far as the pricing is concerned, that we recall last year. So as soon as we get convinced that the market is stable, and there are certain prerequisites pointing towards that. But in the meantime, we're not yet fully convinced, and we haven't been watching over it for a sufficient amount of time, so as soon as we are convinced that it's stable, we will make a decision about the interim dividends. So we haven't made it yet, but it is something that we are reviewing. But no final decision is in place, and so it will depend, amongst other things, upon the extent to which we see the oil market becoming stable. And so I would immediately also answer the question about CapEx in downstream. Yes, indeed, this year, CapEx in refining is going to be higher than the previous year. As far as the next year is concerned, I am not in a position to share the guidance with you, because the business plan is not yet in place. We are working quite hard to put together the portfolio for next year. So I would refrain from giving you a specific answer just yet. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

I would, additionally, like to comment on the dividend question. We do believe that the most important is the amount of dividend yield per share, and the dynamics of this particular dividend yield is what we should all watch for. And we do see the conditions for the dividend yield per share to grow, because we are aiming for this particular growth per share. We have announced a very good dividend level, which is 9.68 based on results of last year. And so we are expecting it to go, but even if you take a look at 9.68 and divide it by the current price per share considering the fact that we have grown, you would end up having a dividend yield which is about [indiscernible]. And so we think it is a very good indicator. If you compare it to our competition, we really look quite well. And so that is what we're going to aim for in order to be master leaders.

Operator

[Foreign Language]

Pavel Kushnir

[Foreign Language]

This question comes from Pavel Kushnir, from Deutsche Bank, and it's about commercial expenditures. The company has been demonstrating excellent dynamics during the past two quarters, specifically during Q1, you reduced it by 25%. And the second quarter [indiscernible] didn't change. Could you possibly share with us your guidance about the way these expenses may change before the end of the year. Specifically should, one, for example, expect bonus payment to the executive managers, which as I understand, are part of that particular line item. Possibly you could mention other drivers or other factors, which you reflect in this line item. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Thank you very much for this question. And in light of the factors which affected this result, we have, for example, as far as G&A were concerned, we had it in the business plan, and so we were painstakingly working towards it, but also one must acknowledge that we have merit segments from the foreign companies and based on the appreciation of the ruble as compared to last year, our ruble-denominated expenses went down, so there is no serious depreciation of the ruble in Q3 or Q4 that, in respect of this particular effect, show sustain.

And as far as bonus payments are concerned to the executives, principally speaking, their results are determined and the bonuses are paid next year based on the previous result – I mean, the results – I mean, based on the results of 2016, we already have paid everything, but as far the 2017 results are concerned, we will determine the payments next year.

And so the extent to which we’re going to be better compared to last year, it’s premature to say. I mean, towards the end of the year, we will definitely be trying to think about the reserves that have been put aside for that, but that is usually done based on the expected annual result. But I don’t expect any serious fluctuations as far as SAR is concerned. We do have a bit of a reserve, and so if prices don’t grow radically, then we’re not going to accrue those this year, so I don’t expect there to be any eruptions in as far as this is concerned.

Operator

[Foreign Language]

Next question comes from Ron Smith of Citi. Please go ahead.

Ron Smith

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Thank you for the conference call. I’d like to return to the question of dividends. You’ve already said that you would like to see them grow and focus on dividend yield. But I would actually like to ask how will you set your policy, or what – how do you think about dividends going forward in terms of a specific policy? In terms of percentage growth, there are some of your competitors who do that, looking to grow a specific minimum rate each year, or as a percentage payout? I currently understand your policy is 25%. Is there any chance of that growing in the immediate future? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Thank you very much Ron for your question. I should say, right here and now, that from the point of view of payout percentage to the IFRS profit level, there’s only upside and no downside. So it’s definitely not going to go down. I would rather say that it will grow. But this is, indeed, a question to the shareholder, because this is a very important and significant decision and this is the area of the shareholder authority, so what will be the pace at which we will be going towards raising our IFRS dividend level, I would say that definitely in the mid-term perspective, it will grow, so my expectation is this. But it is subject to the shareholders’ decision.

In terms of what we can influence and what we can work with, we definitely will be working towards raising the dividend yield per share, and in terms of the ratio to the net profit, we will definitely be doing everything we can in order for the dividends to grow.

Operator

[Foreign Language]

Atanas Bostandjiev

[Foreign Language]

The question comes from Atanas Bostandjiev from VTB Capital. So the first question is that during the presentation, you mentioned that the quality of the incoming crude into the Moscow refinery worsened, and so due to this – is it some sort of a one-off or a local event? Or is that any fundamental reason behind it? Could one expect this low quality of crude to continue going into the Moscow refinery? And second question in your overall operation expenses, they grew in Q2 compared to Q1 almost twice from RUB2.6 billion to RUB5.3 billion. In your reporting I didn't see anywhere the explanation. Could you possibly tell us what was the reason behind it? Thank you.

Operator

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

To understand correctly, do you mean other operation expenses as part of the operation expenses?

Atanas Bostandjiev

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Well, you see, we'll definitely be sending you the itemization. But in a nutshell, firstly, it is related to the changes in the work in progress. It had diverse effect. It had positive in the first quarter, negative in the second quarter, and the cost of other sales also grew, which comes from the fact that we're providing certain services to the joint ventures that we're in, which are not being consolidated. And so whenever we do that, I mean, services to joint ventures in terms of where we have equity investment, that is being reflected as sales outside. And so the revenue part of it from sales to joint ventures, in the line item of cost, which is the cost of these services, primarily, these are transportation and warehousing services, which we provide to Megionneftegaz and Slavneft.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

And the second part of the question – rather, first one, which was about the quality of crude, we will hear from Vladimir Konstantinov.

Vladimir Konstantinov

And so the quality of crude is something that is difficult to predict. To tell you that it will remain at the same level or whether it will grow better or worse in the subsequent quarters is difficult. So we believe that the worsening of the quality of crude into the Moscow refinery is the result of the circumstances which evolved during Q2, which to be more specific, was about different volumes of different crude from different fields, which came into the Transneft system. We do not consider this reduction of quality to be a systemic one. Thank you.

Operator

[Foreign Language] Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

The question is about – in the presentation, there was the Bazhenov Formation mentioned. 12 months ago, there was a meeting with you, at which most of the time was dedicated specifically to your plans of developing the Bazhenov with production. Certain targets were stated, and today, in your presentation, this is the first time that you, again, mentioned the Bazhenov Formation. Could you please describe what kind of progress has been achieved during the past 12 months. Possibly have you changed your target, because if I recall correctly, it was 2.5 million by 2025, and the most important condition was reducing the average drilling cost almost twice from the current levels of RUB 8,000 to RUB 10,000 per tonne down to RUB 5.000 Could you please share with us information of whether you’ve been enable to achieve any reduction of this during the past 12 months?

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

So in answer to this question, we should state that the development of the Bazhenov Formation is the federal level project, with the main focus of undertaking research and study as part of this federal project until 2021. So within the framework of this federal-level project, we are aiming to develop the Russian technologies of the horizontal wells. Well, the multi-frac applications for the subsurface conditions of the Bazhenov Formation also is part of this exploration effort. We need to develop the ability to bring into the viable development, the lighter oils from the shale formation.

So whatever we have announced, that we will be producing 2.5 million by 2025, this remains as the target, but currently until 2021, we’re going to do the research and development and exploration, along with the partners which have been mentioned on the respective slide in our presentation. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

If I may, then, raise another question about upstream. At present, as part of the OPEC plus agreement, you are maintaining your production at the levels below to the October. This reduction as far as I understand, came from reducing your output from your existing brownfield portfolio. So let’s say, if after Q1 2018, this agreement ceases to be, to what extent it will be economically viable to recover your level of output from your brownfields to the level of last year’s October, and if you will be in a position to not consider this economically viable, then what kind of guidance you might give us about the way your production might look like next year if your brownfield production shall remain at its current levels. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Thank you very much, Ekaterina, for your question. So let’s see. I will give you a brief answer. Yes, economically, it will be viable to recover our production because, at present, since we were acting within a short-term period and we were guided by the agreement, again, within the short-term period, we were regulating our production without losses to our capacity, so we do have capacity, so fixed cost nevertheless remain, and so to recover this level will be economically viable, but in as far as specific figures are concerned, it’s difficult to give you any exact information, so I would say that it will be at a later point in time that we’ll be able to give you the guidance, and that might be possible towards the end of the year. Thank you.

Operator

[Foreign Language] Pavel Kushnir from Deutsche Bank.

[Foreign Language]

Pavel Kushnir

I’m Pavel Kushnir from Deutsche Bank. The question is about the current production level. In July, in Gazprom Neft’s case, it grew by 6.7%. And to the extent I understand, to a large extent, it came from the maintenance, which was going on at the platform of Gazprom Neft Shelf. Simultaneously, there was a very strong growth from, and this growth compensated for the decline at Gazprom Neft Shelf. To the extent I see very high level of your production will be happening in August and September, while the Prirazlomnoye platform is going through the maintenance. And now the question is what happened to the output level from these producing units. Again, [indiscernible] during the time when the Prirazlomnoye platform and when it is going to got out of its maintenance period. Thank you

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Well, thank you very much for your question. Well, look, we operate within the quota that we have in terms of the daily output. So without a doubt, like I mentioned it several times previously in our conversations, we are trying to maximize our production through greenfield projects and primarily regulate into the quota by our brownfield output, because usually, in the case of greenfields, it’s more economically effective because a number of considerations, and so respectively, in this case and in this situations, there happened a reverse effect whereby a greenfield project went through a planned maintenance downtime, and so it made it possible for us to open up the brownfields capacity.

So once the maintenance is over, it would be logical to expect that the brownfield output will be in decline again because we will be maximizing our greenfield production, while the overall level of production most probably will remain stable within the framework of the limitation that we are operating within. Thank you.

Anna Vladimirovna Sidorkina

[Foreign Language]

Ladies and gentlemen, this is Anna Sidorkina speaking from Investor Relations. Thank you very much for your participation in this conference call, and great many thanks to the management of the company, which was in attendance at this call and for answering all of your questions. In case there are any unanswered questions, we will be more than eager to respond online. Please forward them over to us and call us. Thank you very much, and hear and listen to you again in the future.

