DCF Model Casts A Bearish Outlook On Boeing

Overview

Boeing's (BA) stock price has grown 32% in the last six months, but this article will argue the case for a bearish outlook on the company's future performance. The company produced lower total revenue figures last year, lower net earnings and may be subject to market risks in the future. The DCF model produces a valuation below the current share price.

Thesis

While Boeing continue to innovate their product lines with more fuel efficient technology, the demand for the fuel efficient planes may be lacklustre dues to airlines facing relatively low costs of production. This is because oil prices have been in the doldrums for the last three years, and therefore airlines are not facing the pressures they once were to improve fuel efficiency. Commercial airlines therefore are not updating their fleets as regularly as Boeing would like. This effect has caused a reduction in the number of orders for Boeing planes, taking 100 less orders in 2016 than in 2015.

Earnings from commercial airplanes fell from $5.16 billion to $3.13 billion from 2015 to 2016 and therefore caused net earnings to fall from $5.18 billion to $4.895 (Source: Boeing SEC 10K). With commercial airplane production being the largest component of revenue generation, a fall in the demand for commercial aircraft will cause Boeing to underperform. Furthermore in 2016, Boeing's operating margin has decreased in the last three years form 8.23% in 2014 to 6.17% in 2016 showing how the company's profitability has decreased too.

Boeing also may be considered relatively more expensive to its competitors. It has a P/E ratio of 20.96, which sits above sector competitors Lockheed (NYSE:LMT) and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) (17.66 and 17.56 respectively). Even though there are some companies that are relatively more expensive, these companies have a lower market cap than Boeing and therefore are not considered as strong competitors.

Why is the market bullish?

Although I highlight the flaws of Boeing, there is some reasoning as to why the stock prices have risen so sharply recently. In 2016, net cashfrom operations increased to $10.499 billion from $9.363 billion in 2015.

In addition, the advances in technology in the new 787-10 will reduce operational costs through the "No-Bleed" system, which increases fuel efficiency and less frequent maintenance of the engine. The fact the aircraft producer is investing heavily in the development of new technologies may be less significant now with low oil prices, but in the next 5 -10 years these investments could pay off in the eyes of the market.

Further, Boeing’s 737 recently overtook Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) in deliveries in the smaller commercial craft market, delivering more planes than Airbus’s A320 in 2015 and by an increasing margin in 2016.

(Source: Wikipedia)

However, even though Boeing is out-delivering Airbus in terms of smaller aircraft the overall trend for both producers is a stagnation in the number of deliveries since 2012.

So you can observe that despite some positive signals for Boeing, underlying is weak demand for aircraft from airlines in this current climate, which will ultimately undermine Boeing's performance as long as oil prices remain low.

Technical Analysis

I ran a Monte Carlo Simulation to provide a valuation estimate for Boeing’s stock price in the future. Using the last 5 years of historical data, I produced a histogram with a large number of trials predicting the share price in 12 months’ time.

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

The Monte Carlo appears to predict a share price of between $285-$290/ share with the highest frequency, but expanding the range to $265-290/ share seems a fairer approximation of next year’s share price. This valuation suggests that Boeing will grow by $30 to $55/ share after twelve months time.

However, the Monte Carlo has shortcomings as even though five years of intraday trading data is used, the historical data showed an exceptionally strong growth trend during that time, and the dependence on this data may produce an overoptimistic outlook for Boeing. The DCF will model future cash flows to predict a current valuation of the share price, which should be relied on more heavily.

Intrinsic Analysis

I conducted a DCF Model on Boeing to provide a valuation on the share price. Weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) was calculated to be 9.31%. This calculation included the assumptions of risk free rate (10 Year Treasury Bill) at 2.19%, market premium to be 6%, and pre-tax cost of debt at 3.9% taken as the average YTM on long term bonds (Source: Morningstar).

I then projected the future free cash flows using the operating cash flow and capital expenditure figures from 2012-2016 using Boeing’s 2016 10K filing. Using a constant annual growth rate calculated at 7.97% I was able to produce the future projected free cash flows.

It is interesting to note the growth in last year’s free cash flow at 14.07% is above the average yearly growth in free cash flows of 8.79% for Boeing. However also worth noting is how variable these can be. The 14.07% growth in free cash flow has led to an increased dividend pay-out from $4.36 in 2016 to $5.02 in the twelve months trailing, matching the sentiment in the growth in the stock price.

With a growth rate of 7.97%, WACC calculated at 9.31%, and the long-term growth rate assumed at 3%, I value Boeing at $185.06/share. With a current stock price of $240.49/share the DCF model suggests that Boeing is overvalued.

Conclusion

Although Boeing has incredibly solid financials/growth prospects the company is priced $50/share above my current valuation. Even if sensitivity analysis was performed to account for the unpredictability of future free cash flows or a lower weighted average cost of capital, there is a difference between the current share price and the result from the discounted cash flow model. The Monte Carlo Simulation, however, seems to predict continued growth in the value of Boeing. Despite this I would still favour the result of the DCF as it is a more rigorous model.

Coupling weak demand sentiment for Boeing aircraft and the valuation from the DCF model I would expect Boeing to underperform in the next twelve months. I would recommend anyone who has profited from the lofty increases in Boeing's share price thus far to consider selling.