Workday: How Will Stock React To Solid Beat And Raise?

This Wednesday, Workday (NYSE:WDAY) reported yet another top-line and EPS beat, along with improved outlook for the remainder of the year. The results are very much in line with my projections that "Workday (would) not have much trouble beating revenue expectations yet again."

Fiscal 2Q18 revenues of $525.3 million exceeded expectations by $18 million, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.24, the best that the company has reported for a second quarter, topped consensus of $0.15. FY18 guidance on subscription revenues got bumped up by +2% to $1.75 billion at the mid-point of the range, suggesting total revenues for the year will likely be up by more than +30% YOY.

Subscription sales, now accounting for 82.7% of total revenues (up from 81.9% last year), once again grew by more than 40% in the quarter, in an accelerating trend compared to the tail end of fiscal 2017. Those who are able to see Workday's equity valued conservatively more than likely count on SaaS continuing to grow at a fast clip - and these investors are probably happy to see the strong momentum carried forward.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 86.3% expanded significantly, by nearly 150 bps YOY. Total operating costs including subscription expenses were up only +31% on a GAAP basis, helping Workday boost its op margin and possibly pleasing the more value-biased investor like me. SBC-related expenses, however, still represented a whopping $0.59 in cost-per-share outstanding on a pre-tax basis vs. "only" $0.45 last year, in part accounting for the 28-cent YOY improvement in non-GAAP EPS.

Much because of the sizable non-cash expenses, cash flow remained healthy despite the sizable GAAP net loss of -$0.40/share. FCF of $126.0 million for the first six months of the fiscal year was 16% better than it had been in the same period in fiscal 2017, and might help investors better justify WDAY's valuation on a cash flow basis. Net cash of $1.55 billion has increased 6% from year-ago levels, and now represents 7% of market cap (a bit less than as of the end of fiscal 2017).

My thoughts on WDAY

Despite the strong print, I would not dare make any prediction on the short-term behavior of Workday's stock. It is hard to see any flaw in the results but, as I argued yesterday, "I fear the market has been showing signs of no longer being willing to buy into significant price strength".

As the charts below indicate, WDAY's valuation multiples, both from a forward EV/revenues and EV/EBITDA perspectives, have been rising fast since around April 2017. And once EPS growth is factored in, WDAY's forward PEG is just about the highest within its peer group, at 4.5x.

In after-market trading, the stock has been trading aimlessly in both negative and positive territories, despite the apparent lack of bad news. Whether bulls (on strength of the quarter results and outlook) or bears (on a profit-taking move) will prevail remains to be seen. On my end, I feel uneasy betting on a stock that is valued as richly as WDAY is, and feel much more comfortable following the company's journey from a safe distance.

