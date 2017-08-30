Cracks Move Higher On Harvey And Oil Is Likely To Follow

Hurricane Harvey began hitting the state of Texas on Friday, August 25 as a category four hurricane. The winds quickly died down, but the torrential rain lasted the better part of a week, so far. In areas between Corpus Christi and Houston, the storm dumped up to 50 inches of rain creating floods and wreaking havoc in the state that is the center for oil refining in the United States.

Crack spreads tend to tell us a lot about demand for oil products which leads to demand for raw crude oil. However, Hurricane Harvey created a huge divergence in the market structure for oil as the storm put many refineries in the region out of commission. Over the past week, we have witnessed the price of oil move to the downside while the price of gasoline and distillates rallied at the end of the 2017 driving season.

Crack spreads are a real-time indicator of the profitability of companies involved in refining crude oil into products. However, since those company’s refineries could not operate, inventories of products are likely to fall, and the need for crude oil will also decline.

Lower oil and higher products

Since Hurricane Harvey descended on Texas and even parts of the Louisiana Coast, the price of crude oil moved to the downside and gasoline, and heating oil moved in the other direction. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX October crude oil futures highlights, the price has dropped from just under $48 per barrel on August 25 the day the Hurricane moved onshore in Corpus Christi, Texas to lows of $45.76 on August 29. On Thursday, August 30 the price of October crude oil futures settled at $45.96 per barrel. Meanwhile, gasoline and distillate prices went the other way. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of October gasoline futures illustrates, the price has moved from $1.5270 on August 25 to highs of $1.6692 per gallon wholesale on August 30. Source: CQG

Meanwhile, October heating oil futures rallied from $1.6107 on August 25 to highs of $1.6893 on August 30.

An epic storm could continue to support products

Hurricane Harvey has dumped in the neighborhood of 50 inches of rain on areas from Corpus Christi to Houston, and since it came on shore from the Gulf of Mexico and swept around and returned to the Louisiana and Texas coasts this week, it has caused many refineries in the region to close down. The damage in Texas and parts of Louisiana has been unprecedented, and it may take months, if not years, to rebuild homes and put lives back together after the devastation caused by the storm. When it comes to oil refineries, it could take weeks before they come back on stream and even longer before they begin to operate at maximum capacity once again. After all, the priorities in the region when it comes to manpower now are focused on the people and putting lives back together.

The end of the driving season

This coming weekend is the Labor Day Holiday, which is the last event of the summer each year and marks the beginning of fall. The holiday weekend also marks the end of the peak driving season in the United States which is the time of the year when gasoline prices tend to begin to fall from highs. However, Hurricane Harvey has caused gas prices to go the other way, and in parts of the country, the potential for shortages because of refinery shutdowns currently is hanging over the market causing the price of the oil product to rally. The bottom line when it comes to oil products is that Harvey has caused refinery output to decline dramatically in the oil belt. It is likely that we will see inventories of both gasoline and distillates drop in the weeks ahead refineries are not operating anywhere near capacity levels because of the storm. Therefore, the end of the 2017 driving season has been rendered atypical by the storm, and we should continue to expect price distortions over the coming weeks.

An unusual situation impacting market structure

Those of you who read my articles know that I often write about processing spreads in commodities, especially crude oil, and how they can be significant indicators when it comes to demand for the raw commodity. Gasoline and heating oil crack spreads are both real-time indicators for the profitability of oil refining companies, and they often signal strength or weakness in the crude oil market.

However, given that Hurricane Harvey has thrown the oil patch into disarray, we are now seeing huge distortions in crack spreads that have not been caused by seasonal factors. Source: CQG

The October gasoline crack spread traded to highs of over $24 per barrel on August 30, the highest level since August 2015. Source: CQG

The heating oil crack spread traded to a peak of $24.82 per barrel on August 30, the highest since May 2015. Harvey is impacting oil processing spreads as crude oil and products are going in opposite directions, but it will not be long before the current situation corrects.

Crude oil is close to a low

I believe the current slide in the price of crude oil is a temporary event that is the result of lower demand from refineries. However, as gasoline and distillate inventories decline and the flow from refineries declines over this week and the weeks ahead, the demand for oil feedstock for refiners is likely to increase dramatically to replace the depleted stocks. At the same time, raw crude oil inventories have been dropping throughout the summer, and while the market was expecting a decline in stockpiles of fewer than 2 million barrels this week, both the API and EIA reported withdrawals of over 5 million barrels from stocks. Additionally, the number of oil rigs in operations has been falling gently over recent weeks, and with the price drifting away from the $50 per barrel level on nearby NYMEX futures, there has been a decline in U.S. shale production. Moreover, output in the storm affected areas will drop which will eventually filter through and provide support for the price of NYMEX crude oil futures. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of October NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates, as the price approaches the $45 per barrel level it has declined into oversold territory which means that the odds of a recovery rally are rising.

I am a scale down buyer of NYMEX crude oil futures as all of the evidence is now pointing at another recovery rally that will take the price of the energy commodity back to, or above, its sweet spot price at $50 per barrel.

