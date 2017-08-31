General Electric Is FUBAR

What happened?

General Electric’s (NYSE: GE) stock has officially reached FUBAR status. FUBAR is a colloquial term we used when I was a member of the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division to describe a situation that had deteriorated into complete disarray. The term FUBAR stands for "fouled up beyond all recognition." Some use a more colorful term for the F in the sentence, yet we will stick with fouled up in circumvent any potential editorial concerns.

The fact of the matter is the stock is in a well-defined down trend and fallen over 20% since the start of the year. There is definitely blood in the streets.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

Even so, I believe the stock is now resting just above major support at the $24 mark and may offer investors an excellent buying opportunity. In the following sections we will analyze the current positive and negative catalysts for the company and come to a conclusion for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

Positives

Point of maximum pessimism may have arrived.

Sentiment in the stock has to be close to all-time lows. In fact, I posit there is a good chance we may have reached Templeton’s famous buying signal the “point of maximum pessimism.” The stock is solidly in correction territory dropping over 20% year-to-date. Even so, with Flannery’s “reset” of the numbers still to come, I can’t unequivocally say that the bottom is in. He could come out and kitchen sink the quarter while simultaneously substantially lowering guidance.

If this were to occur, further downside in the stock may still lie ahead. Even so, I am not sure how much further it would fall at this point with the dividend yield standing at 3.93% currently.

I admit I have been materially wrong on General Electric’s prospects in the past. Nevertheless, as a long-term investor, I believe these types of corrections as a time to buy, not sell. The risk/reward equation favors long trades presently with historical evidence a 4% dividend yield provides a substantial amount of support.

4% dividend yield is the line in sand

Only two times in the last five years has the dividend yield come anywhere close to 4%.

Source: Dividend.com

The fact of the matter is many prospective and current shareholders are waiting for the yield to hit the 4% mark prior to picking up more shares. I know I am. At $24, the yield would be 4%. I don’t see the stock dropping much below this level. Even if it were to do so, I see this as being a highly transitory event. What’s more, I see no chance a dividend cut is in the cards. The next positive is much of the bad news may already be priced in.

Bad news priced in

I cannot recall a situation where the negative catalysts for a stock have been so well known by the market participants in the past. With the stock down 11% for the quarter and 22% year-to-date, the bad news appears to be priced into the stock. It's like a slow motion train wreck.

Everyone knows the new CEO John Flannery is going to reset expectations and kitchen sink the quarter at this point. That is a given. No one expects Flannery to up guidance or provide any good news at this point. Therefore, the risk at this point is actually to the upside. Expectations for the company are so low at this point there is almost nowhere to go but up, I surmise. Nevertheless, the hardest thing to do is buy when blood is in the streets.

Blood is in the streets

I am confident in saying there is blood in the streets regarding General Electric’s stock presently with the stock in correction territory. Furthermore, the stock is severely oversold at present with an RSI of 26. Anything below 30 is considered oversold. Nonetheless, stocks can stay oversold for extended periods of time. You have to buy low to sell high. Even so, there are always downside risks to ant investment thesis.

Downside Risks

Game of Whack-a-mole may continue

General Electric’s Achilles heel for the past few years has been the Global Goliath's diversified business segments. Every quarter one business segment or another has issues with either cash flow or profits.

The latest culprit has been the oil and gas segment. Some are calling for a complete breakup of the company along segment lines to solve this issue. Nevertheless, I do not see this happening due to the fact this may put the dividend in danger. Furthermore, the new CEO John Flannery has pretty much stated outright a break up is off the table. Consequently, the company needs to get its act together and prove to market participants the structure is actually synergistic in short order. I see this as the major issue for General Electric and the new CEO right now.

CEO Flannery's reset still to come

Former CEO Jeff Immelt’s penchant for over promising and under delivering has eroded the credibility of the company’s forward guidance. I believe the new CEO will take a very conservative approach to guidance when he resets expectations in November. This should be a major positive for the stock going forward. However, if he sets the bar too low, further downside may be in the cards. Flannery has a tough row to hoe when in comes to forward guidance. He needs to reset expectations, but not so low that it can't support the current dividend payout. This is essentially the last major issue I see at present. The uncertainty regarding the company’s future prospects has never been higher. One thing I see as a sure bet is Flannery will be taking down the $2 EPS number provided by Immelt.

The Bottom Line

General Electric’s stock is currently in the penalty box. Nevertheless, as a long-term holder, I see this as an excellent buying opportunity. The long-term growth story remains intact. Several new contracts have been recently signed. You can read about them here.

Immelt’s innate ability to enter and exit business segments at exactly the wrong time while simultaneously over-promising and under-delivering has driven the stock to 52-week lows.

Nevertheless, I posit a trend reversal is in the cards. This is definitely a contrarian call. However, the stock nearing a 4% dividend yield coupled with the company’s firm commitment to return capital to shareholders more than makes up for the risk. I am a buyer at $24, not a seller. Nonetheless, if you have a low risk tolerance I suggest waiting for a trend reversal to occur. If you have a high risk tolerance, you may want to pick up some shares now. The risk is to the upside at this point in my book. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

