Beware Of The Risks Of Actively Managed Funds

Many investors erroneously think that they can achieve superior returns by trusting their savings to actively managed funds. The latter boast that they can consistently time the market and switch sectors and thus beat their benchmarks. Unfortunately for investors, the reality is completely different. In this article, I will discuss the risks of actively managed funds.

Dramatic underperformance in the long run

The most astute investors, such as Warren Buffett, know that the vast majority of active funds underperform their benchmark in the long run due to the handicap of their high transaction costs. This handicap may not be evident in the short term, as many funds may temporarily outperform their benchmark within a short period, but it is very clear in the long term.

That’s why Buffett placed his famous $1 M bet against the most competent professional investors in 2007. Buffett bet that an S&P 500 index fund would easily outperform a selection of hedge funds over a 10-year period. Indeed, the betting period has almost come to its end, and the low-cost S&P index fund has left the professionals miles way. To be sure, as per the evaluation report 6 months ago, the S&P index fund returned 85.4% while the average of the funds returned 22%. This impressive underperformance of active funds should certainly not be viewed as incidental by investors. Instead, investors should take this lesson and invest their savings prudently.

Commissions and fees

Most investors tend to underestimate the impact of commissions and fees on the long-term performance of their portfolio. As the transaction expenses usually do not exceed 0.1% of the value of each trade, most investors tend to ignore them. However, the truth is that these costs accumulate really fast and hence they exert a strong drag on the long-term performance of a portfolio. And it does not matter whether these costs are transaction costs or annual fees, as the overall effect is the same: poor long-term returns.

This pattern was clearly shown in the results of a recent study. More precisely, the active funds with the highest fees dramatically underperformed those with the lowest fees during the last 10 years. In almost every category of active funds, fewer than half of the lowest-cost funds and fewer than a quarter of the highest-cost funds outperformed their benchmark. All in all, most active funds failed to match the returns of their benchmarks but the underperformance was much more pronounced in the highest-cost funds.

In addition, a longer time horizon resulted in more pronounced underperformance. More specifically, while about half of the active funds beat their benchmarks during the last year, the vast majority of them underperformed their benchmarks during the last 3, 5, 10 and 20 years. To make a long story short, investors with a long-term horizon should prefer to purchase a low-fee index ETF, such as SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), instead of investing in active funds.

Timing the market

In order to justify the annual fees of their active funds, most managers boast of timing the market on a regular basis. Unfortunately, even the best investors in history, such as Buffett and Lynch, have admitted that they cannot time the market. Indeed, the market is so unpredictable in the short run that no one can consistently time it. For instance, the victory of Trump in the elections had been viewed as a black swan for the market before the elections but S&P has enjoyed a breathless rally since then. This is just one of the numerous examples that prove how unpredictable the market is in the short run. Therefore, when a fund manager boasts of timing the market, I advise investors to button their wallet.

Moreover, investors should realize that timing is a two-step process. Not only should they pick the right moment to close a position, but they should also determine the right moment to reopen their position. Most investors erroneously think that by selling before an imminent correction they have timed the market. Unfortunately, the hardest part is to identify the right moment to reopen the position.

More precisely, when the market is in a downtrend, the market sentiment is very poor and thus prevents most investors from reopening a position. In fact, most investors wait until the market sentiment greatly improves in order to repurchase their shares. And unfortunately, when the market sentiment has improved so much that investors feel comfortable reentering the market, stock prices have risen much higher than the exit points before the correction. Therefore, many investors end up selling low and buying high and thus end up with very poor long-term returns.

What should investors do?

If the most skilled professionals cannot beat the market, then it is only natural that investors wonder what they should do with their savings. My advice is to follow the advice of one of the best investors in history, Warren Buffett. According to the Oracle of Omaha, investors who do not possess exceptional stock-picking skills, i.e., the vast majority of investors, should purchase a low-fee ETF, such as SPY, and stick with it for the long term, without attempting to time its corrections and rallies. In this way, they will be positioned to match the long-term returns of S&P, which are nothing short of spectacular.

The bottom line

The vast majority of actively managed funds underperform their benchmark. They may outperform it in the short run but most active funds clearly underperform in the long run. As it is impossible to time the market on a regular basis, these funds cannot justify the fees they charge with their performance. Consequently, investors should avoid investing their savings on active funds. Instead they should follow the advice of Buffett: buy a low-cost index ETF and stick with it for the long run.

