6 Dividend Yields You Need

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Is this what the market looks like to you right now?

Would you like companies to look more like this?

I have a list of dividend opportunities for investors. I’m interested in purchasing stocks at a good valuation. Buying stocks without any underlying fundamentals is like picking a player to guard Shaquille O’Neal without knowing his size.

Would you really want to have someone 5’11” guarding this big guy because you forgot to research how massive he is?

Didn’t think so.

Altria Group

Let’s start the picks off strong with Altria Group (MO). I also own Philip Morris International (PM), but MO has recently taken a price drop and is on sale. Over a month ago, I reviewed how Altria Group was performing so far this year. Altria Group put on a dominant quarter and it looks like this:

EPS was up, again, and on a GAAP basis they came in at $1.03. Even when adjusting for non-recurring event, diluted EPS would’ve been $0.85. This puts MO still around 5% year over year on an adjusted basis. Operating income being up 5.4% year over year is another strong metric.

Why the massive discount?

The FDA came out with an announcement about regulating tobacco. In a recent article, I speculated why Altria Group may see less competition from what the FDA is doing. While the market believes the FDA announcement is a bad thing for MO, I believe it won’t have a serious negative impact on the company’s performance.

Altria Group continues dominating

Altria Group recently raised their dividend by 8.2%. This brought their dividend yield up over 4%. If investors believe Altria Group can maintain even 4% earnings growth, they would also expect 4% dividend growth. That would lead to an expectation for 8% annual total returns and it comes in qualified dividends. I’d say that’s pretty nice. Altria Group has a dividend yield that’s catching up to AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). Further, I believe Altria Group has more growth potential than T or VZ.

Altria Group is a buy under $69 for me.

Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart (WMT) is on my list because it’s in my portfolio and I plan for it to stay there. I won’t be adding to my position at the recent price, but it’s a great holding in my portfolio. A few months ago I wrote an article on the strong e-commerce growth for Wal-Mart.

Wal-Mart is being seen as second only to Amazon (AMZN) for online sales growth. It is seeing a much higher share price because the narrative on Wal-Mart is "Hey look at that online sales growth even though a huge portion of their growth comes from acquiring companies doing online sales." They are paying for the growth. They are purchasing it. But, those purchases don’t have to be accounted for as expenses even though they are cash outflows. This helps their earnings metrics and it created a much better narrative.

At current prices, I believe Wal-Mart is a hold and collect the dividend.

I will wait for better prices to add any new positions.

Target

My weighted average purchase price for Target (TGT) is $58. There is a dividend champion on the clearance rack and in my portfolio. I’ve also written numerous times on how the price for Target is more about narrative than it is performance. Target is transitioning into new strategies while facing narratives bringing their price down. Even with these factors, Target has destroyed estimates for the last two quarters. Given the insanely pessimistic updated guidance by Target, they should continue to destroy estimates.

I don’t believe Target currently has a strategy as strong as Costco (COST). However, the chances of Target transitioning and failing completely isn’t very probable. The highest probability goes to the market not being sure how to price Target.

Buy Target under $61.

Preferred shares

Note: AGNNP changed tickers to AGNCN at the start of the week.

Over the last month I’ve covered some great opportunities for high dividend yields. Luckily for investors, they are still in my buy range!

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO), and Annaly Capital Management (NLY) all offer great securities offering at least a 7% dividend yield.

Here are the recent prices:

AGNNP, CMO-E, and NLY-F are all in the green. NLY-E is on the list for two reasons. First, it’s still a nice security for any investors currently holding onto it for the dividends. Second, investors need to be aware of the risks if they were thinking about adding a new position into NLY-E. NLY-E currently carries the highest stripped yield and ties NLY-C for having the highest coupon rate. NLY recently called their NLY-A preferred share and I would not be surprised to see them also call NLY-C or NLY-E in the near future.

For a more clear view of the color coding and price targets, here’s another chart:

Fairly straight forward, the one unique price I’d like to point out is AGNNP having such a high "sell over" price. AGNNP and NLY-F are very comparable as I’ll show on the next chart. However, the "sell over" price has a material difference because I like the underlying portfolio (when looking at investing in preferred shares) of AGNC more than NLY. AGNC Investment Corp. has a more conservative portfolio when it comes to credit risk. AGNNP also carries a slightly higher coupon rate and a slightly larger cushion over three-month LIBOR when the floating rate hits.

The next chart:

CMO

CMO holds a highly leveraged portfolio of agency adjustable rate mortgages. These securities are nearly immune to credit risk because of the agency guarantee. There is a large liquid market for agency adjustable rate mortgages and this strategy reduces duration risk. CMO-E has almost a year of call protection and is trading a penny below par value. It also carries the best stripped yield of the group at 7.6%. At least for the short term, CMO-E is the strongest investment over the next year.

AGNNP & NLY-F

AGNNP and NLY-F both have more than 5 years of call protection. They are both solid investments for any investor seeking a steady 7% yield over the next several years.

Great dividend growth stocks

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are companies I thought about putting in my portfolio in the second half of 2015. I’m hoping for either to come back down again to a price target I’m comfortable with. Procter & Gamble (PG) and Coca-Cola (KO) are two consumer staples I would like in my portfolio if the valuations weren’t so high. KO is very similar to COST in being a strong company that is valuated for being dominant (both are exceptional at what they do). Reality Income Corporation (O) is a strong REIT with a dividend yield over 4%. However, with companies like Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) and Simon Property Group (SPG) being undervalued, O isn’t as attractive right now.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Conclusion

Buy rating for MO, TGT, CMO-E, AGNNP, and NLY-F. MO and TGT are both undervalued. MO took a price hit for the FDA announcement which I believe is more likely to have a positive impact on Altria Group than a negative one. Target has been destroying guidance quarter after quarter. TGT’s valuation looks like no one will ever shop their again based on a bathroom policy and the ‘retail is dying’ narrative.

NLY-F and AGNNP are two of the best long-term investments I’ve seen in the preferred share or baby bond market lately. With over 5 years of call protection, they will continue to be strong. CMO-E has less than a year of call protection, but carries a nice 7.6% dividend yield and is trading under call value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT, TGT, MO, SKT, SPG, PM, NLY-F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy MO, SKT, SPG and TGT.