Vista Outdoor - Coiled Like A Spring For A Double

Channel checks are clean - things are cleared at the major channels and we are now left with mom and pop shops, which indicates are at the end of the down-cycle.

NICS data will be out Friday, and likely will indicate end of inventory destocking cycle for ammo.

Short interest has spiked to 9.72mm shares or nearly 17% of the float and 7 days to cover (up from 7.86mm shares last period).

After blowing up 3 consecutive quarters and the stock being cut in half, the CEO was Pushed out, and VSTO finally delivered a good quarter. The worst has passed.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) – VSTO owns and manufactures a broad portfolio of ammunition, firearm, and outdoor sports products. The company was spun out from Orbital ATK in 2015 and reports in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The two divisions are - a branded outdoor products and a shooting sports/ammo business. Each represents roughly 50%/50% of the company revenue, but there is a skew towards guns/ammo as a significant portion of the branded outdoor products includes hunting-related equipment such as scopes, binoculars, hunting clothes, etc.

Branded Outdoor Products: The branded outdoor products business includes a wide variety of brands and products including Helmets – BELL, Giro, (Cabelas stuff), Camp Chef – patio grills, pellet smokers, camp stoves, etc., CAMELBAK, Jimmy Styks SUPs, Bollé (sunglasses, goggles), Bushnell (binoculars, telescopes, scopes), Primos Hunting Clothes, etc.

The other business was spun out from ATK (ammunition business) for ATK to separate their ammo from their core defense business.

They have grown the outdoor business. Weapons – savage arms, but mostly ammo on shooting. Special water, to hiking gear, etc.

VSTO stock went to mid-$50s, and a 25x multiple, after blowing up 3 consecutive quarters. The company ousted Mark DeYoung, who officially retired as Chairman and CEO in July of this year. Michael Callahan a seasoned executive in the retail and outdoor space and board member has stepped in as interim-CEO. A month later, VSTO announced their first quarter in a while that was solid, and demonstrating that they are in the process of getting back on track.

While Mark DeYoung clearly should have done a better job of setting expectations and communicating with the street the various issues the company has faced in the past year, some of the problems were unavoidable, albeit isolated events that are resolving with time. However, once a company falls from grace in a momentum-driven market where investors are focused on the winners and the stocks that keep moving higher, either the dislocation needs to become so extreme that value players step in, or there will likely be an inevitable M&A situation that arises.

For VSTO, as a small company that has fallen off the radar screen of both sell-side analysts and many investors, the valuation disparity and inevitable inventory cycle improvement make this story too compelling to ignore at this point.

The Perfect Storm

On one hand, the branded outdoor business has gone through a hiccup – customers – sports authority, etc. have gone out of business, because of strong trend and transition to online, so customers and channel partners were forced to aggressively sell inventories in a fire sale manner as banks sought to liquidate assets. Customers stopped ordering, and there was added pressure on VSTO products as there were many retailers and vendors with liquidation sales in the market.

For VSTO, it does not matter if their products are sold online or through a store. The result of the failure of several large retailing partners is actually better for VSTO long term as they achieve better margins through online sales. As has been indicated by manufacturers throughout the industry, Q3 or early Q4 would mark the completion of the channel de-stocking.

On the other hand, relative to the munition business – going into the election, it was widely expected that we would see a Clinton victory, and tighter gun and ammo laws. Manufacturers ramped production and inventory of ammo as demand was strong. Consequently, we saw three layers of excess stocking – customers (retail), dealers (in case they could not procure incremental supply from manufacturers, and lastly, manufacturers in case they became restricted.

Thus, the past year has seen all three levels working down, what they had built-up as they needed to work through inventory as a Trump Administration did not create the sense of urgency that a potential Clinton Administration did. So, dealers, customers, etc. have all are working down inventory, and manufacturer saw a huge slowdown in demand. 3 layers of destocking – normally OLN (Winchester) and VSTO (through their brands), point of sale is getting better (less negative) – so destocking is slowing.

OLN expected destocking end of this quarter. VSTO has been saying late Q3. So, timing the bottom is challenging to be precise, but in light of industry commentary and continuing strong growth in gun permits, it would appear we are already there or very close. Looking at EPS, VSTO earned about ~$2.00 last year. Factoring normalized margins, run-rate of EPS, should be about $0.60 per quarter, VSTO should have earned ~$2.50. Because of destocking, they should likely earn $1.30 to $1.40 this year. CAPEX is running about 37c per share below depreciation and amortization.

For FCF per share, we should expect VSTO to normalize ~$2.50+ in FCF per share, to perhaps $3.00. With peers (e.g. AMEAS FH, VFC, COLM, BDE, ELY - outdoor recreation names averaging 22x) and (RGR average 17x over past 3 years, AOBC historically traded 14x over past 3 years) trading between 14x and 19x and at the high-end around 20x, VSTO is conservatively a double, and possibly a triple. This kind of business (with inefficiencies and untapped potential) is in the sweet spot for private equity.

Compares are very challenging from January to July, we are growing against 33% growth from 2016. So, the comps have been very challenging. These were driven by shootings in San Bernadino and Orlando Pulse Nightclub. These compares start to get easy in August through December. We are comparing against 4% growth for that period. As compares get easier, we should see meaningful year/year growth in NICS, which should positively impact sentiment.

Looking back at the company history in just 2017 is instructive.

January 2017, shares of VSTO got hammered when the company announced a goodwill & intangible impairment charge of $400-450mm in the Hunting and Shooting Accessories segment due to a “softening retail environment and increased promotional activity”. The resulting charge was $449mm and the beginning of the penalty box phase for VSTO commenced in earnest.

In February 2017, VSTO puked again and provided disappointing guidance, reducing FY2017 adjusted EPS from $2.75 to $1.92-2.10. Rather than "kitchen-sinking" the quarter, management made the misstep of stair-stepping things lower. The company further cautioned that they anticipated weakness throughout the remainder of 2017 as it would be necessary to adjust inventories and cost structure to respond to lower demand in ammunitions and shooting sports related products. This was clearly a result of massive over-stocking prior to the 2016 USA Presidential Election, in which there was substantial anticipation of a Clinton victory.

In April 2017, VSTO hit an all-time low, as investors feared VSTO would not meet debt covenants. A month later, Moody's downgraded VSTO further into junk territory (always on the leading edge and out in front).

In May - August 2017, following a handful of positive analyst reports, VSTO finally pushed out Mark DeYoung, who had a history of mixed acquisitions and poor street communication, along with an inability to look past the immediate quarter and recognize that destocking would take the better part of a full year. Finally, after ousting Mark DeYoung, VSTO put up a solid Q1 (ended July 2, 2017) for FY2018.

The M&A conducted prior to the spinout from ATK, provided VSTO with some solid brands, but also was responsible for the ~$450mm goodwill and intangible write-off. Most of this was related to Bushnell and Blackhawk acquisitions. Nevertheless, with acquisitions of nearly $2.5 billion, even factoring in the $450mm write-down, the ammo business is half of the overall business. With the stock now below $21 per share, the market cap is less than 50% of sales.

Acquisitions Ranging from calendar Q1 2009 to Q3 2016:

Acquisitions Ranging from calendar Q1 2009 to Q3 2016 (in millions): Eagle Industries (tactical gear & equip for military/LawEnforce) $63 Blackhawk (tactical gear manufacturer) $172 Savage Arms (long gun manufacturer) $315 Bushnell (sports optical, binoculars, scopes, etc.) $985 Jimmy Styks (stand up paddle boards) $40 CamelBak (hydration packs & bottles) $412 BRG Sports Inc's Action Sports (e.g. Bell, Giro) $400 Camp Chef (outdoor cooking products) $74 Total $2,461

Insider Buying/Short Interest Rising

Four separate officers/directors of the company recently bought nearly 30k shares of VSTO in the open market back in February/March of this year at levels similar to the stock now. Clearly, they were early, but the valuation is compelling. Anyone looking for a bottoming in ammo has been waiting the better part of a year. We are either there (bottom) or very close. This message has been echoed by OLN (Winchester), and other ammo manufacturers. As markets discount bottoms prior to hitting them.

The short thesis remains consistent - virtually anyone who wanted to buy a gun (and ammo) bought one during 8-years of the Obama Administration, and consequently, the market is saturated, and won't bounce back anytime soon. The data suggests otherwise. As of August 15, 2017, 9.37mm shares are short (up from 7.86mm) representing ~17% of the float and 7 days to cover.

2016 was certainly a tough compare, as manufacturers ramped production, and channels grew inventory to maximum levels anticipating tougher restrictions under a Clinton Administration. Couple this with several major distributors filing for bankruptcy (e.g. Sports Authority) and the industry found itself in a position of excess capacity with liquidation sales and a benign environment with a perceived "no sense of urgency" due to a gun-friendly Trump Administration.

With continued population growth, immigration, increasing civil unrest, concealed-carry permits have continued at a strong clip, and gun sales remain robust after an initial post-election decline. Consequently, ammo sales have begun to pick-up (as they closely follow gun purchases). Moreover, as channel inventory has been worked down to normalized levels, reordering and an overall normalization of the business appears to be imminent.

As there has been a dearth of information, due to the company size, and the traditional laggard/reactionary nature of sell-side analysis, the increased aggression of short-selling has pressed VSTO down to levels approaching those of when there was panic associated with potential lack of compliance with debt covenants. Moreover, the completion of the de-stocking cycle appeared much further out nearly two quarters ago when VSTO was hitting all-time lows. When taken in context with month-end approaching and shorts pressing, the set-up for value investors is exciting.

Regardless of whether private equity steps in (given the current low valuation), the VSTO board of directors opts to split up the company and sell the parts, or a new CEO is hired to clean up the parts and make VSTO an efficiently run company, at current levels, investors should be looking for a near-term double.

Near-Term Catalysts

NICS Data comes out on Friday. We can expect the positive trend to continue. NICS data turns positive (see explanation above), and end market demand looks positive, and we get through de-stocking cycle. Industry believes this happens between end of Q3 and Q4 of 2017. Thus, these stocks should not trade at current levels as we approach the inflection point of renewed growth.

When investors return post-Labor Day, volumes will increase, and investors will be seeking those value opportunities that have lagged. VSTO is a prime candidate.

Target shooting is growing, and becoming popular. Participation rates are increasing rapidly, and consequently, this segment of sports shooting will benefit manufacturers such as VSTO. The number of target shooters has nearly doubled since 2009. The proportion of new shooters aged 18-34 are 70% vs. the 30% for established shooters. Thus, the demographic is young and growing. Similar male/female mix shows new shooters are 50/50 vs. established is only 26% female. So, shooters are younger and increasingly female for target shooting. (From National Shooting Sports Foundation)

Thus, VSTO meets growth, value and GARP screens with an imminent bottoming in arguably the most important component of its business segments having gone through nearly a year of a de-stocking cycle - ammo.

And lastly, as VSTO's model heads more towards direct (internet sales) in light of the loss of some of its channel partners, margins have room to expand as revenue begins to accelerate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSTO.

