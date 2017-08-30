3 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buying

Here are three gold stocks that have seen recent insider buying, and my thoughts on each stock.

In my view, it's a much bigger deal when insiders of junior miners buy shares, versus mid-tier and senior miners.

Insider buying is typically a positive sign, as it implies that insiders are bullish on company stock and think the price will rise.

Gold Insider Buying Update

Readers and subscribers of mine may know by now that I track insider buying closely. Every month or so, I highlight recent insider buying transactions within the gold and silver mining sector. I view it as a positive sign because, in general, I think it means insiders of a company are bullish on the stock and think it will rise.

This is one strategy I've used that has helped my portfolio outperform the VanEck gold miners index (GDX) and the junior miners index (GDXJ). However, please note that this is just one factor I take into consideration when choosing between junior miners and explorers to invest in. It definitely has proven to be worth tracking. Past successful investments of mine that were executed after discovering insider buying include: St. Andrew Goldfields, True Gold and Avnel Gold (view this article for more info. on those purchases).

Insider buying has picked up at three gold stocks lately. Here, I've highlighted the recent purchases, as well as the total value of the transactions and the current share holdings of each insider. I also give my thoughts on each stock below.

1. B2Gold (BTG)

BTG data by YCharts

B2Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol BTO. On the TSX, the following insider buys recently occurred:

- On August 14, Clive Thomas Johnson bought 100,000 shares at C$3.22 per share, in the public market, and on August 21, Johnson bought another 100,000 shares at C$3.20 per share. In total, these purchases are valued at C$642,000. According to Morningstar, Johnson earned $5.3 million in total compensation in 2016 and $3 million in the previous year.

- On August 16, William Lytle bought 32,051 shares at C$3.13 in the public market, with the purchase valued at C$100,319. Lytle is senior VP operations and earned $1.9 million in total compensation in 2016, according to Morningstar.

To put the purchases in perspective, Johnson invested more than 10% of his total annual compensation in 2016, while Lytle invested approximately 5% of his 2016 compensation, so these are significant purchases.

I recently covered B2Gold in detail on August 20. I stated that while two of B2Gold's mines have been giving it issues, I still believe in the long-term growth potential of this company. Shares have advanced by $.19 since that article was published on the back of rising gold prices.

Personally, I would exercise some patience here and look to add shares of B2Gold below $2.50, should that happen. Check out the article link above for more details on the stock.

2. Panoro Minerals (OTC:POROF)

PML data by YCharts

Panoro Minerals is a junior miner that is developing the Cotabambas project in Peru, which contains a massive resource of 5.2 billion copper pounds, 4.2 million ounces of gold, 55.7 million ounces of silver and 28.7 million pounds of molybdenum, as well as the Antilla project, containing another 2.7 billion pounds of copper and 78.1 million pounds of molybdenum.

There have been quite a few insider purchases at Panoro Minerals lately. These are on the company's TSX listing under the symbol PML.

- Between August 14 to August 25, William John Boden bought a total of 462,500 shares priced between $.171 - $.27. Boden is chairman of the board. now owns close to 12 million shares of Panoro valued at C$3.12 million.

- On August 18, Ronald Ashley Hall purchased 20,000 shares at C$.205 per share, and on August 19, Hall bought 30,000 shares at $.215 per share. Hall owns a total of 250,000 shares of Panoro valued at C$65,000.

- Between August 14 - 17, Lorne Allan Torhjelm bought 120,000 shares priced between C$.17 - $.19 per share. The transactions are valued at C$21,050 total. Torhjelm is a director of Panoro and now owns 359,000 shares of the company valued at C$93,340.

- Between August 14 - 22, President and CEO Luquman Shaheen made a flurry of purchases. He bought a total of 191,000 shares at prices between C$.17 - C$.28. Shaheen now owns a total of 905,000 shares valued at C$235,300.

- Note: Insiders own approximately 11.1% of the company, according to Panoro's corporate presentation.

According to a preliminary economic assessment, Cotabambas carries an after-tax net present value of $683 million (7.5% discount), using $3 per pound copper and $1,250 an ounce gold. The mine is estimated to produce 70,500 tonnes of copper, 95,000 ounces of gold and 1 million ounces of silver annually. Panoro's market cap of $42 million makes up just a small fraction of the project's NPV. However, the project also requires $1.533 billion in initial capital.

Panoro has major backing from Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), formerly known as Silver Wheaton, which entitles the company to purchase 100% of the silver and 25% of the gold produced from Cotabambas, for total consideration of $140 million plus ongoing payments of $5.90 per silver and $450 per gold ounce.

With higher copper and gold prices, Panoro's stock price has seen somewhat of a resurgence lately. Given the high initial costs and development risks, I would recommend avoiding shares. I think the company's best bet is a takeover from a major copper producer such as Freeport McMoran (FCX), but I'm not certain this will occur anytime soon. My stance would change if we see a substantial resource upgrade and production estimates at Cotabambas and/or lower initial capital requirements.



3. IDM Mining (OTCQB:IDMMF)

IDMMF data by YCharts

IDM Mining is advancing a high-grade underground gold mine in British Columbia, Canada. Based on a feasibility study, its Red Mountain project carries an after-tax NPV of C$104 million and average all-in sustaining costs of $658 per ounce. The company anticipates getting an updated resource estimate and its environmental assessment certificate by early 2018, and first production is targeted for 2019.

The following transactions occurred on the company's TSX listing under the symbol IDM. Note that some of these transactions are part of a recently announced $5+ million private placement offering.



- On August 22, Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC:OR) bought 7.58 million shares of IDM at a price of C$.116, valued at $833,800, an acquisition that was carried out privately.

Osisko had previously purchased a 19.9% stake in IDM at prices of C$.17 per share and C$.25 per share, so this acquisition was likely done to maintain the company's 19.9% stake in IDM. I believe Osisko may end up purchasing a royalty on IDM's Red Mountain gold project in the future.

- On August 22, Bryan A. Coates bought 96,775 shares under a prospectus exemption at a price of C$.155 per share. Coates is president of Osisko Gold Royalties. The transaction is valued at C$15,000.

- On August 22, Sean Roosen bought 1.29 million shares of IDM at a price of C$.155 per share. The transaction is valued at C$199,950. Roosen is chair of the board of directors and CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties.

- On August 21, Andrew Farncomb bought 129,100 shares at C$.155, valued at C$20,010. Farncomb is a director of IDM.



- On August 21, Michael McPhie bought 130,000 shares at C$.155, valued at C$20,150. McPhie is executive chairman of IDM.

- On August 21, Robert John McLeod bought 129,000 shares at C$.155 per share, valued at C$19,995. McLeod is president and CEO of IDM.

“Proceeds from this financing will extend the current 23,000 meter underground and surface drilling program, targeting near-mine area with the objective of increasing reserves and resources, potentially extending mine life at the Red Mountain Property. Our drilling to-date has received encouraging results, both up and down-dip from current reserves, and long strike to the north. This financing enables us to continue drilling late into the autumn of 2017.” - Rob McLeod, President and CEO of IDM Mining.

There is a lot of insider and corporate insider interest in IDM Mining. Besides Osisko Gold Royalties, other shareholders in the company include Osisko Mining, Premier Gold and Kinross Gold. I'm bullish on IDM Mining here.



Other notable gold insider transactions

Alio Gold (ALO): Formerly Timmins Gold. Bryan A. Coates bought 10,000 shares at C4.90 and 20,000 shares at C$4.95. Coates is chairman and an independent director of Alio.



Richmont Mines (RIC): Renaud Adams bought 10,000 shares at C$9.69 per share in the public market. However, he also later exercised 29,900 of his options at C$2.46 per share and sold all 29,900 shares at C$10. Adams is president and CEO of Richmont.

Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF): Thomas Robert Bates bought 50,000 shares at C$2.10 in the public market. Bates is a director of Alacer Gold, which owns the Copler gold mine in Turkey.

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF): On August 23, Marty Rendall, chief financial officer, bought 20,000 shares at C$.50. On August 24, John Charles McConnel, director, bought 13,400 shares at C$.50 and 90,000 shares at C$.51.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OR, IDMMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.