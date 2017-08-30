Natural Gas Price Seasonality In September: What To Expect From The October Contract

The September (U) contract expired on Aug. 29 and the October (V) contract became the front month (or prompt contract), which will be traded for most of September. What do we know about seasonal patterns in September (i.e., for October contract)? Click here to see future expiration dates.

Please note that throughout this article, we will refer to October contract by its futures contract symbol, "V." Click here to see a full list of codes and symbols in futures. Seasonals are certainly not the only basis for a trade, and they can be skewed by one-off events or coincidences. They are just one among many tools, but are something to keep in mind every time the calendar turns.

Historically, the V contract has been one of the few bullish natural gas contracts. Over the past nine years, its returns have averaged +1.29% (from open to close). Average returns over the past five years have been slightly better at just under +1.45% (see Figure 1 below).

In terms of volatility, V is a relatively quiet contract (at least by the standards of natural gas market, which is itself one of the most volatile). The standard deviation of returns over the past nine and five years was 0.088 and 0.065, respectively, which results in annualized implied volatility being below the average (see Figure 2 below). The level of returns has fluctuated from +16.82% in 2009 to -12.68% in 2008. This might sound like a very wide range, but not when you compare it to the historical volatility of other natural gas contracts. For example, over the past nine years, the level of returns for February contract varied from +26% in 2014 to -26% in 2009.

Despite positive historical returns, it is the bears that have the upper hand when it comes to trading V contract. In 56% of cases, the general trend has been bearish (see Figure 3 below). However, when bullish trends do form, they tend to be stronger than bearish trends. That is the key reason why, on average, historical returns have been positive. The average return for the bulls has been +8.40% vs. -4.40% for the bears (see Figure 4 below).

Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results. This is especially true for one the most volatile commodities, such as natural gas. Indeed, the performance of natural gas in 2017 so far has deviated from historical performance in five out of nine contracts traded so far. The key is to monitor the fundamentals on a regular basis.

Natural gas consumption has been lower YoY, but aggregate demand has been higher until the arrival of hurricane Harvey, which shut down some 50% of pipeline exports to Mexico. We would not be surprised if this year the October contract deviates from its historical performance and eventually closes in the red.

We recently updated our clients on our natural gas trading strategy. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports -- consider signing up for our exclusive content.

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short in natural gas cash.