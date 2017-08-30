Phillips 66 Partners: The Harvey Impact

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) has several key assets that will be negatively affected by Hurricane Harvey - some directly affected, and some affected in a more tangential fashion. The asset map is shown below:

Source: Phillips 66 Partners

First off, PSXP's 100,000 bpd Sweeny fractionator is located adjacent to Phillips 66’s (PSX) Sweeny Refinery - which was closed due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey. Clemens Caverns is a 7.5-million barrel salt dome storage facility with direct access to Phillips 66’s Freeport LPG export terminal, which also had operations suspended as a result of the hurricane. In addition, note that the raw NGL supply to the Sweeny Frac is delivered - in part - from the Sand Hills pipeline, for which PSXP owns a one-third interest. In addition, closing of local petrochemical plants in Texas, which included CPChem's (a 50/50 JV between PSX and Chevron (CVX)) massive operations Baytown, will have a negative impact on the Mont Belvieu NGL center, and could also back up the Southern Hills NGLs pipeline, for which PSXP has a one-third stake in.

Depending on the amount of product stored in the Caverns, this asset will be of benefit to the partnership as it will make it easy to draw product to supply the LPG export terminal once it is put back in operation.

As Barron's noted (see: Despite Harvey's Wrath, MLPs Prove Resilient - So Far), the Explorer Pipeline, which hauls about 660,000 bpd of gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest, was due to shut its main lines today. PSXP owns a 21.94% equity interest in Explorer. Explorer is a major refined petroleum products pipeline that supplies product to more than 70 major cities in 16 U.S. states. That's about 145,000 bpd of pipeline transport fees that PSXP may be missing out on until things in Texas get moving again.

Crude terminals along the Gulf Coast - specifically those related to the Lake Charles refinery, also will be negatively affected.

That's a summary of the bad news. The good news is that last October's $1.3 billion acquisition (see The Drop-Down PSXP Investors Have Been Waiting For) - the partnership's largest acquisition to date - couldn't have happened at a better time. The assets in that drop-down are shown below:

Source: Phillips 66 Partners

I say the drop couldn't have happened at a better time because none of these assets reside on the Gulf Coast and all are related to refineries that will likely provide much needed refined products to the Gulf Coast as a result of the huge amount of capacity taken offline due to Hurricane Harvey. Specifically, PSXP will likely see higher terminal fees related to refined product draw from its storage terminals. It also will likely see strong results on its refined product pipelines as all U.S. refineries and associated infrastructure not located on the Gulf Coast will likely see heightened activity to make up for refined product deficits.

Summary and Conclusion

While Hurricane Harvey was certainly not a welcome event for midstream MLPs, and PSXP will indeed be negatively impacted, the partnership's regionally diverse asset base means the impact should be relatively short term. I agree with Barron's that it is likely a Q3 centric event. So in the short term, the MLP sector in general - and PSXP specifically - could see some negative press and reductions in distributable cash flow estimates. That said, the long-term outlook for PSXP continues to be bright due to: