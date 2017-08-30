Is Frontier A Good Investment?

Bears are overstating the debt overhang as Frontier will be able to refinance these with secured debt.

Frontier appears undervalued but upon further inspection the discount is due to concerns regarding the stability of the business.

Thesis

While I believe that bears are severely overstating the risks associated with Frontier's (FTR) debt, they seem to have other valid points. Revenues continue to decline by double-digit rates, a key strategic initiative started barely one year ago, is now declining by 20%. Lastly, even though free cash flow appears to more than cover the dividend, there is barely anything left for deleveraging. This means that the equity will remain under water, which means that there is little to no hope of any capital appreciation.

Introduction

Frontier Communications is a very interesting investment candidate. As with all turn arounds, there is a lot going on. But the basic premise is as with any turnaround: high reward if the turnaround works. As Warren Buffett famously set:

"In my experience [..] turnarounds seldom turn."

Speaking from my own experience, I can attest to that statement. I also had the fortune of becoming proficient in finance and accounting before I actually started investing. This allowed me to avoid many market lessons paid for in the form of lost capital. In other words, I already knew that I should always be skeptical of turnarounds.

But my experience also has implored me to add a little nuance to Buffett's quote. Turnarounds seldom turn, but they don't always need to turn. At least not fully. Before I move on, I'd like to provide a general summary of the thesis as I believe most longs see it. After that, I'll opine in a more critical manner. What will be left is a yay or nay for Frontier.

General summary of bull thesis

Frontier appears to be undervalued based on an EBITDA multiple approach. Additionally, concerns about declining revenues are vastly over exaggerated. It will take some time, but the company will definitely manage to stabilize its revenue. This, in turn, will allow the company to comfortably pay down its debt.

Regarding the debt load and its sustainability, it would appear that bulls believe that concerns here also are overstated. Finally, FTR continues to (attempt) to deleverage itself. As anyone knows, deleveraging should mean automatic appreciation of equity all else being equal.

Note for those that question the above statement. Just think about buying your house with 100% debt and paying off 5% of the principal per year. That is 5% equity that is now owned by you instead of the bank and any additional appreciation also is yours to lay claim upon. If FTR is successful in its deleveraging it will work the same way.

In summary of the summary, shorts are simply vastly overstating revenue and debt concerns. This is not to say that the bulls do not recognize that there are concerns, they do. They simply believe it to be less grave than bears. It is a classic battle of perception.

A word on creating a strong thesis and checking arguments

There are three main arguments here that are used by both bulls and bears.

1) Revenue concerns

2) Large amount of debt

3) Declining revenue could create problems with debt repayment.

As a general rule, I always find it important to have strong arguments for a long or short thesis. The easiest way to check if arguments are weak is by checking if they can be swapped by bulls and bears while only adjusting for bias.

For example, bulls state that revenue concerns are over exaggerated. Bears, adjusting for bias, claim that revenue concerns are under stated. We can swap argument No. 2 and No 3 in the same manner. In other words, the main arguments to be long or short Frontier appear rather weak to me already. The best investments are those that have strong arguments that cannot be swapped but may only be countered. Allow me to digress a bit to expand on this with some of my most current investment ideas:

1) Shorting Herbalife (HLF) was based on the fact that regulatory scrutiny is increasing in the US and in China. China has even pledged to "eradicate" (a direct quote) multi-level marketing firms (and Herbalife is one). As a bull, you cannot claim this argument and simply apply a positive bias. You can, however, counter with the fact that it may not matter since the company will be taken private at a premium.

2) Being long Seadrill Partners, LLC (NYSE:SDLP) (not Seadrill Limited SDRL) was based on the fact that new credit agreements completely erased bankruptcy fears (which were based on cross-default provisions and not a problem with cash generation or the business itself). Therefore, the current yield of 12% should be closer to 8%, allowing for a 50% capital appreciation (where the company traded before bankruptcy fears). As a short, you cannot claim this argument and apply a negative bias. You can, however, counter that negative oil sentiment will continue to drag on the stock.

In other words, a strong thesis is more about balancing probabilities rather than applying a specific bias to the same argument.

Coming full circle to Frontier, it doesn't strike me as a good thing that bulls and bears are using the same argument with the biggest difference being the bias applied. Based on the price action and continued downward trend, it is obvious that the short bias seems to be right. After all, the arguments are the same, only the bias is different. The market is telling investors that the short bias is the correct one, at least for now.

However, I would be doing everyone a disservice if I never really investigated the arguments and instead just rambled on.

Revenue concerns

If we take a look at the last five quarters, we can clearly see that revenue is declining sequentially. Every quarter since 2Q16 has generated less revenue than the quarter immediately prior to that. It is not hard to see why investors appear concerned. Free cash flow is declining along with revenues.

The biggest problem is that revenue declines are definitely not overstated. In 2Q17, there was no segment that actually produced revenue growth:

1) Data and Internet services -7.1% at $947M

2) Voice services -13.4% at $724M

3) Video services -21.5% at $329M

4) Switched access and subsidy -12.8% at $198M

5) Other revenue remained flat at $79M

Three of the five segments are declining at double-digit rates. Consider video services, in Q316, the company pushed this as a key strategic initiative:

"Video: A key strategic initiative for Frontier is the introduction of video service, to be marketed under our Vantage video brand, in a number of our existing markets, with a cost-effective, success-based capital outlay, by leveraging our fiber to the node architecture. This represents a potential incremental revenue opportunity."

Now, barely nine months later, the key strategic initiative is declining by 20%. Also, it wasn't cost effective. In fact, management used the fact that margins are extremely low to explain why investors shouldn't worry about customer loss and subsequent margin compression:

"Well, certainly. I mean, our video margins are not what cable video margins are. So when we lose a video customer, it has a negligible impact on EBITDA. "

It's very hard to take any management efforts of a turnaround seriously when "key strategic initiatives" are performing worse than the legacy business. I find it hard to justify an investment in a business that is experiencing double-digit decline rates in both legacy and "key" segments.

Frontier's business is seasonal so year-over-year comparisons between quarters are more appropriate than sequential comparisons. In 2Q17, the company reported $262 million in free cash flow while in 2Q16 the business had generated $307 million in free cash flow. In that same period, revenues declined by $304 million which represented a decline of 12%. This is good news as it is reflective of a relatively low-cost structure. Revenues declining by $304 while free cash flow declined by $45 is definitely a positive.

Furthermore, the company's trailing twelve months (TTM) free cash flow came in at $515 million. By adjusting the ttm dividend payments down to reflect the current dividend payment, we can find out whether the current dividend payment is sustainable. By this method, the dividend payment would total $401 million, meaning that the company has enough free cash flow to cover its dividend payment.

This suggests that Frontier can certainly stomach additional revenue declines and thus it may add some value to the "revenue concerns are overstated." If Frontier keeps this up, it can stomach an additional two years of similar revenue declines before the dividends become unpayable. When looked at in this context, FTR doesn't seem to be a comfortable investment. However, most of the dividend payment (a little over half) consists of dividend payments made to preferred shareholders. The conversion of the preferred shares are mandatory and will be done June 29, 2018.

In other words, the company should be able to continue to pay its dividend and a cut appears unlikely as of now. This goes for both the preferred dividend and common dividend. As the conversion of the preferred dividend will free up enough cash ($214 million) to pay dividends on the common.

Debt doesn't appear to be a problem

Furthermore, the company has a debt load of $17.7 billion. While the company can perhaps pay down another $150 million in debt in the next two years, this can hardly be considered deleveraging. In fact, on a ratio basis, it doesn't make a dent. If we look at the upcoming maturities, it is easy to understand why some might fear a liquidity crisis.

Obviously, the company is banking on refinancing the upcoming maturities. Otherwise, it would simply have cut its total dividend payment to zero, which would have enabled the company to pay down the 2018 and 2019 maturities. Perhaps even the 2020 maturities if the company manages to turn things around.

What also is important is that the company is now turning to secured debt. Secured debt often comes with harsher covenants and the obvious pledge of assets. While it may not look like it, this is good news. Frontier has $3.6 billion in secured debt as of 2Q17 and the balance sheet indicates that there is around $14.5 billion in non-current assets to be pledged. The actual value may vary a bit or even quite a bit, but it is evident that Frontier can acquire more secured debt. In other words, I do not see the large debt causing a liquidity crisis.

In Summary

I tend to agree with the bulls regarding the debt. The debt is manageable. However, talks of deleveraging appear completely unrealistic to me. There will barely be any cash to deleverage with. Selling assets would only hurt free cash flow, so that seems an unlikely move to make. At best, the company will be able to deleverage about $150M without selling off assets. This will not contribute to equity value as the enterprise value is currently "under water." This fact also makes EBITDA multiple valuations inaccurate. Even if this wasn't the case, a $150M equity release would translate in a 7.5% annualized upside. This is certainly not enough to justify an acceleration of revenue declines accelerating. The current deceleration will all but guarantee that management is not able to deleverage the business organically. Lastly, there does not appear to be any meaningful catalyst that could propel the shares higher.

