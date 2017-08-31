Amazon's Whole Foods Acquisition is not about competition

Thesis



Amazon (AMZN) is using Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) as an experiment. The 460 stores owned by Whole Foods are not enough to compete on a meaningful scale. Amazon is trying to see whether it can transform the grocery business. If it can, it will then aim to compete. The major transformations appear to be



1) Converting customers to Prime members as they spend more than twice a month.

2) Improving on the supply chain and merchandise system by leveraging its platform and expertise.

3) Cost-effectively delivering groceries.



I am not one for hyperbole; but if Amazon succeeds, groceries shopping will never be the same again.

Introduction

Amazon buying Whole Foods has been puzzling me for quite some time now. What on earth would Bezos want a grocery business for? Is it now taking on groceries after having demolished retailers? At first, I just shrugged it off. Bezos will be Bezos. Then Amazon announced it will be lowering prices at Whole Foods. I checked WFM’s profit margin to see how much room there was for such an endeavor. At a 2%ish profit margin, the answer was not much.



The market definitely seemed to think that this was an obvious signal that Bezos truly wanted to take on the likes of Kroger (NYSE:KR) and even Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) apparently. The whole food sector (no pun intended) was down on the news. Kroger even dropped by as much as 8% on the day and Wal-Mart declined by 3%.

“What is this madness?” I thought. Doesn’t WFM only have around 460 stores? It could lower its prices by 75% but it wouldn’t matter a whole lot since it doesn’t attract the same number of customers as KR or WMT. On top of that, even for Amazon, such a strategy would bleed cash. The same news release quotes a Barclays (NYSE:BCS) analyst stating that lowering WFM merchandise margins to KR’s would generate $1.2B in operating losses. The analyst goes on to say:

The demise of mediocre conventional retailers will meaningfully accelerate, in our view - as will the demise of other higher priced natural/organic/specialty retailers,"

Clearly, investors are buying the narrative that Bezos simply wants a cut of the groceries business. But the numbers just don’t make sense to me. Competing with 460 stores against thousands? How? Presumably by using a delivery strategy.



So, then what? Expand WFM brick-and-mortar stores? Amazon is not afraid of a couple of billion dollars in losses here or there, but this would appear unlikely.

So what is the endgame? Bet that you can afford to lose more money than your competitors. Put them out of business and then raise prices. This doesn’t work because higher prices would re-ignite competition.



Buying Prime Members



Another option is that Amazon is buying Prime members. It is estimated that roughly two third of Whole Foods customers are prime members. So how many customers does Whole Foods have? According to the CEO, WFM has 30 million customers a year. This appears to be a sizeable customer base to sell Prime memberships to.



Not so fast, because roughly two-thirds of WFM customers are already prime members. So AMZN actually only bought around 10 million potential customers. Prime members are granted a whole host of benefits in exchange for $99 a year. Even better, Prime members spend more than double than regular customers as they spend an average of $1500 a year versus $700 a year for regular members.



Some analysts view the fact two thirds of the WFM customer base is also a prime member as a negative since Amazon appears to have around 70 million Prime members already. In contrast, it would appear to me that this is a big reason why Amazon chose to purchase WFM. Any experiment aimed at changing the food industry is likely to have better results when tested on loyal customers.



In addition, this will allow Amazon to experiment with ways to convert non-Prime members. Whole Foods, often dubbed as “Whole Paycheck,” has a customer base that earns enough to not care about $99 per month. In other words, the reason for not being a Prime member is not a monetary one.



With 10 million (non-Prime member) customers a year, Amazon can try plenty of experiments to try and figure out what exactly is obstructing the conversion to Prime membership. Amazon has already begun selling its Echo devices in Whole Foods, an obvious sign of an attempt to convert.



Given how data-driven the company has always been, I consider it likely that it converts at least 60% of the potential new Prime members. There aren’t many good reasons to not be a Prime member If you shop online and can afford to pay $99 a year.



Amazon is Taking on Groceries the Amazon way





I don’t believe that Amazon will start building large amounts of brick-and-mortar stores. It simply doesn’t need to. It has the biggest e-commerce platform in the world to leverage. Whole Foods was lagging behind with its digital transformation. In 2015, it signed a partnership aimed at upgrading its supply chain and merchandise system. Amazon is an expert at this. So some of the recent price cuts will likely be countered by cost-efficiency gains in the supply chain and merchandise system. How much exactly Amazon can improve, remains a guess as of yet. Probably a lot, given that the partnership was created in 2015.



The price cuts appear to be one of Amazon’s experiments. Instead, it is being billed as a direct assault at other grocery companies. Amazon is a tech company. It harvests tons of data and is constantly changing its prices on its own platform. Raising prices of what isn’t selling and cutting prices of what is selling. It is a strategy created for increasing sales.



Amazon’s price cuts further bring a new dimension to the industry. Most groceries are not able to simply raise and drop prices on a day's notice. Consider this quote from Greg Portell, a partner at consulting firm A.T. Kearney:

Changing prices across the board is not a simple process for most retailers [..] It takes time and labor. What Amazon has done is bring a level of dynamic pricing that will have to be matched by anybody selling food. It will disrupt the way the sector works.”



In conclusion





Whole Foods appears to be Amazon experimenting with the grocery business. Grocery businesses are right to be terrified. If Amazon manages to convert a large number of customers to Prime, succeeds in revamping the supply chain and successfully starts delivering groceries, it will signal a new era for supermarkets. There would be nothing stopping Amazon from taking over the grocery business in this scenario.



Luckily for the food industry, they have some time to try and adapt. It is unlikely that most will be successful. None of them have a giant e-commerce platform. None of them have Wall Street’s blessing and most of them certainly don’t have much money to experiment with.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.