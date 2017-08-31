Harvey Creates Buying Opportunity In Unexposed Reinsurer

ILS As An Uncorrelated Asset

Insurance-linked securities (ILS) are an asset class in which a security's return is contingent upon an insurance event. A prime example of an ILS is a catastrophe bond. Cat bonds pay a coupon to the investor unless a specific catastrophe trigger (think large hurricanes and earthquakes) occurs. Most ILS are unavailable to retail investors and trade with relative illiquidity. However, ILS is an appealing asset to hold within the context of a larger portfolio, as its performance is completely unrelated to the greater economy.

SHARPEning Your Portfolio

One of the more prevalent measures of alpha is the Sharpe Ratio, a metric which measures excess return over the risk-free rate per unit of volatility.

R p is portfolio return

R f is risk-free return

σ P is portfolio standard deviation

In other words, it measures risk-adjusted returns. In this framework, there are two ways of generating alpha: increasing returns while keeping risk constant, or decreasing risk while holding returns constant.

Blue Capital Vs. Traditional Reinsurers

In this article, we will attempt show how adding a stock like Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) will reduce the overall volatility of your portfolio, while generating similar returns to the overall equity market.

BCRH is different from the traditional reinsurer. The typical reinsurer holds premiums in fixed-income portfolios until those premiums are paid out during catastrophe events. This creates exposure to both catastrophe risk and market risk. BCRH, however, holds these premiums in short-term Treasuries (with nominal duration), eliminating market risk. Additionally, BCRH only writes coverage up to the level of cash it has on hand, thereby creating an unleveraged position. This type of insurance is called "cash-collateralized."

Currently, reinsurance prices are at historical lows, with Florida market prices down between 5% and 7.5%, according to BCRH management. The reason for the pricing weakness is the long period since the last major disaster (Andrew in 1992) and the increased demand for ILS due to persistent low yields. As short-term rates rise, BCRH will profit in two ways. Since the company holds short-term Treasuries, the yield on the collateral will rise, and as rates rise, demand in the ILS market will likely fall more than proportionally, driving higher premiums and returns for BCRH.

The Financial Picture

BCRH deploys approximately $180 million in the reinsurance market. The company trades at a discount to net cash (including cash equivalents) at its current market cap of $162 million. BCRH has yielded 9.22% (trailing geometric mean) in terms of dividends and book value growth, and it pays out 90% of earnings as dividends. The dividends are paid in three regular quarterly dividends of $0.30 and a special dividend consisting of the residual earnings at year end.

As is evident from the above chart, the primary driver of profitability is insurance losses, and low-loss years yield significant earnings upside (and vice-versa).

Post-Harvey Buying Opportunity

While I stay far, far away from technical analysis, in this particular instance it makes sense. According to its most recent 10-Q, BCRH has approximately 1% of premium exposure in the U.S. Gulf region, leaving the company with very little exposure to Harvey losses. Still, the stock has fallen 11% from its pre-Harvey high. The current price sits below 30- and 60-day moving averages. This is important to consider for a stock like BCRH when its price is driven only by short-term Treasury rates and storm activity. Additionally, Harvey may drive up historically low reinsurance rates, driving higher profitability.

This unwarranted drop poses a buying opportunity for those interested in non-correlated assets for their portfolio. This company should be a small component of a larger portfolio (<5%) and should be consistently rebalanced to prevent overexposure to esoteric risk. Holding this stock is a great way to lower portfolio beta while holding expected returns constant, generating portfolio alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCRH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.