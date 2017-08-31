A Weak REIT Trading At Similar Valuations To Realty Income

For comparison sake, WHLR recently reduced their common dividend and O thinks common dividends should only increase, never decrease.

The presence of activists could help significantly, but I don't believe it will be enough.

The second quarter results were materially better, but not enough to convince me the situation changed.

WHLR is my top pick for the most overvalued of the REITs.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) remains my top pick for the most absurdly overvalued REIT. It earns this distinction across all REITs, not merely limited to a single subsector. The equity REIT trades at ratios that are utterly insane when viewed in full light, but few investors want to look at the company that way. The dividend yield is huge (though hilariously unsustainable), and the AFFO numbers look decent, though they are useless for analyzing WHLR. The company already reported AFFO for May when they announced a couple of properties. The event reinforced my view that this company was going downhill.

Update: This article was initially prepared and published 7/11/2017. Since then, WHLR reported their second quarter results. While AFFO came in at $.40, regular FFO, which I believe is more useful for analyzing WHLR, came in at $.24 per share. The multiples in this article use a full year estimate of $.62 per share based on the first quarter FFO running around $.155. If we annualized the first half value instead of the first quarter, it would produce a less revolting multiple. I remain bearish.

Valuation

For one of the spreadsheets I’ve been developing, I gathered management forecasts for AFFO or FFO, whichever the REIT would provide, and started establishing estimated yields based off those figures.

Remember that FFO/price gives you an FFO yield, just like dividend/price gives you a dividend yield.

However, for some investors it is easier to use the price/FFO ratio, which is presented similar to a P/E ratio. To make it simple, I’m providing the metrics in bother manners.

I estimated FFO for WHLR by annualizing their first quarter values, because management did not provide guidance for FFO. They only provided guidance for AFFO, and I felt the adjustments there were not useful for evaluating the company.

While I haven’t finished gathering this data for every equity REIT, I did have it for several. Consequently, I put together the following table for comparisons:

If we believe that the AFFO adjustments are useless, then the FFO comparison would be the most relevant one. When it comes to FFO multiples, the most expensive REIT is Regency Centers Corporation (REG). The second most expensive would be Realty Income Corporation (O). Both are large, and O is certainly a very high-quality REIT with excellent accounting quality and strong management. I haven’t spent much time looking at REG, so I won’t try to estimate the value there. I have no reason to expect that their adjustments would be poor quality, so the AFFO multiple for REG might be most useful. To simplify the situation, I will leave REG out of the discussion.

The third most expensive is WHLR. This is quite remarkable since that means it trades at a much higher multiple than other very high-quality REITs like National Retail Properties (NNN). If STORE Capital (STOR) provided their guidance on FFO in addition to AFFO, I believe it would also show up as being cheaper than WHLR.

Note that O, NNN, and STOR are all triple net lease REITs and tend to command higher valuations.

WHLR’s multiple of FFO dramatically surpassed those of Simon Property Group (SPG), GGP (GGP), and Macerich (MAC). Those mall REITs are holding several of the most highly prized real estate locations in the country. They should expect to trade at dramatically higher multiples than WHLR.

Anyone suggesting WHLR deserves a higher multiple would be making a laughable claim.

Earlier today (7/11/2017) WHLR was trading over $11 and would’ve claimed an FFO multiple greater than that of Realty Income Corporation. O has never had to trim their dividend and has raised it countless times. WHLR’s last change to the dividend was chopping it from $.42 to $.34 per quarter. Sorry, I guess “countless” times is oversimplifying things for O. Let’s go with this one instead then: As of Q1 2017, O has 78 consecutive quarters of dividend increases.

Disliking the AFFO Figures

As a reminder, I brought the chart for reconciling to FFO and AFFO from WHLR’s Q1 2017 presentation:

I put the red line through adjustments that I do not believe are useful in evaluating the company. Other REITs often have similar adjustments, yet you’ll notice O’s AFFO and FFO multiple is 17.8x in both categories. NNN trades at 15.12x on AFFO and 15.37 on AFFO. When the adjustments are relatively small or represent costs that are unlikely to recur, then such adjustments make sense. For WHLR, these adjustments are very material. While some analysts believe a substantial portion will be nonrecurring, I believe the majority will continue to create a drag on results.

Other Developments

Since this article was initially prepared, multiple activists announced positions. I’ve looked over the situation and already have an article out on it. I intend to publish it publicly within the next few weeks. The presence of activists is not enough to change my outlook.

WHLR also reported their second results with an improvement in FFO for Q2 compared to Q1. I remain bearish.

Conclusion

WHLR is dramatically overvalued. On an FFO basis, they trade at a comparable multiple to one of the strongest triple net lease REITs available. The dividend looks great, but being covered by AFFO only matters if AFFO is a useful metric. The situation would be comical, but many retail investors won’t appreciate the punch line when it comes. You’ll be able to recognize the sad punch line, because it should eventually come in the form of a disappointing dividend announcement.

