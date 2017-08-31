Buyout Speculation May Be Driving Twitter's Stock Higher

Twitter's (TWTR) shares have been running up on no particular news lately. Shares of the micro-blogging platform have risen by over 8% in the last fortnight or so, in the absence of any material news flow. The last major updates came in the form of news reports that Twitter was testing a new subscription-based promotion feature targeted at users who lack the time and expertise to carry out professional promotion campaigns on the platform. As we had discussed in our previous coverage of the stock on Seeking Alpha, while such a feature does offer scope for growth, it does have its pitfalls. Please follow the link above for a detailed discussion of the risks.

Since that piece of news emerged, there have only been two major news items that have come to our attention. The first piece carried news that Brent Thill of Jefferies had downgraded the stock. Thill makes a few valid points here. Thill notes that there are better social plays out there, which is clearly true. It would be a disservice of sorts to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to make a comparison between the social media giant and Twitter. Be it in terms of valuation, profitability, revenue growth or user growth, Facebook beats Twitter and pretty much every other social media company hands down.

Thill notes that while video content streaming is an opportunity, platforms with bigger audiences, like YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook, may be better placed to leverage these opportunities. We've seen this happening, with Twitter losing out to Amazon (AMZN), for instance, in the bid to stream NFL games. Note that Amazon isn't even as big a player as Facebook or YouTube. While live streaming has come across as Twitter's 'hen that laid golden eggs,' there still isn't any clear evidence to suggest this is going to help Twitter turn things around.

Clearly, Thill's thesis was bearish. The only other key news story to emerge recently was the one titled "Reasons to Acquire Twitter Still Exist," carried by Market Realist on August 24th, which said:

Analyst Richard Greenfield of BTIG stated in a June 2017 interview with Business Insider that he would be shocked if Twitter wasn’t acquired within two years."

Is this the reason why Twitter's shares have recovered lately? It's definitely one possibility. Twitter has the dubious distinction of having rallied and crashed several times, purely on the basis of buyout speculation. Most of us have lost count of the number of times this has happened in the past. Further, not much has changed, that could make Twitter attractive to a potential suitor. Twitter is still losing a lot of money every quarter, even as revenue continues to decline year on year. While the management claims that engagement has improved, this isn't translating to a recovery in revenue growth.

What's more, there are two problems with these claims. In recent times, one of the biggest discussion points for the company's management has been that Daily Active Users (DAUs) have been growing for three quarters on the trot. What's wrong with that? First, we actually saw the Year-on-Year growth rate falling in Q2, down to 12%, from 14% in Q1. Further, since we have neither sequential growth rates nor absolute numbers at our disposal, we don't really know if this growth is just a consequence of really poor comparable numbers in the year before. As a fellow Seeking Alpha author pointed out in a recent post, Twitter reportedly said it didn't disclose DAU numbers because it didn't want to confuse investors. Facebook declares these numbers every quarter and nobody seems to be confused. Twitter has gone back and forth, changing the metrics it reports, for years now, and this isn't a good sign.

There are some positives, like Twitter's ability to consistently generate positive operating and free cash flows. However, that's not going to solve the problem that stems from falling revenue.

What's left to justify the buyout thesis is the data licensing business. There are at least some analysts who believe that Twitter's data is a treasure trove and that it could be a draw for potential suitors. However, it's hard to imagine why the business itself isn't growing at a rapid pace if it's of so much value to 'suitors.'

Twitter's data licensing business grew 26% year over year to $85 million. Revenue from data licensing still made up just 15% of total revenue (even though total revenue is falling). That's probably not the kind of growth rate you'd associate with a 'treasure trove' kind of business. If not enough people want to pay Twitter to use this data licensing service, it's likely that not enough players may want to buy the whole business either. Besides, why buy the whole business when you can license the data? Would a business want to pay upwards of $12 billion just to get exclusive data that captures the activity of about 328 million monthly active users? Probably not.

While a buyout seems unlikely, as Shira Ovide put it while describing buyout speculation around the same time last year, "just because it doesn't make sense doesn't mean it won't happen." It seems like a very risky proposition to buy the stock purely to bet on a buyout. For now, Twitter's shares have risen beyond the consensus price target of $15.9 a share.

From a technical standpoint, the stock is also facing strong resistance from its 200-day Simple Moving Average, which is at 17.08. The stock has been testing the resistance from the 200-day SMA for a few days now and has failed to break out above it. Further, Twitter's stock price is now touching the upper Bollinger Band, which indicates an overbought condition, suggesting that the stock could correct from these levels.

For those unfamiliar, according to Investopedia, "Bollinger Bands® are a highly popular technical analysis technique. Many traders believe the closer the prices move to the upper band, the more overbought the market, and the closer the prices move to the lower band, the more oversold the market." All put together, Twitter's shares look poised to correct. Investors might want to exit or book profits partially at these levels and abstain from betting purely on the possibility of a buyout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Vikram Nagarkar, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.