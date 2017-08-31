DryShips: No Light At End Of Tunnel Yet - If There Ever Will Be Light

My previously set price range to reconsider a buy in was 1.50-2.00 USD. I'll leave the range as is until the price comes down within the range or other substantial news emerges.

Considerations

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) recently reported its Q2 2017 earnings, which should have shed some light into the operations with the new ship base. However, the results came out poorer than could have been expected compared with the indicative figures given in the Q1 2017 report. The depth of information was also poor, and it's difficult to use the figures for a reliable prediction of future performance. But it could well be that there is no more information as of now.

It can be seen that most ships are reported as being on spot rates, but no information on the time frame of contracts is given. But it can also be that they are still not under contract. The report confirms that several lawsuits have been filed and uses rather conservative language, which I interpret to indicate that the lawsuits are being taken seriously.

It was also reported that DryShips is currently under investigation by the SEC, which is new information. This indicates that the SEC feels that events are sufficiently unusual or suspicious to justify an inquiry. Many wondered what it would take for the SEC to at least evaluate and pass along an opinion about the unusual events during the recapitalization (see "DryShips: Was The Kalani Deal Legal?").

Additionally, the latest events after the termination of the Kalani deal (e.g., terms of the private placement, valuation of the consideration of Economu, and debt related provisions) can be considered questionable and give also rise to suspicion (see "DryShips: Shares Purchase A Plum Deal For CEO, Not For Company" and "DryShips Earnings Preview And Private Placement Review"). Hence, the legal risks have increased in the last few weeks.

I had originally set a range of 1.50-2.00 USD to reconsider a buy in, and I will leave the range as it is for now. But this does not mean I will automatically buy in at 1.50-2.00 USD. It means that the situation will be reconsidered when the price range is reached or when other substantial news emerges.

The only good news I see is that the price action of DryShips is moving toward a normality usually expected from a company governed by fundamental and technical factors. In the table below, we can see that volume has been coming down considerably since the Kalani deal was cancelled on Aug. 11, which indicates that DryShips is moving from a day trading time frame toward a trading and investment time frame. The intraday price range has also come down considerably. It spiked in last two days, however, because of the earnings report. Current outstanding shares are reported as approximately 68 million.

Long While Bearish?

The position that I hold is very small (approximately 500 shares with a couple of hundred USD in the black). I had started to build up a position in DryShips as I expected the Kalani deal to fizzle out. I had expected a bottoming of the shares with the possibility of a monumental short squeeze or other price spike, as that had already happened previously. But then the Kalani deal was suddenly cancelled altogether. After the cancellation, there was a price spike, but it wasn't very impressive in view of the small position I was holding.

Instead of selling the position, I decided to hold on to it as a bet on a very speculative monumental spike. If this does not happen, I do not mind a total loss if DryShips shares irrecoverably come crashing down on some substantially negative news. I have not considered taking a short position because there are no put options and hence I cannot limit the risk.

