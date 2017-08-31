Lululemon: Looking To Buck The Trend

The recent news from the retail apparel industry, especially from the "sports wear" segment has not been encouraging. Companies like Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV), Under Armour (UA) and Foot Locker (FL) have reported either declining revenues or a slowdown in growth. Foot Locker had recently reported its second quarter earnings. The results were so disappointing that it dragged down the shares of most of the companies in the industry. Same was the case with the results of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), whose stock tanked by over 23% after the company missed on both the top and the bottom line expectations. Shares of most of the "athleisure" companies have taken a beating this year. Only Nike (NKE) and to some extent Lululemon (LULU) shares have been spared.

Lululemon will buck the trend

Lululemon has fared better than most of its competitors. Lululemon shares have climbed more than 24% since the previous earnings (though still down YTD) after the company had reported better-than expected-results. The company also hiked its FY 2017 profit guidance, quite some contrast with its competitors, who are slashing their growth and profit forecasts. Comparable store sales, a closely watched metric, fell 2 percent in the previous quarter, less than the 3.4 percent fall analysts were expecting. Revenues grew by over 5% in the previous quarter.

So how is the company likely to perform in the second quarter? Management has guided for revenue to come in between $565 million to $570 million, good for 10% growth at the mid-point of the guidance, which is better than what the company had reported in the first quarter. Management also expects gross margin to improve slightly year on year, from 49.4% to 50.4%, though the guidance excludes restructuring costs associated with the sale of IVIVVA stores. However, the earnings are likely to take a hit this quarter.

Earnings will come lower

The company has guided for adjusted EPS to come in between $0.33 to $0.35. At the mid point, the guidance is 10.5% lower than last year's adjusted EPS of $0.38. However, analysts seem to be more optimistic than the management. Analysts expect the company to report adjusted EPS of $0.35, which is at the higher end of the company's guidance. The heavy investments in the new brand advertising campaign and costs associated with revamping its e-commerce channel are key factors behind the expected EPS decline.

Like most other retail chains, Lululemon has also been investing heavily in e-commerce. However, the e-commerce business had disappointed in the first quarter, with growth decelerating from 17% in the first quarter of 2016 to around 1% in Q1 2017. The company has been trying to revamp its digital business. During the Q1 conference call Laurent Potdevin, Lululemon CEO had said that:

Shifting to digital, since April 1, we’ve doubled down on our digital strategies and our teams have been laser focused on delivering a significantly enhanced digital experience.

Digital business is likely to show significant improvement in the second quarter, with the sales likely to post double digit growth.

EPS could also take a hit from higher than usual discounting. Given the growth challenges, the company is reportedly resorting to higher-than-usual discounts. Credit Suisse analyst Christian Buss recently raised an alarm over the spike in promotional offers, stating, “We are concerned to see heavier levels of online apparel discounting relative to historical norms."

New products will be key growth drivers

The company has launched several new products in key categories, including men's apparel and sports bras. "Enlite," the company's new sports bra, has been a smash hit. According to Lululemon, it has become Lululemon's No. 1 selling bra within weeks of its launch. Also, a significant number of customers buying the Enlite bra have not bought a similar product from the company before.

While Lululemon is primarily focused on women, it has been trying to raise its revenue share from the menswear segment as well. Menswear currently contributes around 20% of the company's revenue. The company launched several products in the menswear category during the quarter, including Metal Vent Tech and Pack-and-Dash run tops. Lululemon has also been trying to improve the color and style combinations in the menswear segment. Given the improvement in style, color combinations, and new product launches, men are developing a more favorable opinion about Lululemon. According to a survey by MKM Partners, men are displaying a "stronger positive response to Lululemon’s current assortment of clothing than they did in prior quarters. They also were more likely to have paid for Lulu products than in the past."

Conclusion

Lululemon is likely to buck the negative trend in the "athleisure"segment, driven by new product launches and improving e-commerce sales. However, earnings could come lower due to higher discounting.

