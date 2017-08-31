The Flight-To-Quality Trade

I filtered out the SWANs that appear best-positioned to mitigate global uncertainty and deliver on the promise of protecting principal at ALL costs.

What is the safest REIT to own in a period of global uncertainty?

A few days ago I was speaking with an investor about the on-going fears in North Korea and he asked, “what is the safest REIT to own in a period of global uncertainty?”

I pondered the question and thought to myself, “what is the safest REIT amid a period of worsening fear – not only in North Korea but also other negative headlines from the geopolitical front?”

It’s funny, for stocks, both foreign and domestic markets usually exhibit weak share price performance when headlines are unfavorable.

However, certain stocks (and of course that includes REITs) are better prepared to perform better during periods of chaos, Thomas Kenny explains,

“The flight to quality is the dynamic that unfolds in the markets when investors are more concerned about protecting themselves from risk than they are with making money. During times of turbulence, market participants often will gravitate to investments where they are least likely to experience a loss of principal.”

The flight-to-quality phenomenon occurs when investors sell what they perceive to be higher risk investments and purchase safer investments. This is considered a sign of fear in the marketplace, as investors seek less risk in exchange for lower profits.

Let’s face it, we are living in an uncertain world, and the safest stocks to own are also what I describe as the one’s that help you “sleep well at night”.

To select the overall safest REIT I decided to dig deep into my “Intelligent REIIT Lab” (included in the Forbes Real Estate Investor newsletter). Within the list of 125+/- REITs in the lab, I filtered out the SWANs that appear best-positioned to mitigate global uncertainty and deliver on the promise of protecting principal at ALL costs.

Now let me tell you about my #1 Flight-to-Quality trade…

Photo Source

The Basic Net Lease REIT Overview

Before getting started, I want to remind you of my recently created ‘DAVOS’ portfolio. Essentially this basket of five REITs includes my top SWAN picks that have demonstrated a successful history of dividend growth, along with powerful potential for future growth.

One the ‘DAVOS’ picks is Realty Income (O): See my recent article HERE.

Now let’s begin with a general overview of the Net Lease REIT sector.

Net Lease REITs are different from Shopping Center REITs because their lease structure and growth drivers support a predictable revenue stream relative to other forms of retail real estate. This snapshot below compares Realty Income (and Net Lease REITs) with Shopping Center/Mall REITs:

One of the most important differentiators for Net Lease REITs is that they drive growth through acquisitions. When is the last time you saw a Mall REIT acquire a Mall? Net Lease REITs like Realty Income have a large pool to fish in – the sector is highly fragmented and there are opportunities to invest in practically every state in the U.S. (Realty Income owns properties in 49 states).

Over the years, Realty Income has evolved into a massive Net Lease REIT with 4,980 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico. As you can see below, the company has a highly diversified portfolio spanning 49 states (not in HI):

It’s hard to fathom how much Realty Income has grown over the years, from one Taco Bell site to over 4,900 properties. The company now has incredible scale, well diversified by tenant, industry, geography, and to a certain extent, property type.

What about Houston?

Realty Income’s model exemplifies the power of diversification…the company has just 1.2% of rent exposure in the Houston metro area. Also, and more importantly, the leases are “triple net” and this means that the tenants are responsible for INSURANCE (and taxes and maintenance). In other words, there is no financial impact related to the flooding in and around Houston.

No tenant represents more than 6.8% of revenue as Realty Income has 250 commercial tenants, 45% are investment-grade rated (including 9 of the top 20 tenants):

As you can see below, Whole Foods is not on the list of Top 20 tenants. During the first quarter, Realty Income added Kroger (NYSE:KR) to its top 20 tenants, representing 1.2% of annualized rental revenue. But more importantly, the top 15 tenants represent higher quality credit, less cyclical industries and greater diversification vs. 2009:

Three of Realty Income’s top 15 tenants are drugstores, and recently Rite Aid (RAD) announced it was selling around $5.5 billion of store to Walgreens (WAG). This transaction will benefit RAD because the company will use its cash (from the sell) to paydown debt (currently “B” rated). RAD has no debt coming due until 2020.

In terms of the impact to Realty Income, it’s likely that some of RAD-leased stores will become WAG-leased (so a credit upgrade essentially) and the remaining RAD stores will be more profitable because RAD’s balance sheet will be stronger.

Realty Income remains comfortable with the momentum in the drugstore industry and continues to view the exposure favorably given the industry’s attractive demographic tailwinds, non-discretionary nature and continued growth from in-store pharmacy pickup.

Additionally, Walgreens and CVS (the top two drugstore tenants) have generated 15 consecutive quarters of positive same-store pharmacy sales growth.

Also, I recently wrote an article on EPR Properties (EPR), a Net Lease REIT with 42% of exposure (based on ABR) with theater operators (23% with AMC).

Realty Income also has theatre exposure but just 2.8% with AMC and 1.8% with Regal. However, Realty Income has structured its leases more favorably (than EPR) and by the end of 2018 over half of the AMC leases will feature stadiums with the declining seat model. Also, you have to believe that Star Wars 8 (hits this winter) will boost the bottom line.

No industry represents more than 11.1% of rent and the company has considerable exposure to defensive industries: Top 10 industries represent strong diversification, significant exposure to non-discretionary, low price point, service-oriented industries:

Realty Income’s Roots Are In Retail

Realty Income’s roots are in retail with growing exposure to mission-critical industrial properties:

Realty Income’s management team is highly experienced at sourcing deals and when the company invests in retail it seeks strong unit-level cash flow coverage (specific to each industry). The company seeks tenants with service, non-discretionary and/or low price point components to their business with favorable sales and demographic trends.

Keep in mind, there have been 13 retail bankruptcies in 2017 and 12 of them were related to apparel, electronics, and general merchandise. Realty Income has little exposure to these categories: 5 apparel BKs and O has 1.8% of ABR in apparel, 3 sporting goods BKs and O has 1.3% of ABR in sporting goods, and O has .30% exposure in electronics, 1.7% in general merchandise, and just .65% exposure in shoes (i.e. Payless BK).

Also, Realty Income has 3.67% exposure (based on ABR) to the grocery sector. The company has Wal-Mart and Kroger as Top 10 tenants. As I said earlier, it’s critical to invest in quality retail and that means avoid REITs that have exposure to weaker chains like Shopko (i.e. SRC) and Bi-Lo (i.e. WHLR).

Also, historical tenant bankruptcies have been in industries that Realty Income has minimal exposure to today:

Most importantly, over 90% of Realty Income’s retail portfolio has service, non-discretionary and/or low price point components. The Non-Retail-focused investments are Fortune 1000, primarily investment-grade rated companies.

The Power Behind the Low Cost of Capital Advantage

Realty Income’s investment spreads relative to its weighted average cost of capital remained healthy in the second quarter, averaging 170 bps, which were well above the historical averages. Realty Income defined investment spreads as initial cash yield less the nominal first year weighted average cost of capital.

As illustrated below, the low cost of capital (high equity multiple) is the most important competitive advantage in the net lease industry:

Low cost of capital allows Realty Income to acquire the highest quality assets and leases in the net lease industry:

Given the confidence in Realty Income’s business model, the company announced it is increasing 2017 acquisitions guidance from $1 billion to $1.5 billion. The company completed $321 million in acquisitions during Q2-17 at attractive investment spreads.

The company’s low cost of capital allows it to simultaneously acquire the highest quality properties that provide favorable long-term returns, while also creating meaningful near-term earnings growth. Investment spreads relative to the weighted average cost of capital remained healthy, averaging 221 bps in Q2-17, well above historical average spreads.

A Fortress Balance Sheet

Realty Income maintains a conservative capital structure. During the quarter, the company raised $55.1 million in equity, primarily through its ATM program. The company’s senior unsecured bonds have a weighted average remaining maturity of 7.9 years and the fixed charge coverage ratio is 4.4x.

Other than the credit facility, the only variable rate debt exposure is just $23 million of mortgage debt. The overall debt maturity schedule remains in very good shape, with only $213 million of debt coming due to the remainder of this year.

Realty Income’s overall leverage remains modest with the debt-to-EBITDA ratio standing at approximately 5.6x. The company is rated BBB+ by all three major rating agencies (Moody's, S&P, and Fitch), and is likely to become an A- rated REIT soon (only 7 other REITs have an A rating).

Also, keep in mind that Prologis (NYSE: PLD) was rated A- by Moody's and O had a positive outlook in June (BBB+), and the company is eight months in (June-March), suggesting that a credit upgrade (to A-) is a clear catalyst in 2017.

The Latest Earnings Results

IN Q2-17, Realty Income’s Funds from operations (or FFO) per share, was $0.75 versus $0.70 a year ago. The company revised its 2017 FFO guidance to a range of $2.96 to $3.01 per share.

Adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO) - the actual cash available for distribution was $0.76 per share for the quarter, representing a 7% increase over the year ago period. As viewed below, Realty Income has enjoyed an attractive earnings growth profile:

Most importantly, Realty Income has only seen on year out of twenty one years in which it saw declining AFFO/share:

Realty Income earnings growth outperformed other REITs during the last rising rate era: During the prior cycle era of rising rates (Q2 2003 trough through Q2 2006 peak), Realty Income's earnings grew faster than most REITs:

Acquisition cap rates adjust to rising interest rates, preserving attractive investment spreads. Acquisition spreads vs. WACC did moderately (from ~250bps in 2003 to ~150bps in 2006), but less than the increase in interest rates (~170bps in comparable time period). Nominal cost of equity declined despite rising interest rates, offsetting the increase in debt costs. Dividend CAGR during this period was 5.9%.

Realty Income’s occupancy (based on the number of properties) was 98.5% in Q2-17, the highest occupancy achieved in 10 years. The company continues to expect occupancy to be approximately 98% in 2017.

During the quarter, Realty Income re-leased 53 properties to existing and new tenants, recapturing approximately 113% of expiring rent, which is well above the long-term average. This quarter was the fourth consecutive quarter of leasing recapture rates above 100%.

For the first half of 2017, the company has re-leased 102 properties to existing and new tenants recapturing approximately 109% of expiring rent. Since listing in 1994, the company has re-leased or sold over 2,400 properties with leases expiring, recapturing over 99% of rent on those properties that were re-leased

The Flight-To Quality-Trade

As far as I’m concerned, Realty Income is the absolute ideal “flight-to-quality” trade. Last month, the company increased the dividend for the 92nd time in the company’s history. The current annualized dividend represents a 6% increase over the year ago.

Realty Income has increased the dividend every year since the company’s listing in 1994, growing the dividend at a compound average annual rate of just under 5%. The dividend represents an AFFO payout ratio of approximately 83% based on the midpoint of 2017 guidance.

Now that HCP, Inc. (HCP) has spun it’s “ugly ducklings” (yes, that will be the title for an upcoming article), Realty Income is just one of five REITs included in the prestigious Dividend Aristocrat club.

The chart below illustrates Realty Income’s growth through a variety of economic cycles. Zero dividend cuts in 22 years as a public company.

To be clear, when I reference “flight to quality” I am essentially talking about the dividend safety, not yield. I will leave it up to the mortgage RIT writers to write the article titled, “flight to quantity.

In other words, the “flight to quality” pick does not mean I’m “yield chasing”. A prudent investor should consider the overall quality of the dividend, while also recognizing that potential for earnings growth. The chart below is the AFFO/share forecaster:

Realty Income is one of the most diversified REITs in the world, and when combining the predictability of future cash flows along with the lowest cost of capital (in the peer group) you get a highly defensive dividend grower that is engineered to protect principal at ALL costs. Remember, a premium business deserves a premium valuation:

The Bottom Line: Realty Income is a boring story, there are no true catalysts to support the bulls or the bears. Shares have been range bound in the $57-58 range since the Spirit Realty news (see my article HERE).

I am maintaining a BUY on shares in Realty Income (bumped target to $57.50) and I recommend increasing exposure when there’s a pullback. Although I don’t consider global uncertainty a true catalyst, I feel certain that the trading volume with Realty Income will increase if fear ramps up. In short, I consider Realty Income the “ultimate” sleep well at night REIT.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

