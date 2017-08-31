Algos Selling Kroger Stock Look Exhausted

While signs of mean reversion have not yet appeared, there is a 65-73% chance Kroger stock is close to a near-term bottom.

Meaningful momentum and trend algorithmic sell signals were hit in spring, then a degree of relative value and volatility were hit on heavy volume, but a bottom may be near.

The stock of middle-market grocer Kroger (NYSE:KR) has had a difficult summer.

In June, the Cincinnati firm lost -21.7% of its market value, due in large part to a disappointing earnings announcement and news the next day Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was acquiring Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM). More recently, the stock plunged another 8% after Amazon.com announced it was slashing prices at the high-end grocer, which went into effect on Monday. With all this negativity of late, is now the time to buy the beaten-up stock on a drawdown?

Although the signs might not be conclusive, certain algorithmic signals are pointing to a relative exhaustion of the negative trend that currently has investors losing -37% loss on the year. But it is not just the algorithms. There is also notable fundamental analysis that could provide hope for Kroger bulls, and a potential opportunity for new investors cognizant of potential downside risk to enter the market.

On a fundamental basis, Whole Foods Market and Kroger are different animals in many respects

Summary: From a fundamental standpoint, Wall Street likes an "economic moat" where price competition is not likely to challenge profits to a significant degree. Declining profit margins is one reason why Kroger has been hard hit in the past. Further, when considering potential competition from Whole Foods, the two don’t go head to head for the same demographic, nor do their geographic regions entirely overlap.

Profit margins have been acknowledged to provide a "powerful effect on futures earnings growth," as certain academic research and fund managers have recognized the impact on the price earnings ratio and its importance in offering investors an "economic moat" - a term coined by Warren Buffett.1 Wall Street doesn’t like intense price competition, as profits are not durable and the stock was hard hit - an issue often witnessed when airlines engage in price wars. Investors Business Daily, pointing to numerous instances when lowered profit margins sank stocks, observed here: "... falling profit margins can hurt a stock, especially if they're caused by a company that's cutting prices to sell its products."

A practical example of this is Kroger, the largest US grocer.

When the firm announced bottom line earnings per share results on June 15, 2017, that were generally in line with expectations, the stock shed nearly 19% of its value. The problem analysts had was with profitability ratios. While its earnings were in line, Kroger’s revenues were actually higher than expected. When sales increase and profits remain the same, it is a sign that price cutting was required.

Wall Street sentiment hasn’t always been kind to the stock. When low price is your “moat,” as opposed to a patent, regulatory or technological barrier to entry, investors might not to provide much, if any, leeway for mistakes, which is what happened to Kroger on June 15. The firm's trailing twelve-month gross revenues of $117 million are more than double what it was nearly a decade ago, but the firm's operating margin overall is 2.4%, well below the sector average of 5.6%. Target (NYSE:TGT), for instance, has an operating margin of 6.30%, while that of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is 4.54%.

But it wasn't just faltering profits that hurt Kroger in June.

The day after revealing a lower net profit margin, Amazon.com entered the picture, announcing it was acquiring Whole Foods Market for $42 per share in a $13.7 billion deal. News that Whole Foods, with an upscale target market, could get a boost from the acknowledged retail-killing king hit all grocers hard on the potential competition. Target, for instance, was down near 20% from its June high at the bottom on June 16. Kroger shares, meanwhile, were lower by another 9% on the day.

But is Whole Foods really direct competition for Kroger?

For all the talk of direct head-to-head competition between Kroger and Whole Foods being attributed to a lower stock price, it is important to note that they not only compete for a different customer demographic, as previously noted on Seeking Alpha, but they do so in different geographic markets. Credit Suisse analyst Edward Kelly previously noted that nearly 40% of Kroger stores are more than 10 miles away from Whole Foods locations.

With 2,800 locations, Kroger, meanwhile, has a long expansion runway ahead, as it can target lower- and middle-market demographics in the Upper Midwest, Florida, and the Northeast, areas that represent nearly 25% of the US population. With a relatively high debt burden of $13.44 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, expansion through dramatic spending could be tempered to various degrees, however.

On a fundamental basis, the short-term selling might be overdone, while the longer-term outlook remains muddled and is dependent, in part, on exactly how much competition Amazon's Whole Foods will provide Kroger. Will Amazon exhibit its traditional willingness to cut prices further in an industry with margins already razor-thin? For Whole Foods, cutting prices and competing for price-focused customers would be a significant change of direction for the firm's brand and could damage its core marketing pillar. Once a premium brand goes downmarket to appeal to lower demographic customers, it runs the risk of damaging its value proposition. This could make it unlikely that Whole Foods and Amazon - both of which target higher-end demographics - would engage in this activity. In fact, a May 2017 Cowen and Company research report noted that stores focusing on lower-end demographics were less at risk from the "Amazon effect" than higher-end retailers, providing insulation for Kroger to a degree.

Looking at Kroger on a numeric basis, the firm’s price/earnings and price-to-book ratio are generally below those of industry peers, according to Morningstar data. Attractive to many analysts is a 2.2% dividend yield slightly higher - that is near to the US 10-Year Treasury note. With a price/earnings ratio approaching lows not seen since 2015, there could be a point where value trumps momentum.

With positive operating cash flow above $2 billion and net income over $300 million, the stock could be in a value zone, particularly if the Amazon/Whole Foods threat is overdone and Kroger and its target market are not in the path of Amazon, which could well be the case.

While these are a few of the fundamental milestones that appear positive, the important fundamental dates also overlap, to various degrees, with meaningful algorithmic triggers that are also pointing to market positives.

Algorithmic sell triggers started hitting in March

Summary: Numerous algorithmic triggers have been hit in 2017, but the signals have been relatively muddled.

From so many technical standpoints, Kroger looks beaten up. Compared to Wal-Mart, which is up 8.86% on the year and which experienced a meaningful mean divergence with Kroger during the spring of 2017, further selling into Kroger might be akin to beating a dead horse.

This relative value divergence was meaningful from several algorithmic standpoints. Depending on algorithm sensitivity, mid-term time horizon trend and momentum execution triggers used in two-factor moving average crosses were hit starting in June and extending towards the end of the month, with the Hull Moving Average triggering in early June. Three-factor triggers using time series momentum strategies were executed in mid-March, and Kalman filter strategies, particularly those using a volatility component, were triggered in the middle of the month.

While momentum isn’t by itself a high-probability indicator, by the middle of March a meaningful relative value divergence with Wal-Mart was evident. On a relative value basis, Wal-Mart significantly diverged from the stock price of Kroger in the spring of 2015 and had been trading lower, until the beginning of April 2017, when the stock regained its relative value dominance. Such a beta market confirmation signal is often meaningful to various degrees, and this might have triggered a lesser number of algorithms that consider relative value filters. However, the fact that Target and other grocery stocks such as Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) didn’t confirm the relative value dispersion to the same degree as Wal-Mart did not provide a full corollary execution trigger. Relative value is used as a filter in combination with select momentum strategies, but this did not trigger a clear pairs trade or relative value divergence signal using Kroger as the primary proxy.

While the March trend / momentum sell signal was partially confirmed on a relative value basis that same month, what happened from June 14 to 16 - with the stock dropping from just above $30 per share to a bottom near $20 - lit up volatility-based execution triggers and only added to the selling volume.2 The stock losing one-third of its volume over a two-day span was a historic first, but hitting an implied volatility of 40 on June 16 was another indication that algorithmic volatility triggers were hit. A volatility filter is often trading volume, which also provided a degree of validation. While stock volume averages under 8 million on a near-term rolling basis, it spiked to over 76 million on June 15 and over 106 million on June 16, providing additional signals as selling intensified. Those trend / momentum signals that use various filters to improve win percentage might have been hit on a combination of factors all coming together.

This leads to last week’s announcement by Amazon.com that it was dropping prices - which, Bloomberg reported, occurred to the tune of nearly 43% on Monday. For Kroger, this led to another significant stock price drop on heavy volume of more than 39 million shares on August 24 and more than 31 million the following day, near 4 times the average daily volume of 8.7 million shares.

But the good news is that there might be an approaching point of algorithmic exhaustion.

Most algorithmic portfolio managers have a limit to their individual name exposure

Summary: Algorithmic traders may have used most or all their short exposure bullets based on trading volume and the large percentage of algorithmic triggers that were hit relative to the beta market environment.

While this might be an early call, there are signs that algorithmic exhaustion might start to appear in Kroger stock.

Because most algorithmic portfolios limit the percentage of exposure they devote to each stock, it puts a ceiling on the naked short exposure these market participants can have. While the exact volume limits of algorithmic stock traders is not known, what is evident is that the highest volume in the history of the stock occurred in 2017, shortly after trend and momentum sell signals were issued. Further, considering proprietary measures of algorithmic exhaustion, there is a 60-65% chance that the algorithms are not going to have significant "dry powder" to have as meaningful an impact on the stock price relative to short exposure as they have had in 2017.4

It is important to recognize that this is an early analysis. Mean reversion signals have not yet been identified. That said, a bottoming process could be in place for Kroger, judging by early algorithmic signals. This somewhat premature analysis has several caveats: the overall market and sector betas need to remain positive, and if Kroger reports significantly negative fundamental news in the future, that could impact performance. If fundamental news / events move the stock lower, there is a probability it won't be done with algorithms contributing to the selling in this individual name. With these caveats and based on the algorithmic signals at hand, I estimate a 65-73% chance the near-term bottom in Kroger stock is found near current levels or in the high $19 region.5 Much of this analysis is subject to seeing further stabilization, and ultimately, mean reversion signals should start to appear, potentially within the next month. While we are a long way away from mid-term time horizon trend and momentum signals turning, the extent to which these signals have diverged is itself a contrary indicator to certain degrees and a potential sign of mean reversion to come.

With algorithmic trading now dominating anywhere from 50% to 80% of the market, the impact on individual stocks is undeniable. This article series is designed to provide an understanding of how algorithms might be impacting at stocks in the news. It leverages the author's work in three books, as well as the Northwestern University Executive Education course he taught. For an overview of how this system works, see this foundational article.

