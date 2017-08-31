Moody's May Have Rung Amazon's Bell Near The Top

The question is now upon us: is the Moody's piece a sign that AMZN stock is falling out of favor with Wall Street's smartest money?

This may have been a defensive move after the failure, to date, of the Amazon Go no-checkout lines technology.

Introduction - have we seen the top?

Sometimes a signal that a stock has just gotten too risky, too hot to handle, actually is the proverbial bell that "they" say does not get rung at the top. True, it may not be the precise top, the very tippy-top. But, who cares about timing it that precisely when a stock has done this over the past three years?

Amazon.com (AMZN) has done a lot of pioneering things. But so has Apple (AAPL); yet, more than once since the Great Recession, AAPL was "rewarded" by 10X or lower P/Es - and that was before subtracting the value of net cash and marketable securities.

Per E*TRADE (ETFC), analysts think that gaining more than $600 in three years, or close to $300 B in market cap, is not enough: the average price target is $1169. That's 20% higher than AMZN's current, or very recent, trading price; AMZN closed Wednesday at $968.

To say that AMZN - now perhaps the most famous stock in the world - should be expected to rise 4X as fast as the yield on junk bonds is very aggressive. It just smacks of trend-following.

But what trend are these analysts following in predicting such a robust share price advance?

I have been pointing out that for at least the past four quarters, AMZN has either missed consensus expectations as of the date of the earnings release, or else missed expectations as per its own guidance three months earlier. So, now and then it has had a "beat" - but only after lowering expectations months in advance. In other words, the beats were really misses.

Before getting to the critique from Moody's (NYSE:MCO), some background leading to its commentary keying off the Whole Foods deal may be appropriate.

Amazon Go - how it might have led to the quick deal for Whole Foods

What turned me from an AMZN long in Q1 to a bear was the combination of the recurrent EPS misses (including the fake beats) added to AMZN's non-explanation for its 'Amazon Go' vaporware project. This is still promoted on an AMZN web page, even though beginning late last year and well into this year, AMZN said that it would be open to the public early in 2017. No such luck, and I have seen no formal announcement from AMZN about the prior misinformation. The web page still makes Amazon Go sound as if it is a happening thing, and very cool one at that:

What is Amazon Go? Amazon Go is a new kind of store with no checkout required. We created the world;s most advanced shopping technology so you never have to wait in line. With our Just Walk Out Shopping experience, simply use the Amazon Go app to enter the store, take the products you want, and go! No lines, no checkout. (No, seriously.)

No, not "seriously" as I see it. Why is it showing this verbiage, and more like it, on its website now? Apparently, the technology has issues. The web page only mentions below the fold (so to speak) that this remains in beta testing. In fact, why did AMZN ever promote Amazon Go publicly? Why would it tell us this, when it was and is just a research project, when it tells us so little that is material about its actual operations? And if it was going to promote it, did it not have an obligation to tell us in writing what the status of the project is?

Well, that's AMZN for you. It does it its own way.

Going back to the 1999-2001 peaking process of the (first) Internet bubble, a proliferation of vaporware announcements was one of several tip-offs that companies were reaching too hard to wow the general public.

Seeing vaporware again with the stock market's current iconic name is thus problematic.

Moving on, once it became clear that Amazon Go was not ready for prime time, and seeing that AMZN wanted to get into store-based retailing, the rapid deal for Whole Foods struck me as very possibly, if not likely, more defensive than the AMZN bulls think. The co-founder of Whole Foods, John Mackey, reported that the deal came together very quickly.

Amazon Go is gone (for now), but a struggling organic foods-oriented grocer is in. Just like that. Is that the way mega caps normally do things?

Are we sure that AMZN really has a game plan, and that it has not just been winging it lately? There is evidence favoring the latter possibility, to wit.

The various suggestions this year that AMZN may get into such disparate businesses as pharmacy, furniture delivery and home electronics set-up and repair are consistent with AMZN just tossing ideas out to the financial press to keep the pot bubbling.

I suspect that the combination of weak earnings, a P/E that at 240X or so, surpassed anything I believe Cisco (CSCO) ever reached at the very peak of its bubble, and the extreme hyping of AMZN throughout the financial media suggests that a blow-off top may have been completed.

Consistent with that possibility are the expected "buy the dip" calls following its 12-13% sell-off from its peak, no matter that AMZN is way up on the year and hugely up the past three years.

Moody's promotes a bearish research piece on AMZN

The set-up for this time not to be the time to buy AMZN may be more likely, given comments by a Moody's analyst, summarized briefly by MCO in a press release Wednesday.

What Moody's said is worth discussing in 4 points that follow. The full report is behind a Moody's firewall, so my comments are based on that press release plus some commentary out of MarketWatch.

Point 1: AMZN's disclosure is a reason to mark the stock down

That conclusion is part mine, part MCO's. This is how MCO laid out the story in its summary of its detailed write-up:

In the absence of meaningful guidance from the company itself, market pundits also continue to offer inflated estimates of Amazon's Prime membership base -- as high as 85 million subscribers of late. But Moody's calculations, based on demographic information, suggest Prime membership is closer to 50 million against, for example, Costco's paid membership of 47.6 million and total membership of 86.7 million at FYE August 2016.

MCO was tactful in just saying that there has been an "absence of... guidance" as to the number of Prime members.

This is a key to my negativity on AMZN. It tells the public, its owners, little. Costco (COST) tells us how many members it has. AAPL discloses its iPhone sales. McDonald's (MCD) used to say how many millions (eventually billions) of burgers it had sold before the number became too humongous to matter.

With AMZN, we do not know much more than the number of Prime members. We do not know the unit sales or dollar sales volume of its proprietary electronic devices. We have no real accounting of the profitability of Amazon Web Services. All we get are sales and gross margins, a meaningless set of numbers if we want to think of AWS as a stand-alone company. In thinking that way, one is left guessing what the depreciation charges attributable to AWS are, and whether it is being imputed to be charging Amazon's retail operations for data services. Also, what percent of stock-based compensation should be allotted to AWS? And so on.

Public companies such as AWS that are this secretive, pay no dividends, have variable profit patterns, and just grow sales without necessarily growing profits generally receive valuation haircuts, not premia.

MCO gets at this in the summary and opens the door even in the press release for investors to either demand more information or demand a better valuation for the shares they buy.

Point 2: AMZN should be hearing the online competition's hoofbeats

From MCO's press release, a key paragraph:

Additionally, brick and mortar retailers are narrowing the gap with Amazon when it comes to online shopping, O'Shea [the analyst] says in "Amazon.com, Inc. -- The online giant is still a long distance from ruling retail." Amazon's stock has been outperforming that of other retailers based largely on the promise of further expansion and potential expense reductions, but aside from sales growth, the company doesn't perform as well as the largest US retailers.

Let's look at two specific points made in that paragraph. First:

Wal-Mart (WMT) and others are catching up to AMZN in online shopping.

WMT has been growing e-commerce sales much faster than AMZN organically, with some contribution from Jet.com and other acquisitions. And, WMT is no longer starting from such a small sales base that its growth can be shrugged off. Many other smaller e-commerce players are growing 20% or more yoy. Cumulatively, this competition begins to matter to AMZN's volumes, very possibly soon. While getting e-commerce right is not easy, at a certain point, good enough is... good enough. What really matters are price, availability, and accuracy of delivery. Apart from business settings, there's little need for emergency delivery of stuff ordered online. If it's that urgent, we can go to a store and get it.

MCO is, I believe, making the point that it has been easier for the big players to get their e-commerce operations functional than for AMZN to find a hook allowing a strong, dynamic entry into the brick-and-mortar world.

Then there is this other point from the last point in the above paragraph.

AMZN performs worse than its largest retail competitors.

That's a serious charge that may resonate amongst the institutional investors with which MCO has deep relationships.

My interpretation is that e-commerce is less profitable than brick-and-mortar retailing. I think it's just the nature of the beast, and this explains AMZN's drive to brick-and-mortar retailing.

And finally...

Point 3: AMZN is less powerful, less dominant than the hype suggests

The press release begins by making the point clearly; note the gentlemanly way it concludes (italics added by me) but sticks the knife in:

Amazon.com Inc. is still a long way from dominating the US retail market, Moody's Investors Service says in a new report. Although its acquisition of Whole Foods, Inc. likely helped fuel perceptions that it is outdoing the major retailers and is on its way to taking over the food retail business, these views aren't borne out by the math.

This point is part of the warp and woof of MCO's press release and the MarketWatch reporting on the entire document. As one example, it points out that AMZN cannot come close to dominating the US grocery market; even with Whole Foods in tow, it is just too small.

Another point criticizes the idea that was floated recently that AMZN will seriously harm Best Buy's (BBY) Geek Squad. As MarketWatch says in its review of the MCO document:

The perception that as soon as Amazon enters a product category, it immediately wins is also flawed, said the analyst. While Amazon is clearly disruptive, it does not dominate any category in which it operates. In consumer electronics, for example, Amazon has about a third of the share of Best Buy Co. Inc. “When it announced that it would enter services, we think it received way more attention than it deserved,” said O’Shea. “Best Buy has Geek Squad embedded with its customers, and 20,000 employees will be difficult to tackle, especially when considering the added advantage of the store base to support this effort.”

What MCO is saying, I believe, is that AMZN has been put up on much too high a pedestal.

Concluding remarks - AMZN as a bubble-priced stock



When a stock has a bubble valuation, the math is the math (as noted above). At some point, either the price drops or some measure of true investment value increases: either earnings or demonstrable evidence (or proof) that earnings are coming. This evidence or proof can come in many ways, but it has to come someday. One example is from 2013-4, with Gilead (GILD) launching a game-changing cure for hepatitis C, with an improved combination product expected in less than a year. GILD stock moved up before the profits came in.

Another prominent example comes from AAPL showing off the iPhone in 2007, then supplementing it with the iPad in 2010. Steve Ballmer, then-CEO of Microsoft (MSFT) made fun of the iPhone when it was announced. But I bought it the first week it hit the stores, and even that first-generation device clearly was transformational.

For us old-timers, IBM (IBM) rolling out the System/360 in the mid-1960s, something that was recognized as a great leap forward in computing contemporaneously, was an example of a company with unique products; that there would be very large profits was obvious to many.

Someone tells me just what AMZN has that matches anything like those actual products and that comes close to justifying its mega cap status.

And no, taking good care of data that belongs to others is not good enough, at least not yet.

Going further, many analysts point to AMZN's R&D expenditures. While we do not know that number precisely, it is non-trivial. To the extent that it is large, AMZN's true profitability as a retailer is probably understated. So, perhaps the MCO analysis is a little too tough on AMZN (again, I have no access to the full report).

But my main thought as an investor is that MCO may be the designated AMZN party pooper; it may simply not matter if every one of MCO's points is precisely fair or accurate. It is that MCO created and publicized this document that suggests that the tide may have turned against AMZN's stock at or near its current valuation.

A few words on relative valuation before wrapping up may be valuable, given I mentioned AMZN's R&D spending.

Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a robust R&D program. Adjusted for its net cash and marketable securities, with some haircut for potential fines to the EU and elsewhere, GOOGL trades at about 15% of the P/E of AMZN. That is just too much of a disparity to justify, given that GOOGL has a monopoly in a lucrative business, a shared duopoly on mobile device operating systems and likely spends more on R&D than AMZN as a percentage of sales. Yet, I can look at GOOGL and say, maybe it's overpriced. If it is possible that GOOGL may be too high-priced in the fullness of time (I am long GOOGL), what does that say about the downside risks in AMZN?

Here's another example in a field I write about a lot, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. One can buy Celgene (CELG) at a greater than 80% P/E discount to AMZN. Yet, CELG is in some ways an anti-AMZN. AMZN controls many key patents to extraordinarily profitable proprietary products: its gross margins are 97%. If it completes the rest of this year without making any major acquisitions, it may earn $5.50 per share. For a $134 stock, that's a 4% earnings yield, a lot better than AMZN's 0.4% earnings yield. Yet, CELG spends a far higher proportion of its revenues on R&D than AMZN. Better, we know what projects it is spending money on, so we can better decide if we want to own the stock. Even better, we know exactly how CELG earns its money. Finally, icing on the cake, CELG is still a few percent below its all-time high set over two years ago, even though sales have marched upward rapidly.

So, even within the growth stock contingent, better values appear to exist; the above are just two examples among several.

With the Whole Foods deal, the last remaining prototypical dot-com company has literally come down to earth. It now looks like every other large retailer, just with a disproportionate share of sales originated online (plus it has the AWS arm). But as MCO suggests in denigrating AMZN's prowess as a retailer, e-commerce is not a high-margined business (due to delivery costs, cost of returns, etc.).

With earnings disappointments piling up, Amazon Go is a no-go for now; and the challenges of justifying a 3% earnings yield on the price it paid for Whole Foods, AMZN was looking shaky to me given that it had tripled in three years to its recent high.

Now that MCO could come out with a research report that MarketWatch reviews and titles its article, Amazon is actually the weakest of the big U.S. retailers, Moody’s says, it may now be acceptable to say in meetings that AMZN stock is seriously overpriced. Thus it may also be acceptable for institutions to own less AMZN, or even none.

Most stocks have elevated valuations these days (thank you, Fed), but few are bubble stocks a la 1999-2000. AMZN is one of the exceptions, a good/great company with a bubble stock price.

A final trip down memory lane: CSCO hit $27 in March 1999. One year later, it hit $82. Then it dropped 50%. Then it dropped another 50% from there. Then it dropped 50% a third time. Then it fell into a bear market, dropping 20% from there.

As recently as last year, CSCO traded below that $27 level it hit in 1999, when it was unstoppable.

CSCO was ultra-impressive in the bubble days. There was nothing wrong with the company, though its financial results were choppy in the Tech Wreck period. While I'm not at all sure that AMZN is so impressive as CSCO was then, one can admire all that AMZN has accomplished, yet wait for the hammer to drop on the stock price before being interested in owning the stock.

In conclusion, the negatives for how AMZN will trade tomorrow and the next day appear to be piling up. As a writer, it's a fascinating story to report on and add my analysis and opinions for your consideration. As someone who loves tech, it's also fascinating. But as a rational, bean-counting, long-only, independent investor who wants a positive return on invested capital, AMZN shares appear to offer me more risk than reward at any price near current prices. Perhaps Moody's has rung that mythical, metaphorical bell near AMZN's top. Perhaps AMZN will later on be a good value, perhaps at some materially lower price, just as happened to CSCO after its Y2K peak. Of course, the AMZN bulls may be right, after all. If so, congratulations.

But I'm sticking with traditionally valued choices for my life savings, and I am hardly alone in shaking my head at AMZN's price right now.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

