Why Instagram Could Become Bigger Than Facebook

And what is that one metric that could eventually push Instagram past Facebook as Zuckerberg's greatest coup ever?

In many ways, Instagram is a mini Facebook (FB). Mark Zuckerberg's billion-dollar buy in 2012 is turning out to be a gold mine as the photo-sharing platform keeps growing every year. If Instagram continues its current rate of growth, which it will, Facebook will end up having a money-making clone of itself, which is going to help its revenues grow for a very long time. What does this mean for Facebook’s future? What are the numbers that clue us in on Instagram’s role in that future? And how big can Instagram actually get, now that it has beaten Facebook on several key metrics?



User Base Growth

Source: TechCrunch

Facebook’s sprint from 0 to 600 million users took nearly six years; Instagram raced from one million users to 600 million users in six years as well. But Instagram announced that it had crossed 700 million users by April 2017, just four months after it hit the 600-million user mark in December 2016. Instagram has matched Facebook’s big boots when it comes to growth, and that's no mean feat.

Here's a snapshot of how fast Instagram has been growing since its launch seven years ago:

October 6, 2010 – Launch

February 26, 2013 – 100 million; 28 months

March 25, 2014 – 200 million; 13 months

December 10, 2014 – 300 million; 9 months

September 22, 2015 – 400 million; 9 months

June 21, 2016 – 500 million; 9 months

December 15, 2016 – 600 million; 6 months

April 26, 2017 – 700 million; 4 months

User Distribution

Even in the geographical composition of its user base, Instagram’s story is not very different from Facebook’s. Instagram reported a while ago that 80% of its users were outside the United States, while North America accounted for nearly 12% of Facebook’s monthly active user base by the end of the second quarter 2017. It’s not a major factor, but it shows the potential for Instagram to grow further outside the North American market.

User Engagement

Instagram, owned by Facebook, says its users under 25 spend “more than 32 minutes a day on Instagram,” and users 25 and over “spend more than 24 minutes a day” on the app.” - Recode



In 2015, when Facebook had 1.4 billion users, Business Insider reported that users around the world were spending 20+ minutes per day on Facebook.



Instagram has matched user base growth with Facebook so far, and even on the user distribution front. But the amount of time users spend on a platform is a far more critical component, and Instagram seems to be doing a little better than Facebook in that area.



The reason I bring time into the picture is because it’s the most impactful factor on advertising revenue. The more time a user spends on an app, the more time there is to show them advertisements. Put another way, this is the key driver of a very important metric - Average Revenue Per User, or ARPU. A high ARPU means that each user generates that much more cash for the platform. And Instagram tops Facebook as far as that key driver is concerned.



Advertiser Base

The similarity doesn’t end here. Another very important metric is the advertiser base - the cash cow that generates all the money.



Facebook had five million advertisers on its rolls as of April this year, compared to Instagram’s one million, and the parent platform had 70 million business profiles against the latter’s 15 million business profiles. This is one area where Instagram might be playing catch-up with Facebook’s numbers for a while; but, as long as user base keeps growing, the five-to-one gap in advertisers and business profiles will keep getting smaller and smaller.



Given the size and engagement of our audiences, Facebook and Instagram are the best platforms to reach people and drive business results. We have over 70 million businesses on Facebook, and I'm excited to announce today that we now have more than 15 million business profiles on Instagram. - Q217 Earnings Call



With more than 80% of its users outside the United States, Instagram has clearly proved that it's not an app that will work only in developed markets. There is plenty of room for Instagram to keep growing and if the growth pace of this year is anything to go by, Instagram should race to one billion users in the next couple of years.



The more the users, the higher the business profile numbers; and the higher the business profile numbers, the more the advertiser sign-ups on the platform. And the way these metrics are skyrocketing, the only possible end result is steady and rapid revenue growth, just like Facebook’s.



But unlike Facebook, which is more of a conversation-oriented platform, Instagram is a visual platform and this is something I believe will work in Instagram’s favor in the long run. As a visual platform, it is more attractive to younger age groups.



We see teens and tweens migrating to Snapchat and Instagram. Both platforms have found success with this demographic since they are more aligned with how they communicate—that is, using visual content. Outside of those who have already left, teens and tweens remaining on Facebook seem to be less engaged—logging in less frequently and spending less time on the platform,” said eMarketer senior forecasting analyst Oscar Orozco. “At the same time, we now have ‘Facebook-nevers’—children aging into the tween demographic who appear to be overlooking Facebook altogether, yet still engaging with Facebook-owned Instagram.” - E-Marketer



Investment Case

The crux of these findings is that Instagram could be shaping up as the new Facebook, once it attains puberty and rushes past its ‘mini Facebook’ stage. It is absolutely possible for Instagram to keep following the footsteps of Facebook as it marches towards one billion users and then to 1.5 billion and 2 billion.



The simple, visual nature of the platform makes it easy to use, and that will remain the biggest strength of the platform. Facebook has already shown us that as long as user base keeps growing, revenue will follow. Instagram is doing exactly that, but with the younger generation. The distance to the next 100 million and the next 100 million is getting shorter and shorter. No doubt, Snapchat could remain a respectable competitor. But with Facebook’s money and tech power behind Instagram, Snap Inc. (SNAP) is going to be on its toes to keep the pace.



What that means - for those who are invested in Facebook - is that Instagram could eventually become more powerful than Facebook itself. With several metrics matching Facebook’s own historicals and user engagement being even better, Instagram offers more upside than anything that Facebook’s own growth numbers as a mature social platform can.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.