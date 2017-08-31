Admiral: One Of Britain's Top Insurers Is Motoring Ahead

Even with this bump in the road, Admiral is still likely to be a very successful investment.

This regulatory change was unfair, because it's based on an outdated view of how a risk-averse investor is likely to act.

Admiral plc (“Admiral”) (OTCPK:AMIGF) (OTCPK:AMIGY) is one of Britain’s biggest insurers with 11% market share in car insurance across four brands: Admiral, Bell, Diamond and elephant.co.uk.

The group also owns confused.com, a leading price comparison website for car, van and motorbike insurance – a useful asset for an insurer to own!

Other aspects of the group’s UK operations include commercial vehicle insurance, household insurance, and two legal firms.

International operations remain small as a proportion of the entire group, but include Spain, Italy, France, USA, Canada and India.

Overpowering the interest rate attack

2017 interim results, announced earlier this month, show that Admiral managed to grind out a small increase in PBT (profit before tax) of 2% to £193 million.

The improved profit result combined with a modest reduction in equity during the period helped to generate a 10% increase in return on equity, up to 55% from 50%.

Overall turnover was up 15% to £1.45 billion, led by growth in the international insurance businesses (up 39%).

What’s really positive about these results is the way Admiral is branching out not just internationally but also in terms of its product categories. During the period, it rolled out:

A new dedicated lending system for personal loans

Car sales on its price comparison website

Vans directly underwritten in the UK and Spain

These new growth opportunities, combined with the international expansion, overcame the negative influence of the British government’s decision to change a little-known statutory interest rate, the “Ogden” rate.

What on earth is the Ogden rate?

This is the risk-free interest rate which it is assumed that insurance claimants are able to earn by investing their lump-sum payment for life-changing injuries.

There is a good theoretical justification for it. Someone with life-changing injuries will need to rely on their lump-sum payment for the rest of their life, and so the value of the payment in relation to future periods depends critically on prevailing interest rates.

When risk-free interest rates are high, relatively small lump-sum payments should suffice to allow someone to take care of themselves for the rest of their life, because the money will compound in the back over time. The claimant can deposit the cash in the bank, and it will have grown to reach the necessary size by the time they need it.

That doesn’t describe the present situation of course, as the Bank of England has maintained record low interest rates of 0.25%. It’s true that the likelihood of an interest rate hike has increased – the rate setting committee recently voted by only a 5-3 margin to maintain them at these record lows. However, a single increase would make only a marginal difference to savers, and indeed to insurance claimants who are trying to work out what to do with their lump-sum payments. Many rate hikes are needed to return to normal.

All of which helps to explain why the government changed the Ogden discount rate from 2.5% to -0.75% (yes, minus 0.75%).

But wait, aren’t expected returns still higher than -0.75%?

Yes, probably.

But the government doesn't see it like that, because it calculates expected investment returns based only on the yield of index-linked gilts – government bonds whose interest coupons and principal amounts are adjusted along with changes in Retail Price Index of inflation.

Although few private individuals will ever own one of these bonds, they were traditionally considered a good measure of what a risk-averse investor could earn. By adjusting their payouts with inflation, they would give you a fixed real rate of return. When real rates were 2-3%, this seemed reasonable.

But the expected real rate of return is negative now, at least in the bond market.

What makes the change to the Ogden rate potentially unjust is that the expected returns in the bond market do not necessarily represent what the typical risk-averse investor is likely to earn today.

For one thing, the bond market is crowded by life insurance companies and other organisations who have little choice but to own vast quantities of these instruments (for regulatory reasons). They aren’t acting purely to maximise their return for a given level of risk, far from it! And so the prices (and therefore the yields) of index-linked bonds do not do a good job of representing what a free actor would choose to buy.

Risk tolerance has considerably increased for private investors in recent years, and many conventionally risk-averse and income-oriented investors have shifted at least some of their portfolios into equities, rather than bonds.

Shares in Admiral itself, for example, yield a very healthy 5.7% (including special dividends), while the company holds a solvency ratio in excess of 200%.

In practice, risk-averse private investors today are likely to hold a diversified portfolio which includes a mixture of blue-chip shares such as Admiral, or equity funds, along with bank bonds and bank deposits (even those yielding 0%). Regardless of the precise composition of such a portfolio, its expected return is considerably greater than the minus 0.75% return which would be achieved by only holding index-linked gilts!

The negative Ogden rate means that insurers must now pay out to claimants more than the present value of the claim, to compensate the claimant for the expected loss in value of the money over time!

Admiral still a buy

The change in the discount rate is costing Admiral £150 million on a one-off basis, or about 53p/share, most of which it has already accounted for in its 2016 result.

In the future, it will mean higher premiums for policyholders, as the cost of higher pay-outs feed through to adjustments in premiums.

While that is clearly a negative for the market as a whole, customers will have little choice but to cough up these higher prices.

Therefore, it’s not such a huge burden for Admiral long-term. Purchasing a car insurance policy will still be unavoidable for drivers. And Admiral’s individual strengths as an innovative and enterprising insurer should continue to shine through. At a PE ratio of 18x, and considering its high ROE, it's actually a great candidate for investment at the current time.

