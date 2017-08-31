Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation: Time For The Life Jackets

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) is a 41.6% subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NM) and it owns a 59% economic interest in Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) through its GP and Subordinated Units. It is an affiliate and joint venture partner in Navios Europe I and II of Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM). NNA released earnings on August 10th, and, though the stock traded up initially, the results were disappointing and the stock has traded down approximately 10% from its post release high. The disappointing results were exacerbated by the very negative perspective on near term tanker rates expressed by Euronav NV (EURN) in its earnings release and the subsequent tumble in VLCC spot rates to yearly lows noted by Compass Maritime.

The delivery schedule of the current order book is likely to continue to pressure the freight market downward with 28 VLCCs and 23 Suezmaxes due for delivery in the second half of 2017. However, the order book to fleet ratio of 13% for both VLCC and Suezmax sectors versus an average since 1996 of 22% (VLCC) and 24% (Suezmax) (source: Clarksons) looks manageable in the mid-term if no new orders are placed, especially when looking at recent scrapping activity with 3 VLCCs and 5 Suezmaxes scrapped so far this year (Source: Clarksons). However, the concentration of the delivery of newbuildings is the key driver to current and future freight rates. With 28 VLCCs and 23 Suezmaxes due for delivery in the second half of 2017, without scrapping, this downward pressure will remain. - Euronav Earnings Release Tanker charter rates continue to soften in both the crude and clean sectors with period and spot rates of all size tankers bouncing at or near the bottom for 2017. For example todays VLCC rates MEG/East are at sub $10,000/day levels and 12 months T/C rates at about $27,500/day. - Compass Maritime

The sudden decline in seasonal low VLCC rates will accelerate NNA's liquidity issues under its Credit Facilities and will increase the pressure on NNA to reduce or eliminate the common stock dividend subsequent to the Q2 dividend already scheduled for payment in September. It may, due to cash flow and liquidity issues at its parent NM, try to squeeze out one more dividend at the current level, but it is unsustainable barring a substantial rebound in VLCC and product tanker rates. NNA is currently trading at a 16% yield so market concern is building also. The key issues to monitor with regards to NNA during the next quarter include the following.

VLCC spot rates

NNA has three VLCCs with spot rate exposure, one VLCC with spot rate exposure and a floor of $27,156 (most likely redelivered in August due to the collapse in VLCC rates) and one VLCC with spot rate exposure limited to a $19,750 floor with an August contract expiration. It also has one vessel coming off a $37,250 per day charter, most likely in August, and two vessels on fixed charters in excess of $40,000 per day expiring most likely during October and November. 12 month VLCC charters are currently estimated at $27,500 per day. If NNA chooses to let the vessels with expiring fixed charters enter the spot market and keeps its other vessels in the spot market, NNA could experience a Q2 to Q3 decline in VLCC revenue of $4 to $8 million depending on how long spot rates stay at or below $15,000 per day.

NNA also has exposure to spot rates on three VLCCs owned by NAP through a Rate Backstop Agreement ("Backstop"). The exposure under the Backstop is recorded as an expense and liability during the quarter. The 2017 NAP Backstop true up payment will be a large negative cash flow negative in range of $12 to $15 million due Q1 2018, as discussed in an article titled "NAP: VLCC Rate Drop Another Blow" The following table provides a range of estimates for the Q3 expense and liability under the NAP Back Stop.

Contract Backstop Payment Estimates Backstop Payment Per Estimated TCEs Q3 Backstop Rate $25,000 $20,000 $15,000 $12,500 Shinyo Ocean $38,400 $1,206,000 $1,656,000 $2,106,000 $2,331,000 Shinyo Kannika $38,025 $1,172,250 $1,622,250 $2,072,250 $2,297,250 Nave Celeste $35,000 $900,000 $1,350,000 $1,800,000 $2,025,000 Total $3,278,250 $4,628,250 $5,978,250 $6,653,250 Days in Period 90

Funding Liabilities

NNA has obligations to provide funds under Credit Facilities to NM, Navios Europe I, and Navios Europe II. NNA does not have the cash to fund any meaningful drawdowns under any of these facilities and would default under these funding obligations unless it sold assets. NM is unlikely to make an additional drawdown on its credit facility from NNA during the remainder of 2017 and probably Q1 2018 due to the recovery in dry bulk rates and the projected improvement in free cash flows. The risk is that the third party Senior Creditors at Navios Europe I and II would try to force a draw down on credit facilities if liquidity becomes an issue at these entities. Based on Footnote disclosure by various Navios entities, the obligation may be joint and several, leaving Angeliki Frangou the flexibility of funding a draw down from NM, NMM, or NNA, depending on which entity has the most liquidity.

Principal Payments

Debt due within the next 12 months per Footnote 9 of the Q2 financial statements in the August 17th 6-K is $40.2 million. Debt due during the next 18 months is $157 million.

NAP cash distribution elimination

As noted above, NNA owns 59% of NAP through common, subordinated, and GP units. As discussed in an article titled "NAP: VLCC Rate Drop Another Blow", NAP will likely radically reduce or entirely eliminate its cash distributions on all units after the Q3 distribution is paid (early November) and NNA converts its subordinated units to common units. NNA received approximately $21 million in cash distributions during the last 12 months from NAP, so any elimination or sizable reduction in the cash distribution rate would severely impact NNA's ability to maintain its dividend.

Credit Facility Liquidity Test

NNA had unrestricted cash of $51.44 million at June 30th. Minimum liquidity required under the Credit Facilities is $40 million leaving NNA with a very narrow margin of $11.44 million to fund cash burn during the 2H 2017 and the 2017 Back Stop true up payment due Q1 2018. Per page 12 of the 6-K referenced above, Cash Flow From Operations plus Cash Provided by Investing Activities less Cash Used in Financing Activities was a negative $7.43 million during Q2. Cash flow will improve and could be a positive $5-10 million (reflecting Q3 VLCC revenue declines discussed above) during Q3 since semi-annual interest payments on the $670 million 8.125% Ship Mortgages are payable May (Q2) and November 15th (Q3). But this is just a timing issue. The next $27.2 million semi-annual interest payment on November 15th will likely push NNA to the edge on its liquidity test under its Credit Facilities. The payment due under the Backstop and the impact of the reduction or elimination of NAP cash distributions during Q1 will likely force NNA to abandon or reduce the dividend that it would normally pay in December.

Credit Facility Leverage Test

Total liabilities divided by total assets, adjusted for market values has to be lower than 75%. The table below provides the calculation as of June 30th. The market value adjustment at December 31st, 2016 was $211.9 million. NNA wrote down its investment in NAP by $59.1 million during Q2 due to the permanent impairment of its value. I therefore reduced the market value adjustment by the write down in the table below. Please note that no assumptions have been made about a reduction in VLCC valuations due to the decline in rates. This would be an area of risk for NNA.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp Total Liabilities to Total Assets Covenant Test March 31st June 30th Total Liabilities $1,141.7 $1,122.3 Total Assets $1,713.8 $1,621.4 Excess Vessel Carrying Value over FMV $(211.9) $(152.8) Adjusted Total Assets $1,501.9 $1,468.6 Covenant Test 76.02% 76.42%

As detailed in the table, NNA remains on the cusp of failing the test. Using NAP's current stock price rather than its valuation at June 30th in the calculation of the Adjusted Total Assets, NNA would fail the leverage test. This is an area of risk for NNA at year end 2017.

Asset Sales

NNA's subordinated units in NAP would be extremely difficult to realize value on prior to the expected conversion into common units in November 2017 (read these articles to get up to speed on the conversion). Subsequent to the conversion, NAP common units may have value, but likely at a much reduced price due to the expected reduction or elimination of the common unit cash distributions discussed above.

Navios Europe I and II investments may end up having value but selling the notes would entail the purchasing entity accepting some or all of the funding liability due under the credit facilities to these entities. The most likely purchaser will be NMM as Angeliki Frangou shuffles "assets" between companies to keep them afloat.

Conclusion

NNA is in a perilous state financially and it will likely not be able to sustain its current dividend beyond December. If NNA was a standalone company, it likely would have eliminated the dividend already as a means to pay down debt or reinvest in assets. Since it is a member of the Navios family of companies, other considerations prevail.

The recent decline in VLCC rates may be the coup de grace that results in NNA failing its liquidity and leverage convenant tests and not having the cash needed to cure such test failures (as it has in the past). The stock should be avoided, particularly for dividend investors.

