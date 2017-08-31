Pandora A/S: Low Price And Plenty Of Room For Growth

Pandora is doing the right thing buying back stock at this price (and seemingly, the chairman seems to agree!).

Introduction

Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PANDY) is an international Danish jewellery manufacturer.

Despite having been founded in 1982, it has only been in the last 10 or so years in which the company has gained in popularity and recognition, and this has come largely from the sales of its famed customisable bracelets and charms.

The dramatic growth during this period has been echoed by its share price, which grew from DKK 80 in 2012 to a peak of approx. DKK 1,000 in 2016. The last few years, however, has seen the share price fall to a current price of approx. DKK 630. With a loyal customer base and a huge potential for growth, I believe the current price grossly underestimates the strength of the great company.

JC Capital seeks to invest in great companies which demonstrate long-term and enduring competitive advantages, and which are available in the market at an attractive price. I will address why I believe Pandora meets both of these criteria with flying colours.

Is Pandora a great company?

Competitive advantages

Strong brand, well placed to meet future demand

Currently, only 20% of the jewellery market is branded (in contrast to watches, leather goods and eyewear, which are significantly higher). However, this is expected to greatly rise in the next few years. McKinsey expect brands to comprise 30-40% of the jewellery market by 2020. Pandora is currently the second-most well-known jewellery brand globally, which puts it in a great position to take advantage of the trend towards branded purchases.

Trusted quality

The quality of Pandora’s products can be seen through its exceptionally low consumer return rate of ~3% versus the industry return of 8-12%. Trust of quality is of extreme importance in the jewellery industry to generate repeat sales. Furthermore, quality enables Pandora to provide such a premium on its products (as discussed later).

Repeat purchases

One of the significant advantages the company enjoys with its business model is repeat purchases. The concept of its bracelets is such that once a consumer purchases a bracelet, they must then fill it with future purchases of charms, also from Pandora. As one commentator has written, it provides an "ecosystem" similar to that of Apple, where the consumer will buy a phone as a one-off purchase, and then future revenue will be generated in the form of app sales. An interesting statistic was provided in a recent investor presentation, which demonstrates that customers continue to buy Pandora products for a long time after initial purchase (see diagram below). As currently the majority of the company’s sales is in bracelets/charms, we can assume that the "first purchase from Pandora" relates to the first bracelet and the future purchases were the charms.

Similarly, Pandora has positioned itself as an ideal gift, both in terms of ease of decision and confidence in the decision being well received. If a friend or relative owns a Pandora bracelet, buying them a Pandora charm as a present is a very safe and easy gift to buy. You are likely, therefore, to be willing to pay a premium for this, in comparison to another piece of jewellery which may not be received as favourably.

Financials

The previous comments are a few of Pandora’s qualitative advantages. However, studying the financials of the company can provide a much more definitive picture of its competitive position.

I have included in the appendix (Note: Appendix not available on Seeking Alpha, please see Morningstar) two tables for (i) the Profit and Loss account for Pandora for the previous 9 years and trailing twelve months (TTM), and (ii) the Balance for the previous 5 years. There are a few standout things which are highlighted below:

Revenue increase

Huge increase in revenues and earnings during its 9-year history on the stock market. Pandora has gained significant market share due to the rise in popularity of its products.

Gross margin

High and growing profit margin. In the last 9 years, Pandora has grown its gross margin from 59.4% to 78.8% (in the same period, Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) has grown its gross margin from 56.4% to 62.4%). Gross margin is a metric that compares how much it costs the company to make its products compared to what it can receive when it sells its products. A gross margin of 74.4% means that for every $1 it makes in sales, it keeps 74.4c in profit, and the cost of making the product was 25.6c. It follows, therefore, that in order to raise gross margin, a company must either charge more for the product or produce it for less cost. In the case of Pandora, it is a bit of both, but largely the latter. However, one of the key takeaways is the fact that it shows the company is not pressured on price. With many companies, gross margin is diminished over time, as competitors gradually drive down prices. A company which is able to grow gross margins demonstrates that it has "economic goodwill", which allows it to generate superior gains in future earnings in comparison with competitors as a result of a favourable reputation with consumers (resulting from positive experiences with product and personnel).

Operating margin

High and growing operating margin. Gross margin, of course, is not the full picture. If materials for a bracelet cost $3 and you sell it for $10, you haven’t really made $7 profit - you need to deduct all sort of other costs. The operating margin goes a level deeper and assesses the revenues generated against all operating costs, such as wages and rental payments. It provides a good measure of operational efficiency. Pandora has been able to maintain an operating margin of around 35% over the last 9 years. This is very high and compares favourably against competitors. Tiffany’s operating margin has been fairly stable at around 17% over the same period.

Return on invested capital

From the 2016 annual report, we have the following statistic. Over the past 5 years, Pandora has grown return on invested capital from 25.0% to 44.9% to 67.0% to 70.4% and now to 78.8%. This increase is partially due to increasing leverage (which is an attractive option in today’s climate with interest rates so low), but also reflects Pandora’s ability to earn huge returns on relatively low levels of capital employed. Consequently, the company is not required to generate huge amounts of capital each year purely to maintain current levels of earnings. Rather, it is able to reinvest these earnings back into the company if it believes such earnings could be deployed at a reasonably high rate of return. Alternatively, it can distribute the earnings back to shareholders (through dividends or share buybacks). To quote Charlie Munger (vice chairman at Berkshire Hathaway) from a speech at USC Business School in 1994, "If the business earns 6% on capital over 40 years and you hold it for that 40 years, you're not going to make much different than a 6% return - even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns 18% on capital over 20 or 30 years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you'll end up with a fine result".

Future growth

Despite the recent fears of sales growth decline, there are significant reasons to believe that growth can continue in the long term. Here are a few of those:

Pandora-owned concept stores . A Pandora Concept Store exclusively stocks all ranges of Pandora product (versus a Pandora stockist, which stocks a selection of Pandora product among other jewellery ranges). The strategic intent is now to focus on opening Pandora-owned concept stores. The concept stores provide a number of advantages, including: Increases control of the brand Provides a strong financial rationale. The concept stores have been able to generate significant revenue growth (in the last quarter, revenue grew 12% and revenue from concept stores grew by 42%). Whilst the concept stores currently account for 39% of total group revenue, this is likely to increase to a larger proportion, which in turn should drive accelerated group revenue growth.



Other categories of jewellery. Pandora is aiming to be a full jewellery brand. “Other categories” (i.e., other than charms and bracelets) now represent 23% of group revenue and is increasing each year.

Innovation. The company is constantly innovating with its product offering. For a recent example, Pandora has just partnered with Disney for the EMEA market to create 50 Disney-inspired products within charms and bracelets to be launched in Q4 2017, and a further 20 in 2018.

Continued strong performance in Asia Pacific , representing 22% of group revenue (Q2 2016: 18%) Revenue in China increased 91% in LC compared with Q2 2016 60 concept stores in China in 2017



Are Pandora shares available for a reasonable price?

Current price

At time of writing, the market cap of Pandora is DKK 69.3 billion ($11 billion) and the price per share is DKK 617 ($98.8), having reached a high of DKK 1,000 ($160) in mid-2016 (representing a subsequent decline of approx. 38%). This represents a multiple of 12x 2016 earnings. This decline is partially is due to fears over consumer confidence, which often hit the luxury goods sector the most. Pandora also missed sales estimates in its most recent quarter results. These results showed a revenue increase of 12% - still good results, but less than had been predicted. In particular, investors are cautious over the slowing growth of sales of its charms - the company's primary product.

Clearly, the market has lost confidence in Pandora over the course of the last year. However, often this lack of investor provides an occasion for opportunistic investors to take advantage of the resulting low share price. When the majority of investors become fearful of a stock, it is common for an overreaction - the negative sentiment builds momentum until the point where the stock becomes too cheap.

Insider interest

On August 9, 2017, Peder Tuborgh, chairman of the board of directors, bought 1,467 shares at a total price of DKK 995,363 ($159k) in Pandora A/S. This purchase brings his total holding to 5,614 shares, equating to approx. $555k at the current market price.

Managers/directors who have a large equity interest in their company can show (i) they believe the shares are underpriced, (ii) that they are confident in the future of the company, and (iii) that they will aim to make decisions that that will benefit shareholders in the long term.

Share Buybacks

When you perceive a company to be "cheap", it follows that you would not only want to buy that stock but also hope that the company itself has a similar opinion and buys back its own stock in the form of "share buybacks". The diagram below, also taken from the Q2 investor presentation, shows that Pandora has been buying back stock aggressively over the past 5 years.

Conclusion

Since the 2009 downturn, the growth of the jewellery industry has been very impressive. Pandora, in particular, has grown extremely fast as a result of producing extremely popular and fashionable products, particularly around its bracelets and charms concept. The company is now in a position to use its favourable brand to become a complete jewellery company, to expand into new markets, and to continue the rollout of its tried and tested (and very profitable) concept stores across the globe.

At the current market price, even moderate growth over the next 10 years would render the stock an attractive purchase. I believe Pandora has already proven itself to have a winning formula, with a great brand and great margins, and is currently an exceptional stock market opportunity.

