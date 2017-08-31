Finjan Holdings' (FNJN) CEO Phil Hartstein On Finjan And IBM Entering A Patent Acquisition And Development Agreement (Transcript)

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Finjan and IBM Entering a Patent Acquisition and Development Agreement Conference Call

August 29, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Vanessa Winter

Hello everyone and thank you for joining us this afternoon for the announcement of Finjan's new subsidiary Finjan Blue. Joining me on today's call is Phil Hartstein, Finjan's president and CEO, who will make brief comments, and Michael Noonan, CFO, who will join us for the Q&A session.

Phil Hartstein

Thank you for joining us this afternoon, especially given such short notice. This morning we made a substantial announcement for Finjan Holdings and we want to make sure we offer you some color and context around our new subsidiary Finjan Blue.

A little over four years ago, Finjan became a public company with financing from its original investors, a trove of pioneering patents in the cybersecurity space, and a vision for growth. The Finjan patent assets were developed over 20 years of innovating in the cybersecurity space and alongside our software and hardware offerings which were originally tailored for enterprise markets. Looking backward, we’ve spent the past dozen or so years successfully licensing, and when necessary litigating, to protect Finjan’s patented inventions. This has, of course, become one of the core competencies of the Finjan leadership team, and more broadly, the foundation of Finjan as a public company.

Current and looking forward, we now have four subsidiaries, all of which are important to Finjan’s executing on its vision to build an enduring cybersecurity business for shareholders. These subsidiaries include Finjan, Inc., CybeRisk, and Finjan Mobile—itself in the midst of a product launch in the mobile security space—and today’s announcement of Finjan Blue. We also have our investment as a strategic LP in JVP, which is already performing ahead of expectations.

Over the course of our licensing and enforcement program, the Finjan, Inc. patent portfolio has an unprecedented record in maintaining its patent claims, with more than 80% of administrative challenges denied review, and with those that were instituted we have endured 99% of all claims unchanged. That, coupled with two positive jury verdicts in California District Courts, three settlements, a number of licenses, and new partnerships, I think it’s safe to say that we have, beyond a doubt, proven that Finjan’s patents are durable and valuable, and Management’s demonstrated ability to monetize Finjan patent assets.

Now for more color on today’s announcement. More than a year in the making, this recent deal with IBM achieves our corporate goals and fits squarely within our strategic objectives by augmenting our Finjan, Inc. licensing efforts, expanding our licensing prospects into new segments of the cybersecurity sector, and provides access to a storied partner with a deep foothold in the cybersecurity market. This is the most recent move in a focused effort by Management to continue to build out the Finjan brand of companies supported by our Board, and now in partnership with IBM.

Under the terms of the deal IBM committed to assign 25 issued US Patents and another 16 issued and pending applications in the US and around the world, almost doubling the size of our current portfolio. Finjan Blue will invest in and manage the licensing and development efforts afforded under those patent assets. IBM has agreed to support those licensing and development efforts and the two companies will continually evaluate new opportunities from these or additional assets in the future. Finjan has made an initial $2 million investment and is committed to another $6.5 million over the term of the Agreement, which is five years. IBM and Finjan agreed to an enduring relationship with an outright assignment of patent assets, certain non-terminable covenants, and limited reservation of rights for IBM existing subsidiaries, including prior open source commitments. Perhaps most important, Finjan retains all net proceeds from Finjan Blue.

In the near and long term, we expect Finjan Blue to benefit from the efficiencies gleaned from our subsidiary Finjan, Inc.; benefiting in ways of deep understanding of the technologies and players in the cybersecurity space, existing infrastructure and overhead, external relationships with vendors and legal counsel. This partnership will lead to acceleration of both top and bottom line growth by broadening Finjan’s licensing programs at minimal additional cost to monetization efforts. This will also fuel our Finjan Mobile and CybeRisk businesses in ways we hope to announce in the short term.

As we indicated a moment ago, the flexibility to engage in deals like this was enabled by our proactive financing efforts in the second quarter. We engaged in our second financing deal through a Series A-1 Preferred Stock with financial partners Halcyon and Soryn, and our first common stock offering as a public company through B. Riley. I’d like to highlight that B Riley retained a portion of the common shares and is now a reporting holder—5% or more—of Finjan stock, so we thank them for their continued support as we continue to grow our business.

Exiting the second quarter with $40 million on the balance sheet has opened many doors for us. Looking ahead remain committed to investing organically as we are on track to launch our Gen4 VitalSecurity VPN Browser on September 6th in San Francisco. We also remain open to inorganic growth opportunities, whether through partnership, like this IBM announcement, or outright acquisition. The cybersecurity industry remains one of the fastest growing and largest technology sectors and we are committed to Finjan being a key contributor of future innovation.

Andrew D'Silva

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a few follow-ups here. Could you maybe give us a sense of what the low-hanging opportunity is? Is it more mobile, or licensing litigation related? Then, what are your expectations in the near term that you hope to achieve with the acquisition of these patents?

Phil Hartstein

That’s a great question, Andy, and thanks for dialing in. Near term, if you think about Finjan—and we’ve talked about this on prior calls—there’s really one side of the business that today generates 90% or so of the Company’s revenue, and Management continues to focus its efforts and attention on building another strong leg which we’re currently pushing through Finjan Mobile where we have an equivalent technology business.

This deal with IBM, while it certainly adds to the prospects in the licensing side of our business, what we’re not prepared today to discuss in greater detail is how that will affect our technology business as well, but those are obviously parts of the discussions that were had as we pursued this deal with them.

Phil Hartstein

I do think that’s fair, right? I think in context of looking at IBM, they’re one of the last institutions with dedicated research and development. They certainly have been a contributor—more than just a contributor in the cybersecurity sectors has evolved away from just being endpoint software security. What Finjan has, I think is as much of an innovation background, although we’re a little bit smaller than IBM. I think we’ve established a fairly substantial track record and successful licensing of our own patent assets, and so I think it shouldn’t be lost on any shareholders the notion that Finjan expects to extend its successes that it’s had in its own Finjan, Inc. portfolio onto that of what Finjan Blue will pursue in its own right in the future.

Phil Hartstein

I wouldn’t say that’s not the strategy. I think there’s a number of things to think about here. Finjan has obviously developed what arguably is really great and fundamental technology that’s being used in the cybersecurity industry. To the extent that patents brought into the Finjan Blue portfolio could augment that value, I mean certainly that’s something that we will look at, whether that’s through renewed licensing of existing licensees or renewed agreements under existing licensees, whether that’s involving the Finjan Blue patents and Finjan, Inc. litigations.

I think the other part of recognizing what Finjan Blue represents is there are other segments that perhaps are peripheral or tangential to where Finjan, Inc. may not have had a credible opportunity to seek licenses. So, Finjan Blue, although it may add value to Finjan, Inc. in some respects, also holds its own promise for identifying new groups of prospective licensees within the cybersecurity space.

Phil Hartstein

Yes. I mean certainly selective licensees who can benefit from Finjan Blue as well will have that opportunity. I don’t want to mislead you that that’s not something we’re going to look at.

I also want to highlight that Finjan and from what it’s created and the patent assets that it has and credibility that its been able to build and maintain in the district courts, we hope that extends equivalently into Finjan Blue, but by no means does Finjan Blue detract from any of that investment in finance or technology contribution or in the quality of the patents themselves.

Phil Hartstein

Yeah, I guess I would say a couple of things. I think if you were to go back and look at any kind of IP transaction, even just three or four, maybe five to ten years ago, I think that folks used to find value in volume and that’s certainly not something that Finjan has ever been interested in. I mean if you look at our own portfolio, we believe that each of those patents has an identifiable or observable technology that’s being used in the market today. So it’s not by any random chance that the assets that are assigned under this agreement are what they are.

This is a conversation that’s been ongoing for a long time. We were able to have plenty of time to have discussions with IBM to understand where the research and development efforts were centered on with them, to compare that to the programs that we already had in play.

Thinking about why IBM might be motivated, I mean you would have to ask them but I certainly can suggest a couple of things. It’s not lost on the industry that Finjan has developed a credible reputation as a licensor of important and valuable technology, and I think within IBM there’s been some fits and starts. I think there’s a lot more political governance and things that might preclude them from as actively as Finjan may, under Finjan Blue, pursuing unlicensed companies throughout the industry.

Phil Hartstein

Thanks, Andy. Appreciate the time.

John Furan

Hey, Phil, Mike, you have a terrific company and I think you guys are doing a great job. Just wanted to say that to you both. A question for you, kind of under the theory that cash is king. If I heard correctly there’s about $2 million being the first year for this, and if you kind of go back to the subscription that IBM is entering into an agreement with you because either they don’t have the wherewithal or moxy or desire, politically perhaps given their partnerships, to enforce their intellectual property. Why the money up front? Why not just a contingent basis, or some kind of sharing of the royalty stream?

Phil Hartstein

Hi, John. This is Phil. Thanks for the question. Over the course of the last year there’s been a number of discussions about the type of structure that would make the most sense for this arrangement was. I think some of the core competencies of this Management team, and certainly sort of the financial discipline that we’ve learned over the last couple of years is how to manage outside resources and how to think thoughtfully about the long term of what the contracts mean to the Company. So, important to Finjan in this case, while it may sound like a lot, some investment of dollars over time, the ability to preserve the net proceeds purely for the benefit of Finjan shareholders was something that was very important to us. I don’t—this having been, and I would tell you candidly having been my first deal with IBM, I’m not certain that they’ve done deals like this before where there’s this much support involved in the transfer of assets and with as open a door to future both deals and opportunities between the companies moving forward. Really, at the end of the day, part of now the picture that makes clear is the reason that we were raising capital in the second quarter was to have opportunities like this, and now knowing that we were pursuing this one for a little over a year, it gives you the insight that we were raising money in an effort to choose one such partnership like this with IBM.

So, at the end of the day, as Mike I think will tell you, we always prefer to preserve windfall profits and net proceeds for our shareholders and not for necessarily those that we’re involved in partnerships in.

Phil Hartstein

Sure, certainly. We are seeking confidential treatment in some of the agreements so I have to be a little bit careful here.

In Finjan, Inc.’s own portfolio, what we’ve learned is that by having our founders involved in the company, by having technical experts and legal experts been involved in the licensing and monetization efforts for more than a decade now, 12, 13 years, you learn that your ability to interact with licensing process on a more cooperative basis and to provide more substantive and useful information to speed that licensing process along, and even in litigation, being able to make more credible arguments in real time in the cases where you’re forced to go in front of the courts, that has always been important to us in Finjan, Inc. It’s something that we desire to have access to; frankly, it’s with any partnership that we do, but in the case of IBM in particular, it was important for us to have access to the institutional knowledge for which these patents were granted, right? What was the research behind it? What products were these technologies going into? It’s a little-known fact that while Finjan may claim that it has fundamental intellectual property in the cybersecurity sector, back in the day we actually had a partnership with IBM. We were selling and distributing our hardware and software appliances through the IBM E Series of chasses, right? So, they also had a competitive business that was called Preventia, at the time. So the way that we think about this is Finjan had a fundamental portfolio of cybersecurity related technologies; we were able to go in and look at IBM’s portfolio. We believe that we’ve identified some of those fundamental inventions captured in their patents. We’re bringing those two fundamental groups of patents together and now having IBM with an agreement to support these licensing efforts, we believe that we’re going to again be able to demonstrate the credibility of these efforts in the marketplace. So, it really was a very important component for us as part of this deal.

Lisa Thompson

Hi, Lisa.

Phil Hartstein

Yes. Finjan actually is a member of the Open Registry of Patent Ownership; it’s called OROPO. So, yes, by no means is there going to be any attempt to hide or obscure which patents they were. In fact, I believe that the assignments are being filed today or tomorrow and that will also be a matter of public record.

So, yes, the answer is that in short order you’ll know exactly what patent assets were assigned under this deal.

Phil Hartstein

There’s still a debate between parties as to who approached who, and I think I would leave it at that, for the intro to my answer to your question.

I would suggest that I think at this point, for those that follow the Finjan, Inc. monetization programs, you can see that we’re very focused on endpoint security. We are very focused on cloud delivered provisioning of security; specific technologies where, for example, there’s sandboxing or there’s hashing of a security screen where you’re sending a secure profile ID along with content. There’s some very discrete and some what we think are very fundamental aspects of security that we believe the Finjan patents cover, and that’s what we’ve been licensing them for.

There is some overlap with the Finjan Blue portfolio, meaning the patents that are coming in from IBM. So, yes, there is some value to which they will be able to augment Finjan, Inc., however—and while I’m not—I guess I’m really not at liberty at this point to tell you exactly where those new segments are. There are a number of new segments that are also opened up within the same cybersecurity sectors where potentially we may have access to licensed parties where they may have been just out of reach from where the Finjan, Inc. portfolio may have stretched into.

I guess I would summarize by saying it’s both augmentative to the Finjan, Inc. portfolio as well as standing on its own to open up new avenues for licensing prospects.

Phil Hartstein

That’s a good question. I’ll stay away from the Blue Coat 4. There’s obviously strategic and tactical things that may come into play here.

At this point, where we are in our subsidiaries, Finjan, Inc. has the original portfolio; Finjan Mobile has it’s own patent portfolio where we’re developing new technologies—again, for those that are on the call, we are launching our VitalSecurity VPN product which is available actually now, even before the launch. You can go into the Android or Apple App Store and you can see that product out in the market now—as well as Finjan Blue having its own patents. As often, what we see in our licensing negotiations is that the prospective licensees do want in some instances a comprehensive license across all the Finjan companies; in some instances they don’t. For example, when we settled our litigation with Sofos for the full jury award, we were actually able to get incremental value to that by also seeking and granting a cross-license between our two companies mobile products. So, in that instance, Finjan Mobile and Finjan, Inc. granted the license.

So certainly, there are scenarios where I think you will see some overlap, and certainly, if it’s not by our design it’s likely that a prospective licensee will also ask for licenses to the other subsidiaries, and for which I would expect to see incremental value added to each of those deals.

Phil Hartstein

To the best of my knowledge, none of these patents have been involved in any litigation or in any administrative challenges.

Phil Hartstein

Well, you know, a couple of things I would say here. We made a clear decision years ago, almost three years now, that as part of our licensing best practices we do not pursue customers. You’ll never see an end user who is on the other end of a Finjan licensing request or on the end of a litigation. It does get a little more complicated because when you’re the size of IBM, what is a customer? You could be talking about the top five major telecommunications companies and to them they’re customers and to us they’re technology providers. We were diligent in working with them to define boundaries. When you read this transcript you’ll see that I was very clear in suggesting that IBM has some reserved rights for its existing subsidiaries. There were some carveouts, also, for their open source commitments. Really, that’s the summary of a very thoughtful negotiation where IBM had an opportunity to understand what Finjan’s desires were for Finjan Blue, and for them to express their concerns and have those included into the contract for how these assets would be used in the future.

Phil Hartstein

Let’s see. There was a mediation scheduled with Fire Eye in San José-

Phil Hartstein

Yes, it was on the 24th. Parties agreed to defer that mediation, just given the early stages of the case, so there was no mediation.

Phil Hartstein

We do not have a new date, no.

Phil Hartstein

Phil Hartstein

Mike, I do think that that’s likely, just given the complexities of all the things involved in licensing patents today. When you reach the end of the discussion line with a prospective licensee and they’re about to sign the agreement with Finjan, Inc., there’s always that question that comes up which is, ‘Is this everything that Finjan has?’ That was kind of the point I alluded to in Lisa’s question is that in scenarios where Finjan, Inc. may be granting a license or Finjan Mobile may be seeking a cross-license in the industry, or even where maybe Finjan Blue is pursuing its own licensee, we do expect that licensees themselves will request—in most instances, if not all instances—a license to all of the Finjan portfolios.

Our position on that at this early stage is that that would be of some incremental value to the negotiated terms of the portfolio which is leading that license.

I think that’s a roundabout way of answering your question.

Phil Hartstein

Some great questions, and in advance of making that agreement public I think what I can answer for you is in any deal with a company, IBM or otherwise, I would fully expect the other side to ask for a license for their portfolio companies and their subsidiaries, right? So, in this instance that is what IBM has. Whether or not they are using these patents specifically in any of their products, I don’t know the answer to that. But I can tell you that as part of this agreement IBM cannot grant new licenses to these assets, right? These assets are now assigned to Finjan Blue. It’s a wholly-owned subsidiary of Finjan Holdings.

When I say reserved rights I mean reserved rights at the time of which that agreement was signed. That’s the answer to the first part.

The second part is, is there more to these assets than just licensing, and the answer to that is yes, we think so. We alluded to the fact, during the call, that in the near term perhaps some of those assets will lead to additional technology and components being integrated into some of our Finjan Mobile product lines—I would say in the nearer term—as well as potentially adding value into the CybeRisk business. But in the near term, for product development initiatives, almost our entire product development initiative focus is in Finjan Mobile right now. So, if you want to see the Finjan Blue patents as they move into technology, or reconstituted into technology, it would be in that subsidiary.

Phil Hartstein

