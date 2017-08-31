Bank Of America - About To Rip

Traders and investors will start selling bonds to return to reflation trades like Bank of America given the circumstances.

In this article, I will explain why I am convinced that Bank of America (BAC) is still the place to be and will provide investors with tremendous returns over the next few months.

Source: Bank of America

Just A Pause Before The Next Leg Up

Bank of America is going sideways since the financials peak in the first quarter of 2017. The stock broke out in June and more or less retested the falling trend line this week. It seems that most 'Trump trade' assets have had a rather weak performance since then.

Source: TradingView

Just look at the spread between high yield corporate bonds (HYG) and long term government bonds (TLT).

This ratio is currently bottoming after putting some serious pressure on Bank of America. One of the reasons why I am long this bank is because it is less dependent on the yield curve than banks that have a much higher exposure to income from loans (relatively). Bank of America was able to go sideways while many regional banks went down.

That's also visible when looking at yesterday's return. Bank of America added 1.3% which was double the return of banks (KBE) and regional banks (KRE).

There is tremendous pressure to push Bank of America higher during every positive day with higher bond yields.

Inflation - Here It Comes!

Speaking about pressure, it is interesting to compare government bonds to cyclical commodities like copper (inverted). What we see is that traders are ignoring the signs of imminent core inflation.

Even lumber is reaching for new highs in August which not only points towards higher inflation but it is also a sign of higher economic growth.

Just imagine what would happen if oil were to participate. Traders would rush for the exits and sell their bonds to buy some juicy reflation trades like Bank of America.

It's Fundamentally Backed

One of the biggest reasons for people to sell is peaking economic growth and an imminent recession. With all due respect, but both are nonsense at this point. The leading ISM manufacturing index is at above average levels while leading regional manufacturing surveys are predicting a further acceleration in August. Regionals are published throughout the month and have a rock solid track record when it comes to predicting the official ISM print as you can see below.

This means further gains for cyclical commodities and higher inflation. In other words, the pressure on bonds is rising tremendously while we are likely going to see higher coincident numbers like industrial production and durable goods orders.

Conclusion

We have a situation were the pressure on government bonds is building up while economic growth is accelerating further. We are getting very close to a point where traders are starting to sell bonds to buy great growth stocks like Bank of America. This trade provides you with exposure to higher bond yields with almost certain outperformance compared to the banking and regional banking ETFs.

I stay happily long and will likely add the Mid-West regional bank Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to my portfolio to benefit from a higher yield curve. However, Bank of America remains my core financial position.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please let me know what you think about this trade in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.