Cisco: A Long-Term Dividend Growth Stock To Buy

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a large-cap technology company that has a yield of 3.65%. It has also been able to increase its dividend for six consecutive years. However, its revenue has been declining for seven straight quarters. This raises the question of whether its dividend will remain sustainable or not. Our analysis of Cisco’s growth strategies and its dividend payout ratio suggests that Cisco remains a dividend growth stock worthy of investment in the long term.

Cisco started paying dividends to its shareholders in 2011. Its first quarterly dividend payment was $0.06 per share. Since then, the company continued to hike its dividend at a rapid pace. In a mere six years, its quarterly dividend payment had grown to $0.29 per share. Cisco’s dividend growth per year has been in double-digits annually.

The graph below shows Cisco’s dividend with respect to its free cash flow per share. Blue bars indicate Cisco’s annual dividend per share, orange bar represents its cash flow per share, and the grey line is its dividend payout ratio. As can be seen, there is a $1 or greater differences between its FCF per share and dividend every year since Cisco started paying its dividend. Its payout ratio has increased to about 45% in its FY2017 from the low of 10% in 2011. While its payout ratio remains healthy the trend can be worrisome, especially if Cisco’s revenues and free cash flows are not growing. We will now take a look at Cisco’s revenue.

Dividends and Share Repurchase Information (Source: Q4 2017 Company Presentation)

Cisco enjoyed rapid revenue growth in the late 90s to mid-2010s. This is shown in the graph below. However, its revenue growth has been in a slow decline lately. As the graph below shows, its revenue is in a slow decline for seven straight quarters.

In its Q4 FY2017, revenue was $12.1 billion or a decrease of 4% YoY. Its product revenue declined by 5% while its services revenue went up by 1%. Management in the conference call indicated that the revenue decline may continue for at least a quarter as it forecast a decline in revenue of 1-3% in its upcoming Q1 2018 earnings release.

Q4'17 Amount % of Total Y/Y% Switching $3,439 28% -9% NGN Routing 1,893 16% -9% Collaboration 1,113 9% -3% Data Center 837 7% -4% Wireless 799 7% 5% Security 558 5% 3% Service Provider Video 227 2% -10% Other 161 1% 31% Total Product 9,027 74% -5% Service 3,106 26% 1% Total Revenue $12,133 100% -4%

Fortunately, the company’s free cash flow per share growth still remains positive. As the table below shows, its YoY Free Cash Flow growth rate was 4% in its FY2017. Its growth rate was 7% and 14% in its fiscal Q4 and Q3, respectively.

(in millions, except percentages) FY 2017 FY 2017 FY 2017 Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended April 29,

2017 July 29,

2017 July 29,

2017 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $3,373 $4,001 $13,876 Capital Expenditures* (230) (208) (964) Free Cash Flow - Non-GAAP $3,143 $3,793 $12,912 Y/Y Growth Rate - Free Cash Flow 14% 7% 4%

Recognizing the change in industry demand, during its June investor day, Cisco’s CEO laid out its plan to release its Internet-based Network solution that will have more focus on software networking, improving security, allows AI-based adoption, etc. This will add a growth engine to its revenue stream to offset the weakness of its switching and routing hardware revenue.

The company is also emphasizing more and more on its services segment. The advantage of this services revenue is that it is recurring in nature. Whereas its product revenue typically has weaker sales in an economic recession, recurring revenues are less impacted. Services segment also has higher gross margin. Its gross margin is in the high end of the 60-70% range. On the other hand, its product revenue typically has a gross margin in the lower 60% range. Its services revenue now consists of 26% of its total quarterly revenue in the past quarter. This figure was 22% of its total revenue in Q1 2016. Including recurring revenues from its product segment, its recurring revenue in the quarter was 31% of its total revenue.

The company also plans to grow its business through acquisitions. In 2017, Cisco made several acquisitions including AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, MindMeld for $125 million, and Observable Networks for an undisclosed amount. Management has also just announced to acquire Springpath for $320 million on Aug. 21, 2017. These acquisitions will help strengthen Cisco’s position in software networks, data centers, and security. With $70 billion of cash available, Cisco has the ability to continue to make accretive acquisitions to help build its business.

I like Cisco’s strategy of moving its business towards software-driven networking, security, and data center solutions. The rapid growth of Internet of Things applications, a rise of cyber security attacks and the shift towards cloud computing will provide strong demand for its products and services. These are also the areas that have the potential to grow its recurring revenue.

With a strong economy in the United States, in the latest GDP report on Aug. 30, the country’s second-quarter GDP growth was revised from 2.6% to 3.0%. As consumer spending continues to increase, enterprise spending will follow. However, since management indicated that it will likely see revenue decline in the range of 1-3% in its upcoming Q1 2018 quarter, I will not be surprised to see another quarter or two of revenue declines before it returns to growth again.

The chart below shows Cisco’s historical dividend yield since it started paying its dividend. As can be seen, its current dividend yield is almost at its historical high, only slightly less than in early 2016. If you believe in Cisco’s positive future prospects, this yield is attractive.

Although Cisco is likely to continue to experience revenue declines in the next few quarters, its dividend is well protected as its payout ratio is currently still below 50%. Its strategy to transition towards recurring revenues has the potential to help Cisco’s revenue to return to growth. Its current dividend yield is attractive and almost at its historical high. I believe dividend growth investors now have the opportunity to invest in a stock that has the potential to unlock future dividend growth.

