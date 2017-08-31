The Coming War For Sports Rights

We’ve written many times about why we are bullish on sports team stocks such as Madison Square Garden (MSG) and MSG Networks (MSGN), Liberty Braves Group (BATRK), and Formula One Group (FWONK). One of the biggest reasons is that we believe the value of sports rights packages will continue to rise due to the new entrants in the media market.

New Entrants

We think investors don’t fully appreciate just how much the sports rights landscape could change with many large tech companies entering the media market with streaming services. The left hand side of table below shows the big five traditional media companies with their free cash flow for the past fiscal year. The right hand side shows the same thing but adds the tech companies that have entered the streaming space.

Company Last FY FCF ($M) Company Last FY FCF ($M) Comcast/NBC $8,420 Comcast/NBC $8,420 Disney/ABC/ESPN $8,440 Disney/ABC/ESPN $8,440 CBS $1,490 CBS $1,490 Twenty-First Century Fox $2,790 Twenty-First Century Fox $2,790 Time Warner $4,250 AT&T/Time Warner $21,190 Google/YouTube $25,820 Facebook $11,620 Apple $52,280 Amazon $9,710 Twitter $544 Total Cash Flow $25,390 Total Cash Flow $133,564 Total Cash Flow (ex-AAPL) $81,284

You’ll notice we excluded Netflix from the table since they have made it quite clear they are not interested in live sports. We also show the data with and without Apple since it appears that Apple’s new content effort is mostly an attempt to target Spotify and it isn’t yet attempting take on the traditional cable bundle or other streaming services.

We have an almost 220% increase or $55B (excluding Apple) in the amount of free cash flow that is out there in the ecosystem and could potentially be directed towards paying for sports rights.

Will the New Entrants Want Sports?

The $64,000 question is will the new entrants want live sports rights as part of their offering? We already know that Netflix is not interested in sports programming, but what about the other companies? Some news outlets think no. We disagree. First off, many tech companies have already been bidding on rights packages. Amazon and Verizon will be streaming NFL games this season. Twitter had won the package the previous season. Facebook also will be streaming 20 MLB games live this season.

So, we have a situation where many tech companies are already paying for sports rights. Yes, it’s small packages that pale in comparison to the big multi-year packages the major networks are paying for but it does show that tech companies have an interest in sports. But we think the big packages will appeal to everyone.

The likely reason why is one word: ratings. Back in 2005 non-sports programming accounted for 86 out of the top 100 rated TV shows. In 2015 non-sports programming accounted for just 7 out of the top 100 rated TV shows. How did this happen?

We think the culprit is the explosion in media content. From 2009 to 2015 it is estimated there has been a 94% jump, to 415 series, in the number of scripted original ordered each year. In 2016 the number of scripted originals jumped to 455 and is projected to reach 500 this year. You can’t make any more NFL games, there is only a fixed amount of 256 regular season games per season. It doesn’t matter how much money you have, you can’t produce an NFL game out of thin air. Now contrast this to scripted or unscripted originals. All you need is money. For example, Apple just announced it hired two long time Sony television executives to oversee a new billion dollar original content effort. Given the money and talent involved, no doubt a few hit shows should emerge. Right now, the only way to stand out and have content no other service has is buying sports rights.

Summary

In the end if you are an investor in sports we don’t think it matters what the ultimate distribution picture looks like because there is so much more money sloshing around the ecosystem. Perhaps Amazon or Google surprises us all and decides to bid on a big sports package and drives up the price. Maybe the traditional media companies still win the big packages but can’t afford to pay as much because of falling cable subscriber numbers. But, the leagues make up the difference (and then some) by selling smaller streaming packages to the big tech companies. As investors in sports teams, we are mostly agnostic to what form the new sports broadcasting landscape looks like. We are just happy there’s an extra $55B in potential money out there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSG, MSGN, BATRA, FWONK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.