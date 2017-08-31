Darden: Forget That Restaurant Recession

Analysis

A Strong Start Fizzles



Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) shares have had a bit of an interesting year thus far. While they’re nominally up by nearly 16% in the current year, they’ve actually treaded water since the end of the first quarter and are up only marginally (1.1%) since the end of March. In short, Darden shares started out fast in 2017 and failed to sustain their momentum.

A slowing retail environment may be the culprit – people have become more judicious in dining out as the year has progressed. In July, the sales of Restaurants and Bars were 0.3% higher than in June. This is slower than the 13.7% growth rate experienced in March compared to February. Even the seasonally-adjusted time series shows that sales were healthy from January to March, only to start slipping – and remaining sideways from April onwards.

Dividend and Recent Performance



Dividend investors will be attracted to Darden’s 3% dividend yield, which is superior to that of the S&P500 and its peer group, which pays just a 1.98% yield, on average. On top of that, Darden is trading at a quite-reasonable forward Price-Earnings ratio of under 17-times expected forward earnings, which is both cheaper than the overall market’s valuation multiple and that of its industry.



What’s more, Darden only recently increased its quarterly dividend pay-out by 12.5% (from $0.56 to $0.63) – a modest acceleration from the 12% increase it made a year earlier. Following this trend, investors could be looking at a $0.70 per share dividend by this time next year – for a future dividend yield of 3.4% for investors who buy the stock today.



Of course, investors should note that Darden is coming off a relatively strong fourth quarter, with same-store sales rising 3.3% as Darden surpassed earnings expectations for a fourth straight quarter with comps at its flagship Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse climbing 4.4% and 3.5% respectively in the fiscal quarter that ended in May. These rates are impressive when one considers that same store restaurant sales across the United States declined by 1% from April to June.



As a result of strong foot traffic from Olive Garden and Long Horn, which accounted for over three-fourths of Darden’s revenues in its fiscal 4th quarter, its period revenue performance (+8.1%) more than doubled the pace of national restaurant sales growth (+3.3%) during the comparable period.



Expect Solid Sales Ahead… Even If It Goes Against the Narrative



Darden isn’t resting on its laurels either – the company has earmarked $450 million on capital expenditures and intends to expand its store footprint by up to 40 outlets in Fiscal 2018 (up to 5 of which will be new Cheddar’s branches). As a consequence, it anticipates that sales growth with accelerate to 13% (inclusive of Cheddar’s Chicken, which was acquired in April) from 3.4% sales growth in Fiscal 2017.



The overall growth rate in sales for the restaurant industry is expected to be 4.3% for calendar 2017 – so Darden’s 10% to 13% growth forecast will dwarf that – and it isn’t all because of the consolidation of Cheddar. Darden clearly wishes to sustain its outstanding sales momentum it registered from March to May (which did not include Cheddar) when it picked up same-store sales growth of 4.6% at Olive Garden and 5.7% growth at LongHorn.



That being said, Darden’s forecast for same-store sales is only a modest 2% on the high-end – or slightly less than the 2.6% it registered for Fiscal 2017. This is perhaps a cautious acknowledgement of the ‘restaurant recession’ that has bedeviled its peers like DineEquity (DIN) but we believe that Darden is poised to hew more closely to the past fiscal year’s growth rate, perhaps even registering up to 3% same-store sales growth.



Darden will continue supporting its sales efforts through its Brand Renaissance Plan – a set of initiatives introduced in 2014 that were meant to refresh its storefronts and bars, add new menu items, take advantage of technologies that appeal to a younger generation of customers and improve its operating processes and systems.



Kitchen-and-back improvement is essential since these are driving up to 40 basis points of margin improvement at Darden, where operating margins have been lower than the industry average owing to the nature of its offerings (freshly-cooked food using premium ingredients) and expensive store fronts.



Because of all these, we anticipate that Darden’s earnings will rise about 12% from $4.02 per share in Fiscal 2017 to $4.50 per share in Fiscal 2018.



Conclusion

It’s seldom a stock that has recognizable brands, good sales prospects, a relatively low valuation and a comparably high dividend yield fails to catch the attention of investors. It was for similar reasons that we recommended Darden in April – but the stock hasn’t gained traction with investors since then (down about 2.5%) – probably because of the overarching narrative of the ‘restaurant recession.’



If so, that would be a shame. We believe that Darden should be trading somewhere between the S&P500’s forward market multiple (about 18.7-times earnings) and its peer group’s (of nearly 30-times forward earnings). At a still-reasonable forward multiple of 21.5-times earnings, our Target Price for Darden would be $96.75 per share (modestly higher than the consensus target of $93 per share) – a 16% premium to its current price that, when added to its 3% dividend yield could give investors who buy the stock today close a 19% total return – a solid return for a stock that’s part of a sector that’s ‘in recession.’