Navios Maritime Holdings Earnings Takeaways

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NM) released Q2 2017 earnings on August 22nd ("Earnings Release"). NM is the parent of Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) and Navios Maritime Acquisitions Inc (NNA), which in turn is the parent of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP). NM has a complex corporate structure and its financial statements and results must always be examined on an unconsolidated basis, removing the impact of Navios South American Logistics Inc (NSAL). This article should be read in conjunction with prior articles that examine NM's corporate structure and investments (see here). Some unconsolidated numbers were provided in the Earnings Release (see above) and Footnote 11 of the Q2 Financial Statements and are discussed below.

Let's Keep It Simple

Here are the important takeaways from NM's earning release, financial statements, and Earnings Presentation.

On an unconsolidated basis, NM's Dry Bulk Segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million for Q2 2017 (Navios Holdings Adjusted EBITDA net of NSAL Adjusted EBITDA per the Earnings Release) versus interest expense of $21.3 million. This is a pretty sobering comparison. The Dry Bulk Segment was $9.3 million in the hole before considering principal payments.

Debt of $1.2 billion with $431 million maturing in 17 months (Footnote 5 of the Financial Statement). The debt maturities during the next 17 months will actually be higher than this since the Credit Facility Due to NNA accretes interest and the balance will likely be close to $65 million when it comes due in November 2018. The other large maturity is the $350 million of 8 1/8% notes due January 2019. Notwithstanding Angeliki's blithe statements that NM has a strong balance sheet, the Company is morbidly over leveraged and a third of the outstanding debt will need to be addressed through some combination of repayment and refinance in 17 months. Unless Dry Bulk rates stay at current levels on a year round basis, NM will have its challenges in meeting its debt payment obligations.

On Page 8 of the Earnings Presentation, NM forecasted free cash flow for the 2H 2017 of $9.1 million. The good news is that it calculates free cash flow after principal payments coming due during the second half. The bad news is that those principal payments are minuscule ($15 million plus or minus based on next 12 month debt maturities in Footnote 5 of the Financial Statements) meaning that NM's ability to generate free cash at decent rates continues to be constrained due to the interest expense burden. Time is the enemy for NM since its first significant debt maturities begin in November 2018 and January 2019. Generating only $9.1 million of free cash flow in six months will not get it done for NM.

There is potential upside in NM's forecasted 2H 2017 results. Dry Bulk rates have been strong during August in comparison with last year and there is a decent probability that rates will climb from current levels during September and the seasonally stronger fourth quarter. The following table contains NM's rate assumptions for the 2H and six month TCE forecasts by Alibra.

Financial Forecast Rate Assumptions Q3 2017 NM Alibra 6 Mo Forecast TCE Difference Capesize $16,500 $16,500 $- Panamax $12,200 $11,250 $950 Ultramax $10,250 $10,625 $(375) Handysize $8,250 $7,775 $475

NM's forecasts are on average a bit higher than Alibra's forecast, but they are perfectly reasonable and acceptable numbers. To hit its six month forecasts, Dry Bulk rates will have to be higher than NM's assumed rates since the month of July saw rates below the levels in the table. For every $1000 per day increase in the average TCE rates for the 2H over all vessels, revenue would increase about $6.5 million per page 8 of the earnings presentation. Two-thirds of NM's owned vessels are Panamax and Capesizes which certainly have the potential to trade higher in the spot market during the fourth quarter due to iron ore and coal demand in China. To generate an incremental $20 million in revenue during the 2H from its owned vessels, Capesize and Panamax rates would need to average $5,000 per day above NM's forecast assumptions for the entire six months. It is possible but it seems ambitious. 2018 may be a much stronger year for NM, however, given the number of uncontracted days and the improving supply demand balance in the Dry Bulk market.

Liquidity remains constrained. Unconsolidated Dry Bulk Segment Unrestricted Cash was $67.3 million (Footnote 11) and NM has very limited borrowing capacity under its NNA Credit Facility (though NNA may not have the liquidity to fund a draw down by NM). Remember though that most of the unconsolidated cash was the result of self-dealing transactions with affiliates during the past 12 months. Do not be surprised if NM raids NMM for some additional cash so that it can remain afloat. More Navios Europe notes NMM?

NSAL's Vale contract will generate increasing revenue during the 2H and it is expected to generate $35 million in EBITDA. The Earnings Presentation touts the upside in the Vale contract and the additional capacity available to third parties. Based on management's answers to inquiries about this upside during the conference call, I remain skeptical. Keep an eye on the rest of NSAL's business, however. Management glossed over contract expirations in its barge business during the conference call, but there may be some financial risk there during the 2H. A deeper dive into the barge and cabotage business and the ability of NSAL to distribute cash during 2018 will be the topic of an upcoming article.

On page 9 of its Earnings Presentation, NM equates the dividends it expects to receive from NNA as $640 per day in revenue. NNA has already declared the dividend that will be paid in September. There is increasing uncertainty about the NNA quarterly dividend that would be "payable" in December due to liquidity issues at NNA.

Conclusion

The Dry Bulk Segment of NM remains highly leveraged and its long-term viability remains in question (see debt maturity discussion above). Q2 results and management's forecasts for the 2H did nothing to dispel those concerns, though some upside is possible depending on the direction of Dry Bulk rates during Q4. NM is not at risk of failing financially through Q4 2108, but it will need to start to generate significant amounts of free cash during 2018 in order to address $431 million of debt payments and maturities during the next 17 months. Equity market value as a percentage of Enterprise Value is about 13% to 14%. A 1% to 2% change in Enterprise Value can therefore have an outsized impact on equity value (roughly 7 to 1). NM's equity may therefore be volatile during the 2H 2017 depending upon the direction of Dry Bulk rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.