Forget Annaly Capital, Here's A Higher-Yielding, Safer, And Faster-Growing Alternative

Of course, as with all mREITs, there are plenty of risks to consider before investing your hard-earned money.

Learn why, at today's prices, Apollo Commercial Real Estate represents a far better mREIT, one with a higher yield, safer dividend, and stronger growth prospects.

Annaly Capital is one of the few mREITs that has managed to do great over several business cycles, though at the cost of mind-boggling volatility.

However, due to the complex, black box nature of this industry, long-term success is harder than it seems.

As a high yield dividend growth investor, I have generally shied away from Mortgage REITs. That's because even the best-performing ones, such as Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), have highly cyclical business models that result in variable dividends and some truly staggering share price volatility.

NLY data by YCharts

That being said, after reading the excellent work of Brad Thomas, Seeking Alpha's REIT guru, I have concluded that as long as one is aware of the risks and maintains a relatively small position as part of a well-diversified dividend portfolio, mREITs can help to contribute to strong, market-beating total returns, as Annaly has over the past two decades and two entire business cycles (economic expansion + recession).

NLY Total Return Price data by YCharts

However, in order to achieve such long-term success, mREIT investors need to realize that there are three things you need to do.

So let's take a look at what those things are, how Annaly measures up at this time, and more importantly, why Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) is likely to prove a far better long-term investment and is one of the few mREITs worth buying today.

Annaly's Business Model Is Still Too Rate Sensitive

The way Annaly makes money is to raise debt and equity capital from investors, and then buy income-producing assets - specifically, agency-backed, residential mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, non-agency residential MBS, commercial MBS, and make middle market loans, aka a BDC business.

(Source: Annaly Capital Management Investor Presentation)

The difference between the cost of short-term borrowing and longer-term, higher-yielding loan assets is the net margin spread, and combined with 6.4:1 leverage, is what allows Annaly to generate core earnings that fund the generous dividend.

Because the majority of the company's debt funding is in the repo market, meaning it will sell an asset on a short-term basis to raise funds to buy other assets, and then repurchase them at a higher, agreed-upon price, short-term interest rates are a major factor in Annaly's profitability.

Of course, we're talking about the LIBOR rate, not the Fed funds rate that gets all the attention. LIBOR generally tracks the Fed funds rate closely, and so, when the Fed hikes its overnight lending rate, LIBOR will usually rise as well, resulting in more expensive borrowing costs for mREITs. For example, in the most recent quarter, Annaly's average repo cost was 1.25%, compared to 1.0% a year ago.

Other kinds of interest rates, specifically Treasury yields and MBS yields, also have a strong effect on the company's business in two ways.

On the positive side, rising longer-term rates can mean higher net interest margin spreads, as long as short-term rates are rising slower. That, in turn, means higher cash flows and core EPS for NLY and a safer dividend.

However, on the downside, higher rates mean the value of Annaly's existing loan book decreases, resulting in a falling book value.

While the book value doesn't directly impact the dividend, most mREIT investors use price to book value as their preferred valuation metric. Thus, a declining book value over time means that an mREIT's share price is likely to decline as well, making raising of growth capital harder (rising cost of equity).

And as you can see, residential MBS, both agency and non, is the most rate sensitive. Which is why, starting in 2014, management decided to make a big push into diversifying the business into less rate sensitive industries (and those that would benefit more from economic growth).

And indeed, Annaly's success thus far into breaking into the cMBS and BDC markets has resulted in improved book value and dividend stability, especially relative to its peers.

That being said, because 87% of company's assets are in rate-sensitive residential MBS, its book value continues to face pressure despite continued top line growth from management's asset base expansion.

Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Change Net Interest Income $304.4 million $315.2 million 3.5% Core Earnings $196.6 million $259.9 million 32.2% Shares Outstanding 924.9 million 1.019 billion 10.2% Core EPS $0.29 $0.30 3.4% Dividend $0.30 $0.30 0% Dividend Payout Ratio 103.4% 100% -3.3% Book Value Per Share $11.50 $11.19 -2.7% Net Interest Margin Spread 1.15% 1.23% 7.0% Leverage 6.1 6.4 4.9%

(Source: Earnings Release, Earnings Supplement)

Of course, the latest quarter wasn't all bad. After all, Core EPS actually rose, bringing the dividend payout ratio down to a sustainable (if just barely) 100%. That was due to increased leverage and a small increase in NIM spread.

The bad news, however, is that the commercial MBS and BDC businesses have seen rather slow or even negative growth in the last year, meaning that the vast majority of new assets continue to be rate-sensitive residential MBS.

Hopefully, management's recent $1.5 billion equity raise, which will actually lower its preferred equity cost of capital, can turn that around in the coming quarters.

The ultimate success of Annaly as a long-term income investment will depend on management being able to achieve far greater dividend and book value stability in the future.



Because while the company's 20-year total returns have indeed been sensational, all of that has come from dividend reinvestment.

NLY data by YCharts

Which means that the only way to earn those returns would have been to buy and hold through periods of insane volatility, not just of the share price but the dividend as well, which has fluctuated between a low of $0.10/quarter in 2005 to a high of $0.75 in 2009.

Even for high-risk "buy and hold forever" dividend investors such as myself, trusting management enough to not just hold onto falling shares whose payouts are steadily declining but actually investing fresh capital into them is a big ask. It effectively means that you are saying there is no investment breaking thesis (critical for proper risk management) for Annaly, and thus no correct time to sell.

On the other hand, if Annaly can indeed preserve the current payout and continue diversifying into cMBS and the BDC industry (both of which benefit from rising interest rates), then it's possible that the oldest, and largest, mREIT in the world can indeed make a great (if small) addition to your diversified dividend portfolio.

Apollo Commercial's Business Model Is Far Safer And Has The Wind At Its Back

Unlike Annaly Capital, which is a hybrid mREIT, Apollo Commercial Real Estate is purely a balance sheet lender commercial mREIT. Its entire business is owning commercial mortgages (funding for businesses to buy, fix up, or expand commercial real estate properties), including those it originates or acquires on the secondary market. The company then holds it on its books and collects the monthly mortgage payments.

That means its risk profile is far simpler than residential or hybrid mREITs such as Annaly. Specifically, the only thing that can hurt its dividend is loan defaults.

To help mitigate the threat of capital losses, Apollo is very conservative with how much it actually underwrites for each loan.

(Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Earnings Supplement)

For example, Apollo's loan-to-value ratio, meaning what percentage of the properties' value is being lent by the company, was just 54% in Q2 and 62% in the first half of the year. Management's overall target LTV is 0-65%.

That means the borrowers made down payments of 46% and 38% in Q2 and the first half of the year, respectively, and in the event of a default, ARI can foreclose on the property and very likely recoup all or at least most of its capital (by selling it).

Another thing that makes commercial mREITs such as ARI superior to residential and hybrid mREITs such as Annaly is the far greater profitability.

For example, in the last quarter, ARI's cost of funding (debt) was 3.5%, but the average weighted loan was for 9.2%. This 5.7% net interest margin spread means ARI can use much lower leverage than Annaly to generate very nice levered returns, including 15% and 14% in Q2 and the first half of the year, respectively. Across its entire $3.6 billion loan portfolio, ARI's weighted levered returns are 13.3%. Even Annaly's commercial MBS business can't come close to matching these returns (9% vs. 13.3%).

The reason for this is likely Apollo's far better expertise in the commercial mortgage business. That's because it is managed by Apollo Global Management, whose nearly 1,000 employees oversee $232 billion in assets under management out of offices in most of the world's major financial markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Bethesda, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Delhi and Mumbai.

Apollo has been managing commercial real estate loans for 27 years, while Annaly just got into the game three years ago.

Another huge difference? Historically, residential real estate has been a terrible investment, with inflation-adjusted home prices rising by just 0.61% CAGR between 1890 and 2005. That's such a weak return that adjusting for transactions costs, closing costs, property taxes, maintenance, and improvement costs, residential real estate has been a money-losing proposition.

In other words, only recently, since 1987, have people thought of homes as investments rather than places to live. On the other hand, commercial real estate has always been designed as a rent-producing asset to serve business. That means the commercial real estate market has generally been, and is likely to remain, a far healthier market, which bodes well for commercial mREITs such as ARI.

In the coming years, that is likely to continue, thanks to a strong outlook for commercial properties created by slower-than-normal growth in commercial property supply across all major sectors of the industry.

And thanks to traditional banks being less interested (or unable) to lend to commercial real estate developers, commercial mREITs are gaining market share in a large and steadily growing market.

Most impressively, ARI has proven itself capable of scaling nicely, meaning handling a larger deal flow over time, while maintaining disciplined underwriting standards and stable returns.

Even better? Courtesy of improving economies of scale, ARI management has been able to generate steady improvements in the mREIT's profitability, as seen by its return on equity. Compare this improving profitability to the steady compression of Annaly's NIM spread, and it becomes quite clear which mREIT has the superior business model.

Dividend Profile: Total Returns Are More Than Just Yield

mREIT Yield Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return Annaly Capital 9.7% 100% 3-4% 12.7-13.7% Apollo Commercial Real Estate 10.3% 100% 4-5% 14.3-15.3% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

(Sources: GuruFocus, FactSet Research, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com)

Ultimately, what dividend investors care about is the dividend profile, which includes three parts: current yield, dividend safety, and long-term payout growth and total return potential.

While it's true that Annaly is working towards diversification away from its rate-sensitive residential business, the fact remains that 80% of NLY's loan book is fixed, and thus likely to be hurt by rising rates.

On the other hand, 90% of ARI's loan book is floating rate. Combined with a highly diversified portfolio, both geographically and across various commercial industries, this creates a very secure cash flow base with which to protect the dividend.

Thus, while both NLY and ARI have payout ratios of 100%, the fact is that ARI's EPS growth prospects are far superior in a rising rate environment.

In fact, ARI's interest rate sensitivity is such that a 1% rise in LIBOR means a 10% increase in operating EPS and creates the potential for far better dividend growth and total returns.

NLY Dividend data by YCharts

That's not surprising given how much better a dividend growth stock ARI has been relative to Annaly since it IPOd.

Valuation: Doesn't Make Any Darn Sense

NLY Total Return Price data by YCharts

As you can see, over the past year, both NLY and ARI have performed nicely, beating both regular equity REITs and the S&P 500.

However, for some reason Annaly, the mREIT with a far less secure payout, falling book value, and lower future growth potential now trades at a premium to ARI, meaning that it offers a lower yield despite higher risks.

mREIT P/BV Historical P/BV Yield Historical Yield Annaly Capital 1.11 1.10 9.7% 12.5% Apollo Commercial Real Estate 1.10 0.87 10.3% 9.9%

(Source: GuruFocus)

Now, when it comes to pass-through stocks, especially black box financials such as BDCs and mREITs, I actually like to see a share price that trades at a premium to book value.

That's because this allows management to raise accretive growth capital, because each share sold at a premium to book is essentially printing free money which a quality management team can then invest on investors' behalf.

NLY Tangible Book Value (Per Share) data by YCharts

In other words, if an mREIT is perpetually selling at a discount to book value, then this not only makes profitable growth harder, but can act as a warning that management may be incompetent, enriching itself at the expense of shareholders, or both.

However, as you can clearly see, Apollo's management has managed to overcome its chronic discount and has still been able to generate impressive shareholder value creation. That should only become easier now that ARI trades at a premium to book value. That's in contrast to Annaly, which has enjoyed a median 11% premium to book over the past 13 years, yet hasn't been able to overcome the inherent problems that plague all residential mREITs.

mREIT Forward Dividend 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety Annaly Capital $1.20 3-4% (analyst estimate) $25.41 -44.7% 51% $1.20 0% (conservative case) $21.97 44% Apollo Commercial Real Estate $1.84 4-5% $40.07 -48.8% 56%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs)

When we take a long-term (20-year) view, using a discounted dividend model, then we see that while both Annaly and Apollo are widely undervalued, ARI once again is the better choice.

Note that the likely reason for such large margins of safety is that the market is pricing in future dividend cuts on an epic scale. Even with its residential mREIT issues, Annaly's dividend is certainly not going to crater by 99.3% over the next decade. And ARI, with its far better business model and rising rate tailwind, is not going to cut its dividend by a ludicrously pessimistic 99.9%.

The bottom line being that, barring a bankruptcy by both mREITs, today's share prices represent a great buying opportunity. However, given ARI's superiority over NLY, I can't see why anyone would choose Annaly over Apollo.

Risks To Consider

Given that Annaly Capital has been around through two business cycles, shareholders can at least fall back on the proven nature of its management to evolve the business model over time and bounce back from even the most severe economic and industry downturns.

The same can't be said for Apollo, however, given that it IPOd only after the financial crisis, and thus, its entire impressive track record of book value and dividend growth has occurred during a time of economic expansion and a very healthy commercial real estate industry.

That means that when the economy next enters a recession, ARI will face higher default rates. And even though its low LTV ratio means that its earnings aren't likely to fall off a cliff, its dividend could wind up being cut, or at the very least be frozen for several years. In addition, while ARI now enjoys a premium to book value, raising enough low-cost capital to continue growing profitably could become an issue if the market were to turn excessively bearish on its shares.

The good news is that I fully expect ARI's premium to rise over time, as management continues to prove itself, especially if it can maintain the dividend through the next recession.

Bottom Line: Don't Waste Your Time With Residential mREITs, Commercial Is Where The True Riches Are To Be Found

Don't get me wrong, as far as agency-backed, residential-focused mREITs go, Annaly is the gold standard, with an unparalleled track record of shareholder wealth creation.

That being said, I think anyone owning Annaly needs to realize that the mREIT's entire existence (IPOd in 1997) has taken place during an epic housing bubble, itself fueled by a 35-year interest rate bear market. Which means that, even with the likely smaller future volatility in NLY's dividend and share price, it's still a far inferior high yield investment to quality commercial mREITs such as Apollo Commercial Real Estate, especially on a risk-adjusted basis.

And when you factor in that NLY is currently offering a lower yield than ARI, whose dividend is not just more secure but also likely to grow faster in the future, there is simply no argument to be made that NLY is worth owning at the expense of having ARI in your portfolio.

The bottom line is that Apollo is far more likely to generate market beating total returns than Annaly, especially at today's highly undervalued share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.