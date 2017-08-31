Can Queso Put The Brakes On Chipotle's Declining Stock Price?

Image Source: Company Website, Queso Page

Thesis

The rumors that Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is close to a national launch on their new queso cheese dip might finally signal a shift in investor sentiment moving forward. Although not the answer to Chipotle’s woes, it is a catalyst that can provide positive momentum for the brand moving forward.

Supporting Arguments

From CMG’s $496 peak in May, the stock declined 40% to a low of ~$300 this month. The decline was very sharp and sustained, on higher-than-average volume.

I have held a short position for most of the ride down and have been actively trading Chipotle on the short side since late 2015 with net profitable results. Lately, I have been contemplating on when to cover my short position. The queso news might not seem like a big deal and even Credit Suisse noted that it probably won’t be Chipotle’s silver bullet, but the news signals to me that I should consider taking profits soon.

Demand & Non-Supply

Customers have been clamoring for queso forever. “Why don’t you have queso?” was a question Chipotle employees had to deal with often. Executives stated it was their "single most requested item" from guests. Yet Chipotle notoriously shunned the food item as recently as last June in a now-unavailable video in which the company cited their commitment to “food with integrity” as the reason for not serving queso. In the video, an actor playing the role of team leader chastised a newcomer’s suggestion of introducing queso by pompously pointing out: “We do the whole food-with-integrity thing. Queso has to be made with artificial stabilizers to keep its shiny liquid form,” before obscenely elaborating: “Ever heard of all-natural-goopy cheese? Do you think there’s a magical cow that squirts queso out of its udders?” Although the video has wisely been pulled since then--even from Twitter accounts that attempted to resurface the video--it’s a bit comedic to those who have seen the video how quickly the Chipotle has been forced to pull an about-face on their queso stance. In one year, the company went from basically implying that their brand was too good to even consider making queso, to finally giving in to what many customers have always wanted.

Chipotle’s New Queso Has Favorable Reviews, And Doesn’t Compromise Its Core Values

“Ingredients this good were totally worth the wait” states the company boldly on their queso page which also lists every single ingredient used in the recipe complete with pictures to reference. (I thought it was a nice touch.)

People who have sampled Chipotle’s new queso have correctly noted that the company has stuck to its commitment of using natural ingredients, and that their rendition of queso does not have the typical Velveeta-like, gooey texture (looks like Chipotle didn’t need to find a “magical cow” after all.) An editor from The Daily Meal remarked, “No complaints in the flavor department.” Two samplers from Buzzfeed in a NYC location--which included a Texas native who has sampled many quesos in her lifetime--turned in favorable reviews.

Applaud Chipotle For Finally Giving Customers What They Want

Although the move can be interpreted as the company getting desperate, and a partial acknowledgement that Qdoba (which has always offered queso) is becoming a legitimate threat, the fact that Chipotle is finally making an effort to stop “looking down their nose” at suggestions and implementing what many core customer want is a huge improvement and frankly worthy of applause. In the service industry, an attitude of humility always beats a “holier than thou” attitude. Although many have criticized McDonald’s (MCD) over the years for giving in to critics by diversifying their core menu, notice that their stock hasn’t missed a beat, even during the 2008 financial crisis, while Chipotle’s stock has been more of a wild ride.

How And When Will Queso Affect Revenue And The Bottom Line?

As far as how the introduction of queso will affect CMG financially, it’s still too early to tell although that hasn’t hindered analysts from making estimates. Notably two analysts at Credit Suisse modeled a ~1-3% improvement to Chipotle’s sales trends assuming that ~25% of customers added queso and that ~50% of those add-ons cannibalized guacamole. As far as price inputs, guacamole and queso were assumed to be ~$2 and $1.25 respectively. They admitted however that it is still difficult to gauge impact until the product is fully launched, which is reported to be launched nationally on September 12.

As a bear I am mostly focusing on the sentiment of Chipotle’s stock to time my exit, since stocks tend to move on sentiment first before they are tempered by fundamentals. My take is simple: a September launch gives CMG a head start on making an impact with queso in Q4 2017. In that regard, this makes Q4 a great comp quarter since it will include an entire 3-months plus of national queso sales. It’s a great opportunity for bulls to attempt to bottom-pick.

The tricky part from my perspective as a short-seller is that I won’t know the results of Q4 2017 until early 2018 which still a long way from now, so I’ll have to track price action closely. Even if Chipotle has another leg down due to its premium valuation, 2016 was a notably volatile and sideways year. The opportunity cost of holding a short in which I have already profited from is getting to the point where it might not be worth the headache of watching the market go bullish over queso.





Conclusion

I believe queso is a clearly identifiable catalyst that offers friction to Chipotle’s rapidly declining stock price, if not a floor and a base for a potential stock price turnaround. I would not be surprised if the stock found a bottom in the coming months, so I probably won’t be keen on holding my short position into next year unless something else were to offset this positive development. In regards to the food-related illnesses that have plagued Chipotle in recent years (of which I have been highly critical of and the reason I even shorted CMG in the first place), I actually believe a successful queso rollout has the potential make customers "forget" about those past blunders.

Update: Hurricane Harvey

I want to point out that Chipotle is doing an honorable job in helping out during Hurricane Harvey which has, among many other things, destroyed up to 40,000 homes in the Houston area so far.

WSJ reported that Chipotle is delivering more than 50,000 pounds of food to relief organizations, including chicken, tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, steak and bottled water. Chipotle is also feeding volunteers staffing a Red Cross telethon today. Moreover, employees who are unable to work due to the store closings in affected areas will still be paid.

Regarding financial impact on Chipotle's operations, a spokesperson commented that it is too soon to assess the damage.

Upon reading this news, I actually closed my short position and thus had to update my disclosures for this article. Even if there is any downside left to CMG, I frankly do not have the heart to remain short the stock of a company that is making an effort to help others in need during this tragic time. So this concludes my article and my two-year short position.





Further Resources

This map highlights 357 restaurants that were part of Chipotle’s temporary queso test before plans to roll out nationally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.