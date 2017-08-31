Brinker International: Low Multiple, High Dividend... Low Interest?

We therefore recommend that investors avoid the stock until it falls to $23.45 per share or a 7-time forward earnings multiple.

We are unconvinced that Management’s current strategy of reducing food service times and better flavor are the initiatives it needs to pursue.

Brinker International, the parent of Chili’s and Maggiano’s, reported tepid Fiscal 2017 earnings and is anticipating more of the same for Fiscal 2018.

Analysis





Time to Chill with Chili’s?



Among the highest dividend yield stocks in the restaurant sector is Brinker International (EAT), which owns (and licenses) the well-known Chili’s and Maggiano’s chains. At nearly 4.8%, its dividend yield is second-highest among listed Billion-dollar restaurant chains, second only to Dine Equity (DIN), whose dividend yield is nearly 10%.



What’s made Brinker an even more compelling proposition is that it’s trading at a below-market Price-Earnings ratio of around 10.5-times its earnings per share, compared to the nearly 30-times multiple of its industry and 23-times multiple of the broader market. Brinker’s multiple is also considerably lower than that of two of its larger competitors: both Darden Restaurants (DRI) and Cracker Barrel (CBRL) are trading at multiples of at least 17-times their trailing earnings.



On these bases, we’re intrigued by Brinker, which has surpassed earnings expectations in its two most recent quarters and generated free cash flow equivalent to 7% of revenue in fiscal 2017 (which ended in June). This could be a good-value pick-up for dividend-focused investors who are looking for undervalued stocks to populate their portfolios.



Comparables are Improving… but traffic remains depressed and margins are poor



Brinker’s headline comparable store sales were in better shape in fiscal 2017 compared to fiscal 2016. To wit, for Fiscal 2017, Chili’s comps were 2.3% lower than a year earlier – but the pace of decline was slower than in fiscal 2016, when it fell by 2.6%. Maggiano’s was better – comps actually rose by 0.5% in the 4th quarter and fell by 0.6% in Fiscal 2016, compared to a 1.3% decline in Fiscal 2016.



Overall, Brinker’s same-store sales fell by 2.1% in Fiscal 2017 – still disappointing – but investors should note that the company’s same-store comps in Fiscal 2016 were 2.4% lower. The moderate improvement in Brinker’s same-store revenues occurred despite the fact that foot traffic at its Chili’s and Maggiano’s locations fell by 5.8% and 3%, respectively, last year. In short, higher average tickets made up for the lost store traffic.



In that regard, it could very well be that Brinker’s comp sales have bottomed – indeed, the company’s guidance for Fiscal 2018 is for comparable sales to increase by as much as 1%.



The more worrying aspect for Brinker is its declining operating margins: rising operating costs associated with higher wages, marketing and promotional expenses and sales deleveraging were the culprits behind its falling profitability and look to be an ongoing concern, with the company anticipating another decline for Fiscal 2018.



Investors should note that, at 13.1%, Fiscal 2017’s EBITDA margin was a full 145-basis points lower than in Fiscal 2016. This compares rather poorly to the 21.4% margin of its peer group –

and the fact that its marketing and promotional spending picked up in the last fiscal year suggests that Brinker is effectively subsidizing some of its in-store sales to some degree.



Another drop of 0.4%, as Brinker is forecasting for fiscal 2018, would bring its EBITDA margin to around 12.7% – suggesting to us that it is probably time for the Brinker to consider restructuring its restaurant kitchen operations, in the same manner that Darden Restaurants pursued a few years ago at Olive Garden and LongHorn, could kick-start Brinker’s return to a higher level of profitability.



Company leadership appears cognizant of this and emphasized the two-prong approach of making better (tasting) food and getting food out to its diners faster during its most recent conference call. Part of their strategy is to focus on improving recipes by emphasizing higher-quality ingredients, deepening its bar offerings by introducing craft beer taps at certain outlets and rolling out initiatives such as hand-held ordering to reduce order processing times.



We’re a little skeptical that this will turn the tide on Brinker’s margin as all these initiatives seem to suggest a higher overall cost of food delivery but it’s possible that Brinker’s leadership sees these initiatives as driving more store traffic – in short, quantity (i.e. higher overall revenue) rather than quality (i.e. higher margin) of profits.



Nonetheless, the ultimate impact of these initiatives won’t necessarily be felt by Brinker’s shareholders immediately: management is expecting diluted earnings-per-share of as much as $3.35 per share in Fiscal 2018 – or a paltry 4.7% improvement over Fiscal 2017’s results. Considering this, why should they invest their money in the stock today?



Conclusion





Investors shouldn’t let Brinker’s low Price-Earnings ratio or high dividend yield fool them. The stock is down nearly 35% for a reason – core profits are falling, store traffic is poor and possibly still declining – and, more importantly, management doesn’t seem to have a good grasp of how to turn the situation around other than with initiatives to could actually slim margins further.



All things considered, Brinker’s still another 10-to-15-pecentage point drop away from being attractive. At 10.5-times earnings, it is actually trade at a 2-point multiple premium to Dine Equity (DIN), a company that has better prospects and fundamentals. At the ‘cheapest’ investors should only consider picking up shares in Brinker at an entry price of $23.45, which would represent a 7x forward multiple against our forward revenue forecast of $3.35 per share.



In our view, same-store sales need to show 2 to 3 quarters of steady improvement – rather than slower decline – to warrant a buy from us. Therefore, investors should avoid Brinker’s stock for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.