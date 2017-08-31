Are Massive Buybacks The Right Move For Exxon Mobil?

The company could increase its leverage, which would have a couple of positive outcomes for Exxon Mobil's owners.

Companies have several ways of financing their investments, primarily via debt and equity (preferred shares being a less often used third option). Both have their unique pros and cons, and companies thus usually use debt as well as equity to fund their capital. If Exxon Mobil (XOM) would increase its leverage, the company's owners could benefit from higher cash flows as well as increasing dividends and share prices.

When we look at the leverage ratios in the oil industry, we see that Exxon Mobil's peers all have higher debt to equity ratios than Exxon Mobil. The average of the four other majors is a debt to equity ratio of 0.48, whereas the debt to equity ratio of Exxon Mobil is a little less than half of that (0.23):

If Exxon Mobil wanted to bring its leverage up to the level of its peers, the company could thus double the debt it currently holds on its balance sheet. Having a low debt to equity ratio is not necessarily a bad thing, and it has its positives: The company is less affected by changing interest rates, the company has a great credit rating and is thus oftentimes seen as a safe investment.

In the current environment a low debt to equity multiple has a negative aspect as well, though: Exxon Mobil's equity is much more expensive than its debt, which means that the company's cost of capital is rather high as long as the company is having a low debt to equity ratio.

Exxon Mobil's cost of equity is rather straightforward: The company's dividend yields 4%, which means that the company has a cash cost of 4% on the capital that is financed via its shares.

When we compare that with the cost of debt for the company, we see that bonds maturing in eight or nine years yield about 2.5% to 2.7% right now.

Let's be conservative and assume that the company would have to pay a 3% interest rate if it made a big bond sale right now. That is only the pre-tax cost though, the after tax cost would be lower due to the taxes Exxon Mobil would safe: When we assume a long term tax rate of just 20%, the cash cost of Exxon Mobil's debt comes down to 2.4% -- substantially less than the 4% the company has to pay for its shares.

Exxon Mobil could thus change the composure of its capital by increasing its debt levels and repurchasing shares with the proceeds, thereby improving its after-dividend cash flows and the value of its shares at the same time. Let's look at an example:

If Exxon Mobil adds $50 billion in debt to its balance sheet, thereby roughly doubling its debt to equity ratio, and uses those proceeds to repurchase shares at an average price of $76 each, the company could buy back 660 million shares.

The company's interest expenses would rise by $1.5 billion, its taxes would drop by $300 million, and its net earnings would drop by $1.2 billion.



The company's pre-dividend cash flows would drop by $1.2 billion as well, the company's total dividend payments would drop by $2.0 billion, and thus the company's cash flows after it has paid its dividends would grow by $800 million.

The share count would drop to 3.61 billion (down 15.5%), which would make the company's earnings per share as well as its free cash flows per share grow substantially:

Exxon Mobil's new FCF would be $13.4 billion (adjusted for a $1.2 billion drop due to higher interest expenses), its new net income would be $10.5 billion (adjusted for the higher interest expenses as well), which would mean a new FCF per share number of $3.71 and a new earnings per share number of $2.91. Both of those metrics compare favorably to the current EPS and FCF per share numbers:

By increasing its leverage (by issuing debt and repurchasing its shares), Exxon Mobil would thus achieve a couple of positive outcomes:

- Higher after-dividend cash flows, those higher cash flows could be used for more acquisitions, more buybacks or other purposes.

- Higher FCF per share and higher EPS numbers, which would increase the dividend safety, and which could lead to higher share prices down the road -- especially EPS is a key determinant for a company's share price movements.

Takeaway

Exxon Mobil has always been a conservative company regarding its balance sheet and the debt it is willing to take on, but in the current environment (interest rates still at a very low level and shares trading at a high dividend yield) a more aggressive leverage would be beneficial in several ways for the company and its shareholders.

By increasing its leverage and using the proceeds to reduce the share count Exxon Mobil could strengthen its cash flows and increase the value of each of the company's shares at the same time.

