Ignore Concerns About Insider Selling, Keep Buying Tanger

My view matches the board’s view: The stock is seriously undervalued and this is a great opportunity to scoop it up.

The company is telling us precisely what it thinks about the market’s valuation by repurchasing large amounts of stock.

Overall, his position increased very materially during that time and he owns a substantial portion of the float.

The CEO of SKT has ditched a substantial amount of common shares over the last decade, but I’m not concerned.

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) had massive insider selling for over a decade. I don’t believe it has any material implications. Averaging past returns based on insider selling suggests the metric was not useful for analysis. The CEO is a major shareholder and despite his transactions almost all being listed as sales, his share count increased by nearly 43% since 2008. I bought SKT 3 times in August. My weighted average price is between $24 and $25.

Concerns about Insider Selling

On some of the public articles talking about Tanger Factory Outlets, investors expressed concern about the level of insider selling. This is going to be a fairly quick piece to refute the idea that the insider selling is a “market signal”. I believe most of these transactions are planned well in advance, with no knowledge of what the stock price will be on execution. Further, I see the selling as a way to reap some of the capital from share-based compensation.

I used Insider Cow to compile the transactions. Then I posted it to excel and ran some numbers on transactions going back through around the middle of 2004. Here are the top 39 rows, along with a few metrics I calculated:

During that time there were 455 sales and 16 buys. Sale proceeds outweigh the amount spend on purchases at a rate of $65.5 million to $.995 million. If the insider transactions were a strong signal, this would indicate a company that was getting wrecked during that time. Instead, SKT delivered strong growth and a substantial amount of dividends.

The average return for one month on the tracked transactions was -.44%. That also suggests that insider selling was not a useful metric in predicting which way the stock would go. The stock mostly went up and the transactions were almost always sales.

Why Won’t Insiders Keep All Their Shares?

So why do we see insiders selling so many shares? Compensation packages generally include large amounts of stock.

A major shareholder is Steven Tanger, the company’s CEO. What a fortunate last name, Tanger, it goes well with the company’s name.

I pulled the data on all of his transactions:

I put a red line through transactions that related to different companies. The green box highlights the only purchase. It seems like he is constantly selling shares, but he owned 308,595 shares at the start and 882,528 shares at the end. Granted, SKT underwent a stock split during this time. I don’t believe Insider Cow made adjustments for the stock split. This was a 2:1 stock split on 01/25/2011. Perhaps unsurprisingly, that is also where his share count volume increases substantially. If we adjust for that, his older position would’ve been 617,190 shares.

On this split-adjusted basis, his total volume of shares increased by a hair under 43% between the start of 2008 and the latest listed transaction in 2016.

Company Buying Stock

One of the big buyers for SKT’s stock is… SKT. The company put a significant repurchase authorization into place and used it rapidly towards the end of the second quarter. Because management owns a substantial portion of the common equity, their interest is fully aligned with shareholders. It should be no surprise that a major shareholder has the same desires as a smaller shareholder.

The total market capitalization (all equity plus all debt) of Tanger Factory Outlets is significantly less than my estimations for the total value of the property within the portfolio. Given that the properties are worth substantially more than the value the market is applying to them, what would you do? The simplest way for management to punish this mistake by the market is to repurchase shares. This is one of the simplest ways to increase FFO per share. Since SKT doesn’t have any major capital expenditures planned for 2018 (as in building new locations), they have a great deal of liquidity available for repurchasing shares.

Since the CEO already owns a huge chunk of the company (over 8.8%), I can understand the decision to keep selling some shares into the market and getting proceeds to pay the taxes on the income from receiving additional shares. That makes a great deal of sense. On the other hand, the buyback authorization is sending a very clear signal to the market regarding the difference between the value of the portfolio and the total value assigned by the market.

