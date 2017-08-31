Don't Fear The Rise Of The Killer Robots

I don’t see a clear path for AI to surpass human-level intelligence. Nor do I believe job displacement is a problem we need to worry about.

Elon Musk recently tweeted that artificial intelligence, or AI, is a greater threat to humans than nuclear war. This isn’t the first time Musk has warned about AI’s potential for doom. In July, he begged lawmakers to regulate AI before “robots start killing people.” And in 2014, he called AI humanity’s “biggest existential threat.” So, is Musk right? Should we be worried about evil machines taking over the world? The short answer is no. The longer answer is the topic of this article.

Fearing a rise of killer robots is like worrying about overpopulation and pollution on Mars before we’ve even set foot on it. – AI pioneer Andrew Ng

When most people think of AI, they’re actually thinking of “general AI” – machines that have all our senses, all our reason, and think just like we do (only faster and more efficiently). You’ve seen these machines endlessly in movies such as The Terminator, The Matrix, and Ex Machina. General AI has remained in science fiction movies for good reason. We can’t pull it off yet. And won’t for a very long time, if ever.

What we can do falls into the concept called “narrow AI.” Technologies that can perform specific tasks as well as or better than humans can. Examples of narrow AI include Facebook’s (FB) facial recognition, Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) language translations, and Tesla’s (TSLA) self-driving cars. Although these technologies do exhibit some human-like intelligence, there’s no consciousness behind them. They’re typically nothing more than fancy pattern recognition (or machine learning) algorithms.

Even the most powerful algorithms like artificial neural networks don’t come close to general AI. Neural networks are loosely based on how neural connections in our brains work; or at least how we think they work. A neural network with multiple layers is called “deep” or “deep learning.” Contrary to exaggerated media claims, deep learning algorithms don’t replicate the brain, nor can they become self-aware, regardless of how much data we feed them. In fact, they don’t even learn the same way we humans do.

Case in point: If I showed you an image of an apple for the first time, you’d probably be able to recognize a novel apple instantly, even if it was a different shape or color. Deep learning, by contrast, is very data intensive. In order for a neural network to recognize a simple image of an apple, you’d have to train it with thousands of apple images. More complex problems would require even more examples; in some cases, millions and even tens of millions. This is obviously highly inefficient learning.

Now, not all algorithms are that data-hungry. One that’s particularly interesting is “one shot learning” which, like our brain, can learn from one or a few examples. It show a lot of potential; however, as with all other machine learning algorithms, its applicability is limited to narrow domains like image recognition. In other words, there’s no versatile learning algorithm that is capable of performing human-like intellectual tasks across a variety of domains.

The truth is we have no clue how to build one. We can’t even start building one until we have a deeper understanding of the brain. How does it store, process, and recall information? What is intelligence? What is consciousness? It'll take many decades just to answer these very basic questions, so worrying about self-aware robots enslaving humanity is a colossal waste of time.

But what about jobs? Many, including Musk, believe that the arrival of driverless trucks and taxis, 3D-printed houses, and robotic mall cops will lead to massive unemployment. A widely cited 2013 study predicts that nearly half of all jobs in the US are at risk of AI-based automation within the next couple of decades. Similar studies have since been performed for other countries, reaching similar conclusions. This fear, too, is overblown. And also very old.

People have been worrying about automation wiping out jobs for centuries. During the Industrial Revolution in the 1800s, textile workers protested that machines and steam engines would “destroy their livelihoods.” Subsequent outbreaks of concern occurred countless times in the first half of the 1900s. The New York Times blamed automation for “idle hands” and warned that “machines will displace men.”

Economist John Maynard Keynes coined this “technological unemployment.” The fears continued into the latter half of the 1900s, as computers began to appear in offices and robots on factory floors. Articles with scary-sounding headlines like “Computers: Worker Menace?” and “Unemployment will end honeymoon with robots” were appearing almost on a daily basis.

None of these apocalyptic predictions ever came true. In fact, technological progress always ended up creating more jobs than it destroyed. During the Industrial Revolution, the amount of coarse cloth a single weaver could produce in an hour increased 50-fold, while the amount of labor required per yard of cloth fell by 98%.

This made cloth cheaper and increased demand for it, which created more jobs for weavers: their numbers quadrupled between 1830 and 1900. The story is the same for all other technological advancements – from cars to computers to the internet. Some jobs became obsolete or automated, while new jobs and industries emerged resulting in a positive impact on employment.

The AI revolution is unlikely to play out any differently. Right now, it’s much easier to see the jobs we’ll lose than the ones we’ll gain. Imagine telling someone a century ago that their great-grandkids would be app developers or cybersecurity specialists. These are jobs that nobody at that time could have predicted would exist. Similarly, those of us alive in 2017 can’t predict what kind of employment opportunities and industries the AI revolution will create going forward. Using history as our guide, however, in the long run, we can expect job gains to outstrip job losses.

Thus, to conclude, we can say that Musk’s AI fear mongering is nonsense. AI will not lead to the downfall of the human race. Instead, by helping us better analyze data and make quicker, smarter decisions, it'll help us realize our true potential and achieve previously unimaginable heights.

It will also create a myriad of investment opportunities. An easy and safe way to bet on AI is to focus on well-established tech companies that use the technology internally. Amazon (AMZN) with its shopping recommendation engine, Netflix (NFLX) with it movie recommendation engine, as well as some of the names mentioned earlier (Facebook, Google) are good examples. AI will make these companies with already good products even better and more profitable over time.

