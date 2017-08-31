SPDR Takes On The King And Loses, But Not By Much

XLP has 35 holdings and an expense ratio of .14% compared to Vanguard’s 102 holdings and .10% expense ratio.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The king of consumer staples would be the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC). Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) is in the ring with VDC to decide the best consumer staples fund.

Why pay more

So what are the differences? VDC has a .10% expense ratios and XLP carries a .14% expense ratio. Both ETFs currently have a dividend yield of 2.63%. That’s nice for an ETF. Looking at the performance of the two funds can be interesting. From the SectorSPDR website, here are historical returns from inception:

Well that doesn’t look so good when we compare it to VDC since inception against SPY. However, XLP came out years earlier, and as you can tell it didn’t give them an advantage. Let’s take a closer look at XLP against SPY:

See the blue box? VDC didn’t have to go through this, let’s look at VDC since inception verse SPY:

Returns are drastically different when you get to start even with SPY before the recession and then take nowhere near the price drop. Now let’s compare XLP to the inception date of VDC (VDC came out in 2004 which was years after XLP in 1998):

The correlation is very close. VDC got a lead early and kept it. This is historical data, so there’s no telling whether XLP or VDC will be the winner over the next decade. However, so far the win goes to VDC.

Holdings

The top holdings for each company are very similar. XLP has 66.46% in the top ten holdings, while VDC has 61.67%. XLP has 35 holdings and VDC has 102.

Here are the top 20 holdings for XLP:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (PG) Procter & Gamble Co 13.10% 2.99% (PM) Philip Morris International Inc 9.94% 3.57% (KO) Coca-Cola Co 9.68% 3.26% (WMT) Wal-Mart Stores Inc 6.39% 2.59% (MO) Altria Group Inc 6.18% 4.14% (PEP) PepsiCo Inc 5.24% 2.78% (CVS) CVS Health Corp 4.38% 2.63% (WBA) Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 4.09% 1.97% (COST) Costco Wholesale Corp 3.86% 1.30% (CL) Colgate-Palmolive Co 3.59% 2.24% (MDLZ) Mondelez International Inc Class A 3.27% 1.81% (STZ) Constellation Brands Inc A 2.83% 1.05% (KHC) The Kraft Heinz Co 2.71% 3.07% (KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corp 2.53% 3.17% (GIS) General Mills Inc 1.85% 3.63% (SYY) Sysco Corp 1.56% 2.52% (EL) The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A 1.50% 1.29% (ADM) Archer-Daniels Midland Co 1.44% 3.07% (MNST) Monster Beverage Corp 1.42% 0.00% (TSN) Tyson Foods Inc Class A 1.31% 1.45%

Here’s just how close the top holdings are from Morningstar:

From looking at this, and only using this for a decision, it’s impossible for me to tell you which one I prefer. However, we do know two key differences which I believe are in favor of Vanguard. One, there is a material difference in expense ratios (material over the span of 20 years). Two, there is a significant difference in the amount of holdings. I prefer the more diversified fund from Vanguard.

What does the ETF do?

Here’s what you can find at a glance from the SelectSPDR website:

Well that was super useful. Have to dig a little bit further to find this gem:

I’ve concluded I like Vanguard’s fact sheet more than the ones you get from Sector SPDR. This isn’t a typo, I actually prefer this:

Notice the green and how easy it is to figure out what the fund is doing.

Who would want the ETF?

XLP is a good fund for investors looking to get an allocation to consumer staples. The consumer staples sector has historically had significantly lower volatility compared to the S&P 500. Even though XLP hasn’t crushed SPY since inception, it has beaten it respectively with 14.7% volatility compared with SPY’s 19.5%. XLP also suffered a massive price drop in the first year it came out. If we were to see returns from January 2000, XLP would’ve beaten SPY on total returns by a large margin. 256.4% to 133.5% according to the InvestSPY website.

This is a good consumer staples option, I just prefer Vanguard’s lower expense ratio and diversification.

Conclusion

XLP offers investors a fairly cheap option to be invested in the consumer staples sector. I believe we could easily see a market correction over the next few years, and consumer staples are likely to see less of a max drawdown than the S&P 500. Given the choice between XLP and VDC, I would go with VDC. However, I still believe XLP is a respectable fund and prefer it over the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.