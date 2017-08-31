Giants Take On The S&P 500

Disney is a top holding and looks great to BDI, but CWMF has concerns about streaming.

Do you wonder how giants compare to the S&P 500 (SPY)?

Vanguard will show you with the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK). Here is the objective of the ETF and information about the benchmark from Vanguard:

For investors seeking mega-cap companies, this is a cheap way to do it with an expense ratio of 0.07%. The yield is mediocre at 1.3%, but it’s a nice addition to how well this fund has performed. Vanguard isn’t just cheap; they are straightforward on their expenses. Compared with other convoluted messes I’ve seen, this is fairly simple:

Expense ratio comparison:

Looks good so far, but I’m sure investors would like to know the holdings of the fund.

Holdings

Here are the top 20 holdings:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (AAPL) Apple Inc 8.06% 1.55% (AMZN) Amazon.com Inc 4.64% 0.00% (FB) Facebook Inc A 4.62% 0.00% (GOOGL) Alphabet Inc A 3.25% 0.00% (GOOG) Alphabet Inc C 3.17% 0.00% (CMCSA) Comcast Corp Class A 2.21% 1.57% (V) Visa Inc Class A 2.12% 0.64% (PM) Philip Morris International Inc 2.09% 3.57% (HD) The Home Depot Inc 2.07% 2.38% (KO) Coca-Cola Co 2.04% 3.26% (DIS) Walt Disney Co 1.89% 1.52% (BA) Boeing Co 1.61% 2.36% (MCD) McDonald's Corp 1.46% 2.36% (MO) Altria Group Inc 1.45% 4.14% (MA) Mastercard Inc A 1.40% 0.66% (MMM) 3M Co 1.39% 2.32% (MDT) Medtronic PLC 1.33% 2.31% (ABBV) AbbVie Inc 1.29% 3.46% (CELG) Celgene Corp 1.22% 0.00% (GILD) Gilead Sciences Inc 1.15% 2.75%

I really do like to see Apple up at top instead of Microsoft (MSFT). It’s not often I get to see Disney as a top holding; what a pleasant surprise! Disney has seen a price drop recently. There is a lot of skepticism surrounding Disney going to their own streaming platform. Even if it is a poor decision, Big Dog Investments doesn’t think it will slow them down long-term. Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Big Dog Investments took opposite sides on the issue in our last article on the top 40 dividend stocks.

While I do like the holdings of this fund, some investors may be concerned about the 34.27% of assets in the top 10 holdings. Here are some charts from Vanguard on the fund:

Strategy

I do really like the strategy behind this fund. As of late, the price is too high for me to consider this a strong investment. The PE ratio being at 25.2x shows just how high the market is valued. Keep in mind, this is with Apple as the #1 holding at 8% and it only has a PE ratio of 18.45. There are other companies bringing up the PE ratio of the entire fund that didn’t show up in the top 20, but still have over a 1% allocation. NVIDIA (NVDA) has a PE ratio of 46 and Schlumberger (SLB) has a PE ratio of 373. It was around 500, but has seen a significant price drop this year.

There are 139 holdings in the fund which makes 34.27% being in the top 10 quite a big chunk of the ETF. However, this is the norm. Most funds are very top heavy unless they are specifically equally weighted.

Sectors

The fund also follows the benchmark as close as possible:

This is a more aggressive allocation then what I normally look for in an ETF, but I do like all of the top weightings. Technology over the long run should continue to see strong returns. I wouldn’t be surprised if the technology sector took a significant price drop in the next market panic. Therefore, while this fund has a strong strategy and may be what investors are looking for, I’d hold off at current prices.

Returns

Historical returns have been great; here they are from Morningstar:

There is nothing in the green box now, but there will be soon. MGK came out in late 2007 so it’s just shy of showing 10-year annual returns. However, since December 27, 2007, MGK has had total returns of 131% compared to the total returns of 102.3% from SPY over the same period. According to the prospectus from Vanguard on June 30, 2017, the annual returns on this fund since inception were 9.27%

Nice returns! How much more volatility?

Less, actually. MGK had annualized volatility of 19.2% compared to 20.7% of SPY. MGK also wins on not having as large of a max drawdown, -48% compared to -52.8% from SPY.

Conclusion

My macroeconomic concerns go beyond P/E ratios throughout the S&P 500. At this point corporate profits after taxes still represent a historically high portion of GDP. I believe earnings growth will slow down through the next decade because of headwinds to GDP growth. Notably, growth in the labor force is projected to run .5% over the next decade.

Vanguard has brought us another strong ETF, I just don’t like it at the current price. The top holdings of the ETF are exceptionally strong and have a proven track record. Overall, I like the fund, but suggest investors wait for better entry prices.

