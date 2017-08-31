3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 31, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest designed to help you make sense of the wide, fast-moving world of biotech and pharmaceutical research.

Let's get started!

Novartis welcomes a new era for cancer therapy with first CAR-T cell approval

The Kite (NASDAQ:KITE) acquisition by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) certainly took a huge chunk of the bandwidth in terms of news this week, with its unprecedented price tag and a huge gamble in the hematologic malignancy space.

But you shouldn't forget about Novartis (NYSE:NVS), which was first to the line with its submission of CTL019 in patients with relapsed/refractory ALL to the FDA earlier this year.

Now, we have word that the FDA has approved the NVS CAR-T cell therapy, now branded Kymriah, about one month before the PDUFA, and NVS at almost the same time announced that the price of this therapy would be $475,000.

Looking forward: It's not exactly a shock that the FDA has moved quickly, given the unprecedented data we've seen out of CTL019 in acute leukemia. It's also no shock that the therapy will be expensive since it is extremely high tech and requires a very complex procedure full of manipulation and handling of a patient's blood cells. Will they be able to meet demand? Will the world accept this price tag? Time will tell, but we've now officially entered the post-CAR-T cell therapy world, and it's going to be a very, very interesting story to follow.

Otonomy crashes after a big gamble

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) has been developing a sustained formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in an attempt to help prevent vertigo in patients with Meniere's disease, a disorder of the inner ear that causes these episodes.

The AVERT-1 study was designed to assess the benefit of its drug, injected into the inner ear. This was a gamble because of previous phase 2b results seen with this approach, which just missed the mark for statistical significance in the top-line readout.

Unfortunately, that risk has not paid off in this case. The company reported that the AVERT-1 study missed its primary endpoint unambiguously. Most tellingly, there was almost no discernible change in vertigo frequency from baseline to month 3 between the treatment and placebo.

Unsurprisingly, OTIC has decided to terminate development of this agent, and it will regroup to figure out its next move.

Looking forward: This news led to an immediate 80+% drop in the valuation of OTIC, which should serve as a warning for the speculators among us. Disastrous results can have catastrophic consequences for the market valuation of a company. It does not help that this was one of the company's most advanced products in development, but on the plus side, it does have a few other irons in the fire. For now, it's not possible to tell if that will be enough, though.

Lilly and Incyte will rush to resubmit for their JAK drug in arthritis

As I've covered several times in different articles, Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) and Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Janus kinase inhibitor baricitinib has had a bit of a rocky road to approval in rheumatoid arthritis. But back in July we saw this agent get approval in Japan, which only added fuel to the fire that LLY and INCY would continue their work in the United States, in spite of a complete response letter detailing a need for further clinical study.

But now it looks like the FDA has taken a step back and re-evaluated that decision. INCY and LLY announced that they would be resubmitting their NDA for baricitinib in rheumatoid arthritis before the end of January 2018, following a meeting with the FDA.

Clearly, that meeting went very well!

Looking forward: Baricitinib would mark the second JAK inhibitor in INCY's arsenal to receive approval, the first obviously being the blockbuster drug ruxolitinib. Its confidence, stated in press release form, suggests that the FDA really has backed off on its request for follow-up studies, so we could be seeing baricitinib much sooner than anticipated.

