RCI Hospitality: Harvey Update

Thus, should there be a sharp fall in price this week or when same store sales come out, it will likely signal an opportunity.

It is way too early to accurately estimate how much, but I take a rough stab at the lost sales portion of it anyway.

Category 4 Storm Harvey made landfall near Houston, which is where RCI Hospitality (RICK) has its corporate offices. Rainfall totals and flooding appear to be worse than initially expected as the storm lingers in the area. Our well wishes go out to the employees and staff of RCI Hospitality impacted by Harvey.

I have an email in to RCI Hospitality's investor relations, which is in New York, and will follow up with a call on Monday. I suspect however it will be a while before we will know whether any RCI locations were flooded by the storm, or get an estimate of likely lost sales. It is clear however that significant lost sales to clubs in the area is likely, and that lost sales only probably constitutes our best reasonable case scenario. Unfortunately, the staff which could gather and prepare more accurate estimates are in Houston.

As you can see in the map above, the triangular area between Houston, Austin and Lake Charles is likely to experience extensive flooding. There are a number of RCI clubs in this area (marked with yellow arrows), and I would not be at all surprised if some of them suffered flooding or other damage.

RCI Hospitality does carry insurance including property damage insurance. However, I think it unlikely that insurance will cover flood damage or lost sales (merely because most don't). What we know from the 10K is, "We maintain insurance in amounts we consider adequate for personal injury and property damage to which the business of the Company may be subject", and that they spent $3.6 million (2.7% of sales) on insurance last year.

We also know there is probably going to be a lot of flood remediation work to be done in Houston. While I see this as a very resilient, blue-collar, able-to-pick-up-a-hammer-or-wrench-and-get-to-it type of area, there may still be a lack of people initially available to do that work. It could take months for any significantly flooded location to get back in business. On the other hand, the people coming into the area to do this kind of work might also choose to blow off some steam at one of RICK's clubs or a Bombshells restaurant.

The yellow arrows in the first picture mark the RCI Hospitality locations I expect to be within the orange to pink areas most impacted by the storm (5 or more inches of rainfall through Friday) regardless of whether they are in Houston, Austin, Lousiana. In addition to disruption in RICK's corporate offices, Harvey is likely to at least negatively impact sales for the 12 locations in this area, and will potentially delay opening of the 3 Bombshells currently under construction. RICK's larger locations (Tootsie's, Scarlett's, Rick's, Hoops, etc.) are in large cities not affected by the floods: New York, Miami, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis. The Dallas / Fort Worth area however, which I did not mark with yellow arrows, also contains a lot of RCI locations and is expected to get 3 - 5" of rainfall. There will likely be some rain impacted sales in those locations.

Getting back to Houston:

Source: New York Times, Google maps, and locations from RCI Hospitality website

Based on the flood map above, it appears there are 6 Houston area locations, including all 4 Bombshells (Spring, Fuqua, 290, 288), which are in or right on the edge of flooded areas.

I am going to put forth a very rough estimate of the potential effect on sales and profits from the storm based on very incomplete knowledge. This will only be assuming a week and a half worth of lost sales for the locations marked with yellow arrows. Unfortunately, we do not have revenue by club data available nor any specific knowledge of which locations, if any, actually got flooded. So, this estimate will not include the effect of any flooding, either on reconstruction costs or long term lost sales. I honestly do not expect this guess to be close -probably more a minimum than a maximum - but I decided it was better to put something forward rather than leave a vacuum. Even inaccurate data can be better than no data, as it gives people a general idea of the scale of a problem. People tend to react very emotionally, and make poor decisions, when they have absolutely no data.

I am estimating that 25% - 30% of RCI hospitality clubs will have their sales affected by this storm, and that it will cause about a 12% reduction in sales this quarter for those clubs which were affected. Again, this does not include any long-term shut downs or damage caused by flooding. The net effect on RICK's revenue is about 3% - 5% overall. That number may seem smaller than one would initially expect, but the clubs in the area are mainly smaller clubs.

The bad news is RICK tends to run very high gross margins (never thought I would say that); 85%+ is common. Also, I think we need to assume they are going to continue paying everyone thus incurring all the opex they would normally incur even if the clubs aren't open. Maybe even more opex than normal due to clean up efforts. So, while it is only 3% - 5% on the top line, that almost all drops down to the bottom line. I am expecting about a million-dollar hit to profits this quarter. That's a reduction of about 10¢ per share vs. the 40¢ they reported last quarter. So, it is significant.

I should point out once again however that while this is a significant negative for this quarter, it could actually turn out to be a positive in future quarters. To the extent there is rebuilding needed in Houston, construction and other workers are going to come into the area to do that work. This might actually benefit RICK in future quarters.

Trading Considerations / Triggers:

I consider this a temporary setback. Those without shares or looking to add may want to pay attention and see if they get the opportunity either next week (if enough people put 2 and 2 together), after the next same store sales report (estimate October 10th), or after earnings (estimate December 14th).

If the price Monday doesn't open down too much, those with full positions, like myself, might sell some Monday morning hoping to get back in later at a cheaper price. The last time I tried that however, I regretted it. So I personally am still undecided. (Note: Subsequently, on Monday morning, after this article was posted on Cash Flow Kingdom, I sold about half the Search For Value portfolio's position.)

