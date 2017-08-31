787 Demonstrates Importance Of Aircraft Families

In a previous article, I had a look at why Boeing’s (BA) wide body business is not scalable. The main reason is that each widebody aircraft family serves a specific part of the big market space. Looking into each aircraft family, most families have multiple members with each member having part and system commonality but serving a different passenger-range couple. In this article, I want to have a look at the Boeing 787 family characteristics to show this but also explain why having a multi-member strengthens the position of a jet maker in more than 1 way.

Source: www.boeing.com

Boeing 787 specifications

The Boeing 787 family serves passenger-range couples between 240 and 330 passengers and trip distances between 6,430 and 7,635 nautical miles. For airlines, it is very attractive to operate a multi-member family, since it allows the airline to bring the proven efficiency of one member to a different passenger-range couple using different members of the aircraft family without the hassle of needing different crew training and support programs. And once an airline knows the capabilities of one member of the aircraft family, it usually is less risky to operate the other member or members of that same family.

On the Boeing 787 program, the commonality is not uniform; to achieve the desired passenger-range couple with the desired performance, Boeing had to make some modifications to the flap system and added some features to the Boeing 787-9, but the company also had to make changes to the Boeing 787-8. The result is that the Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-9 only share a 40%-50% commonality, while the -9 and the -10 have a 90% commonality.

For jet makers, adding variants of the base model by stretching or shrinking the fuselage for example is a relatively easy endeavor that adds to the appeal of the aircraft. Furthermore, the stretches and shrinks are relatively low-cost and low risk investments for the jet maker with the potential of significant improvement in individual sales of each variant and total sales for the aircraft family compared to an aircraft without stretch, shrink or other modified variants.

To jet makers there is another very important factor that plays a role and that is the pricing and costs of these variants. Stretches and shrinks usually allow for a pricing differential that can more or less be completely fed to the program bottom line. The higher commonality not only saves airlines money, but it could also save jet makers money. Higher commonality means fewer parts are required to be redesigned, and it allows the jet maker to buy in bigger quantities from its suppliers, which reduces costs.

Prices and margins

Prices and margins are often considered proprietary, but the rule of thumb is that you cut the list prices of the aircraft in half to get a better reflection of the price of the aircraft and I think if you add or subtract an additional 10% to or from that discounted price, you get quite a good indication of that the actual sales prices of aircraft are. For those interested in aircraft pricing, I’d recommend reading the ‘The Myths About Aircraft Prices’. For the Boeing 787, this would indicate a sales price of between $115 million for the -8 and $157.5 million for the -9.

My internal figures are a bit different - a bit higher for the -8, considerably higher for the -9 and lower for the -10 due to pressure from the Airbus A350-900.

Figure 1: Boeing 787 variants pricing (Source: AeroAnalysis)

I estimated the Boeing 787-9 pricing to be 22% higher than the pricing for the Boeing 787-8, while the Boeing 787-10 is 26% more expensive for airlines to acquire. The pricing of both members is significantly higher, because they offer the airline a higher revenue potential.

Compared with the Boeing 787-8, the prices of the Boeing -9 are estimated to be 15% higher. From Boeing’s earnings call we know that the costs of the Boeing 787-10 production are in line with that of the Boeing 787-8:

And bringing the Dash 10 in smoothly, as we have talked a lot about bringing the Dash 9 and how important that was, Dash 10 is very similar. And, just as an early indicator, we're on Unit 3 in the factory, or at least the data I have off Unit 3, and that's unit cost is in line with the Dash 9 already.

This clearly supports a comment I made earlier on the higher sales prices being almost completely fed to the bottom line. It does not hold for the Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-9, because those aircraft have a lower percentage commonality, resulting in rather big differences in production costs. So, for the Boeing 787-9, I expect that just like for the Boeing 787-10, the production costs are 15% higher which leads to margins of 15% for the Boeing 787-8 and north of 20% for the Boeing 787-10, with the -9 margins being somewhere in between.

Conclusion

Turning single aircraft products into multi-member variants is a logical thing to do. It increases the appeal of each aircraft type for airlines, because of its commonality and the ability to add comparable cost efficiencies to different passenger-distance pairs.

For jet makers, adding variants to the family results in a more complete product which leverages technologies already developed for the baseline model. So, it is a relatively low risk investment for jet makers to introduce variants and more importantly it leads to price differentials that can almost completely be fed through the bottom line. This is also the reason it was important for Boeing to add the -9 to the delivery mix, and next year we are going to see another important step when the -10 is added to the mix.

It is also interesting to observe that the Boeing 787 margins are supporting mid-teens margin figures for the Boeing Commercial Airplanes segment once the production has all cost reductions fully implemented.

