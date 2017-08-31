Take-Two Interactive Stock: Interesting At A Lower Price

Take-Two Interactive stock has been on the rise, but it seems too pricey for me.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is not the first stock I think of when the subject turns to video games - Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is. I can see the company's stock price has done well, though, so I wanted to take a brief look at the publisher to see what my thoughts might be at this time on its prospects going forward.

Let me bring up the chart:

TTWO data by YCharts

Great performance. Let's see how the company did during its last earnings report from earlier in the month.

This Seeking Alpha news item provides a useful summary for Take-Two's fiscal first quarter. Net revenues came in at a bit over $418 million (which represents growth of well over 27%), a figure that was ahead of consensus by about $67 million. Diluted profit per share on a GAAP basis was $0.56, compared to a loss of $0.46 per share in the previous year's Q1. The company used less cash for operations this time around, according to the cash flow section - the deficit comparison was $18.6 million versus $47.2 million.

I'd like to see positive cash flow, but the big story here centers on the success (and potential future success) of the company's IP, as well as the prospects for digital distribution (i.e., higher-margin business). Digital revenue expanded by 56%; the physical side went up by only 7.5%. That's an interesting comparison, and it obviously helps to confirm the continuing secular shift we've seen in consumer acceptance of online video game sales. That's not to say that the physical side should be ignored, it's just to point out an opportunity that all publishers are chasing and to bring that into the overall thesis.

Activision Blizzard has Call of Duty; Take-Two has Grand Theft Auto. CFO Lainie Goldstein had this to say during the Q1 2018 conference call:

"As mentioned by [CEO] Strauss, our fiscal first quarter provided an excellent start to the year. Sales of our offerings exceeded our expectations, due primarily to the continued outperformance of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online..."

CEO Strauss H. Zelnick commented:

"Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online continued to outperform our expectations during the first quarter, nearly four years after their initial release. Grand Theft Auto V remains the highest-rated game of the current console generation and the must have title for gamers on both console and PC. Grand Theft Auto Online delivered its best quarter ever, substantially exceeding our net sales expectations, and was once again the single largest contributor to recurrent consumer spending."

This franchise is a big driver for Take-Two, and it tells me that the company knows how to leverage its IP in the digital domain, an important skillset to have as the industry enters new console cycles.

But that's not all. Take-Two also publishes the very popular sports title NBA 2K. Here's another quote from the CEO:

"NBA 2K17 remains the top-rated sports game of the current console generation and is now our highest-selling sports title ever with sell-in to-date of more than 8.5 million units. In addition of robust demand for the game itself, net sales from our NBA 2K series continue to benefit from strong engagement and recurrent consumer spending. During the first quarter, recurrent consumer spending in NBA 2K once again exceeded our expectations and grew 64%. NBA 2K has been a tremendous success and we believe that the series can continue to grow both unit sales and recurrent consumer spending for years to come."

That term "recurrent consumer spending" is notable. That refers to the in-game add-on sales, and it is a model that the video game industry is focusing on to add value to its pipeline. Buying a disc is good; spending more after that fact is closer to the desired ideal.

Take-Two is not unique from other investing ideas in this sector in that it benefits from new hardware. Obviously, there are the new upgrade consoles from Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) via their respective PlayStation/Xbox trademarks, but the new key system out there now is from Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY); the Switch system is selling a lot of units. This news item from July mentions the positive stats: "YTD hardware sales are up 19% to $1.4B, powered by the release of the Nintendo Switch and, this month, a slim PlayStation 4 system in gold." Take-Two has said that WWE 2K18 will be on the Switch system this fall (as well as the other consoles), and that this will be the first time in half a decade that the IP will be featured on Nintendo technology. I would imagine that this will help the top line.

Take-Two is definitely a strong competitor in video game publishing, and it has access to well-known and appreciated IP. I'm not ready to buy just yet, though. The main reason is the stock chart: the shares need to pull back before I'd want to get in. Since I already own Activision Blizzard as more of a long-term growth play, my thinking with Take-Two is a bit more value-minded. I'm more comfortable owning Activision at a premium as opposed to other video game companies because Activision's trademarks (the aforementioned Call of Duty, Skylanders, etc.) represent a better risk-adjusted pipeline, in my intuitive opinion. Also, that company seems to be trying harder to see itself as an overall entertainment business that will eventually make movies, episodic series and other content, as well as including a vision toward a thriving licensing business from all of that. Take-Two obviously thinks about such possibilities, one would assume, but management just isn't there yet. I think too that Activision's efforts in the eSports arena make that company's equity more attractive.

In summation, a lower stock price would definitely get me interested in the stock for a shorter-term buy. A change in overall strategy - i.e., toward turning the company into more of a media-type concern - would get me thinking more long term. I own Activision Blizzard for now, and am satisfied with that exposure to the video game sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.