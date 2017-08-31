Illinois Tool Works: Sell-Off Is Overdone

Although shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) are up about 14% over the past 12 months (but down 8% from June 19), they still represent good value in my view. The fact is that the company is still trading at a reasonable discount (10%) to the overall market, and in the relativistic game of investing, this doesn’t make sense. This is too good a performer with too much potential as a dividend grower to trade at this much of a discount. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the financials, along with offering a prediction of future price based on the likely future path of dividends. I’ll conclude with a quick comment about the stock itself.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of ITW’s financial history over the past several years indicates that this is a cyclical company. Investors should be comfortable with investing in such a thing. Both revenue and net income have been up and down over the past several years. The first six months of 2017 have been much better than the same period in 2016, with revenue up about 5.4% and net income up about 13%. In my view, this offers at least some indication that the company is in a growth phase at the moment.

Perhaps more relevant than the cyclicality is how management has reacted to it. As I’ve said often, a shareholder-friendly management is a necessary precondition for me to make an investment, since the opposite virtually guarantees a loss. In this case, though, management has been extremely shareholder friendly. Specifically, the company has returned a little over $15.5 billion to shareholders since 2012, which is quite a feat given the cyclicality already mentioned. In particular, it's returned about $11.8 billion in the form of stock buybacks and the balance in the form of dividends. On the back of a share count that’s diminished at a CAGR of about 5.5%, dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of about 10%.



Turning to the capital structure, I’m not particularly concerned about the debt load present because the interest expense is only 3.3%. In addition, most (70%) of the debt is due in the year 2022 or later. Thus, there’s little reason to fear a credit or solvency crisis here. I would like to see debt fall over the coming years, but there’s no absolute requirement in that regard.

Modeling the Dividend

Although management is obviously shareholder friendly, and has returned a great deal of past shareholders, prospective owners worry more about the future than the past for obvious reasons. With that in mind, I must turn my attention to making a forecast of what will happen to the dividend and the shares going forward. Whenever I try to forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the one that is most relevant. I feel that the dividend is the most relevant variable here, so I’ll “move” it and hold yield etc. constant.

When I perform a forecast here, I like to be as conservative as possible, and thus I want to assume that the dividend growth rate will slow from the historical norm of 10%. This may be unreasonably conservative, but I prefer my surprises to be pleasant ones. In this case, I’ll drop the growth rate by 20% and assume that it’ll only grow at an 8% rate over the next four years. This may be needlessly conservative in light of the relatively low payout ratio (low 40s) and the fact that debt payments are minimal between now and 2023. When I perform my conservative exercise on ITW, I infer a CAGR of just shy of 10% over the coming four years. I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return given the risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for ITW would turn bullish with a daily close above $137.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a downtrend price channel which began on August 8. From here, we see the shares rising to $144.00 over the next three months.

We will buy ITW call options, which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our long trade, when the stock closes above $137.00. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $134.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $144.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe ITW is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I’ve said repeatedly, investing is a relativistic game: we investors must buy X and eschew Y. In my view, it makes sense to only buy companies that have some pessimism associated with them. That’s the only way to make outsized future gains, because if everyone sees no risk in a situation, the shares will be bid up, making future gains nearly impossible. In order to do well, we must in a sense go against the crowd and buy when others are fearful. The fact that at the moment the market is avoiding ITW (as evidenced by the 10% discount) suggests to me that now is the time to buy this excellent performer that is trading at an unreasonably cheap price. I rate Illinois Tool Works a strong buy while it’s trading at such a significant discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ITW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.