Amphenol Is A Buy

Even though Amphenol (APH) has risen substantially during the recent years, the current share price would still provide roughly a 9% annual return in the long term. Therefore, I consider Amphenol as a buy. Below, I will be delving more deeply into how I arrived at the above-mentioned potential annual return.

Let us first sketch how Amphenol's financial future could look like. Please note that in this article I will not be relying too much on analyst estimates but more on figures based on what the company has historically managed to achieve and what sounds realistic for me. Realistic for me means slightly more conservative numbers than what Amphenol has achieved in the previous years. We could assume that in the long term, the company will significantly outgrow the global economy, say 6% annually. I believe this because the world is getting more and more electrical with the help of electric cars, IoT and various other technological gadgets.

Before we can start estimating a value for the company, let us check first what kind of margins have been produced in recent years. In the below figure you can see historical free cash flow (FCF) ratio to sales starting from 1988. Even though this value has been trending upwards, in my estimate I would still assume that a 10% free cash flow to sales ratio could be sustainable in the long term. As in 2017 the free cash flow was much higher than normal, I will be using the average free cash flow ratio achieved during years 2014-2016 (13.6%) as a starting value in my calculations for 2017. I would expect this ratio to gradually decrease to a more sustainable level of 10% during the next 10 years (see Table 1). The 10% figure is more aligned with historical margins.

Figure 1.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

The next thing that needs to be guesstimated is revenue growth. For years 2017-2019 I will be using analyst estimates. For 2020-2026, I will be using a 6% growth rate as explained previously. In addition, I am using the revenue generated during 2016 as the base revenue in the below table.

Table 1.



Source: author generated with explanations below

The above table is self-explanatory, right? Maybe a small explanation is useful. The previous portion explained the used revenue growth and FCF to sales ratio which are shown in Table 1. FCF per share is simply revenue * FCF to sales ratio / shares outstanding. For simplicity, I am assuming a constant share amount of 308.3 million. This is because it does not matter whether a company distributes its earnings via dividends or via share buybacks. The dividend column in Table 1 could be as well considered as the sum of paid dividends and share buybacks. Equity per share is calculated the following way: equity per share in previous year + FCF per share this year - dividend from previous year. In 2016, equity per share was around 11.9$ and paid dividend 0.58$. RoE is calculated by dividing the FCF per share generated this year by last year's equity per share. The dividend payout column, on the other hand, might be a bit more difficult to grasp. It is simply 100% - investment ratio. The investment ratio is calculated by revenue growth / RoE. Finally, dividend is calculated by multiplying the FCF per share and dividend payout columns. The only input to the above table are revenue growth and FCF ratio to sales.

I have personally applied to Amphenol several different types of valuation methods, which all provide similar end results. In this article, I will be focusing for simplicity's sake only on the dividend valuation model.

The dividend valuation model is two-stage process, where we will sum up the current value of dividends and terminal value from Table 1 above. The current value of dividend from a certain year is calculated the following way: dividend during year X / (1 + required rate of return)^(year X - current year + 1). The formula for terminal value is simply dividend during 2026 * growth rate / (required rate of return - growth).

When we apply this information to Table 1, this gives a present value of ~86$ for Amphenol when the required rate of return is 9%. In other words, if you were to purchase at current market price of 81$, you could expect in the long term this type of an annual return for your investment, providing you consider my estimates realistic. (On top of this you would get a 6% additional upside). This price does not, however, provide much safety margin, and one cannot consider Amphenol as dirt cheap. One must as well consider that the required rate of return of 9% we got in this article is in the middle of what markets are on average requiring (8-10%). However, Amphenol can be considered as one of the best stocks operating in the electronics sector mainly because of its operational excellence. When this type of a company is serving a 9% expected rate of return even in a conservative scenario, you have to be pretty satisfied. Therefore, I would for sure keep holding this company in my portfolio.